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5 episodes
- On January 2nd, 1991, a college student, Linus Torvalds, went to buy a new PC. Curious about its CPU capabilities, he ran an experiment that took an unexpected turn, and he became the leader of a tech revolution.
Enjoy a cup of tea with this episode as we go back to Petersgatan, Helsinki, Finland. ☕
00:00:00 A Quiet Start in Helsinki
00:10:55 Building an OS by Accident
00:16:24 Richard Stallman & The Hacker Heaven
00:22:28 The Missing Kernel & The GPL
00:26:51 "Linux is Obsolete" & The Global Explosion
00:34:07 Version 1.0
Visit the website to read all about how this episode was made.
Audio Credit: Contains ambient audio from "🇫🇮 Linus Torvalds launches Linux 1.0 (1994) @ Helsinki, Finland (Finnish) | EXTENDED" by LINUX-SAUNA, used under CC BY 4.0
Image Credit: "NewTux" by gg3po (based on original work by Larry Ewing) via Wikimedia Commons Licensed under GNU GPL v2+
- No matter what you do in life, the second step is always the hardest. The pressure becomes higher, your brain tells you that the first success was just luck, and because the result of your work is already out, it no longer belongs only to you. A bar has been set, and you have to live up to it. And most dangerously, most people don't even know why their first product succeeded.
Let's talk about "the second product syndrome," a concept introduced by Steve Jobs.
- What do you choose: spend your whole life without love? Or with love, but knowing it will end? This question is what helped drive the making of Toy Story 2. Anywhere we go back in tech history in this podcast, or any great moment in history, everything started from a tiny, fragile idea. And someone acted on it.
- Like humans, toys, tools, and machines have a purpose. They must fulfill that purpose; otherwise, they become heartbroken. This is the idea that led Pixar to create a 20th-century masterpiece that changed animation and filmmaking forever: a beautiful blend of art and technology. Together, we go back to those moments.
00:00:00 Cold open (Black Friday reel)
00:04:57 Pixar is in trouble
00:15:03 Meeting Andy
00:23:22 To Infinity and Beyond!
Visit the website to read all about how this episode was made.
- On January 24, 1984, Apple unveiled the Macintosh. It was a moment that changed personal computing and how we think about consumer products forever. But getting to that point wasn't easy. It was a rollercoaster of pushing every limit possible. In this episode, we go back with Steve Jobs to the exact moments of building the most impressive Apple product of its time.
00:00:00 Introduction
00:05:08 Xerox PARC Revelation
00:16:39 Reality Distortion Field
00:22:17 The 1984 Commercial
00:29:34 Super Bowl Impact
00:31:29 Unveiling Macintosh
Visit the website to read all about how this episode was made.
Image Credit: "Macintosh 128K" by All About Apple Museum edited by TDS via Wikimedia Commons Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0
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About Come, I'll take you back
Together, we go back to the most important moments in tech history. With deep storytelling, heartfelt music, and detailed sound design, you will step right into the atmosphere. You’ll experience these moments as if you were truly there.Podcast website
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