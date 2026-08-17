No matter what you do in life, the second step is always the hardest. The pressure becomes higher, your brain tells you that the first success was just luck, and because the result of your work is already out, it no longer belongs only to you. A bar has been set, and you have to live up to it. And most dangerously, most people don't even know why their first product succeeded.

Let's talk about "the second product syndrome," a concept introduced by Steve Jobs.