Podcast
Coding Blocks
Coding Blocks
Allen Underwood, Michael Outlaw, Joe Zack
Become the best software developer you can be
Technology
Education
How To
Business
Careers
Become the best software developer you can be
Available Episodes
5 of 209
Supporting Your Code, README vs Wiki and Test Coverage
In this episode we talk about several things that have been on our mind. We find that Joe has been taken over by AI’s, Michael now understands our love of […]
5/1/2023
1:16:35
Water Cooler GPT
We’re doing a water cooler talk today. Also, Allen can tell you how not to leak secrets, Michael knows how to work a spreadsheet, and Joe has been replaced by […]
4/16/2023
Understanding Serial Transactions for Databases like Redis
We’ve got a new / old opening…Allen goes off / on script? Michael denies Joe the “swing” vote, and Joe is all in on AI assistance Testing for concurrency issues […]
4/3/2023
Designing Data-Intensive Applications – Lost Updates and Write Skew
What are lost updates, and what can we do about them? Maybe we don’t do anything and accept the write skew? Also, Allen has sharp ears, Outlaw’s gort blah spotterfiles, […]
3/20/2023
ChatGPT and the Future of Everything
There’s this thing called ChatGPT you may have heard of. Is it the end for all software developers? Have we reached the epitome of mankind? Also, should you write your […]
3/6/2023
About Coding Blocks
Become the best software developer you can be
