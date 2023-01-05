Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Coding Blocks in the App
Listen to Coding Blocks in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTechnology
Coding Blocks

Coding Blocks

Podcast Coding Blocks
Podcast Coding Blocks

Coding Blocks

Allen Underwood, Michael Outlaw, Joe Zack
add
Become the best software developer you can be More
TechnologyEducationHow ToBusinessCareers
Become the best software developer you can be More

Available Episodes

5 of 209
  • Supporting Your Code, README vs Wiki and Test Coverage
    In this episode we talk about several things that have been on our mind. We find that Joe has been taken over by AI’s, Michael now understands our love of […]
    5/1/2023
    1:16:35
  • Water Cooler GPT
    We’re doing a water cooler talk today. Also, Allen can tell you how not to leak secrets, Michael knows how to work a spreadsheet, and Joe has been replaced by […]
    4/16/2023
  • Understanding Serial Transactions for Databases like Redis
    We’ve got a new / old opening…Allen goes off / on script? Michael denies Joe the “swing” vote, and Joe is all in on AI assistance Testing for concurrency issues […]
    4/3/2023
  • Designing Data-Intensive Applications – Lost Updates and Write Skew
    What are lost updates, and what can we do about them? Maybe we don’t do anything and accept the write skew? Also, Allen has sharp ears, Outlaw’s gort blah spotterfiles, […]
    3/20/2023
  • ChatGPT and the Future of Everything
    There’s this thing called ChatGPT you may have heard of. Is it the end for all software developers? Have we reached the epitome of mankind? Also, should you write your […]
    3/6/2023

More Technology podcasts

About Coding Blocks

Become the best software developer you can be
Podcast website

Listen to Coding Blocks, Collector's Corner and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Coding Blocks

Coding Blocks

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Coding Blocks: Podcasts in Family