9:57
A Conversation with Rep. Josh Brecheen: Impeaching Mayorkas, Securing Our Border & Standing with Israel
Congressman Josh Brecheen (R-OK) joins Secure America Now's President Allen Roth to discuss the national security issues of our time.
Congressman Brecheen is a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus and supports legislation that promotes border security and standing with Israel.
Congressman Brecheen dives into the case for impeaching Alejandro Mayorkas for his failure to enforce the law at the border, citing Alexander Hamilton's Federalist Paper 65. The congressman's background in the professional horse-cutting industry offers a wholesome perspective on precisely how Hamilton intended the impeachment process to function.
The duo also explores the need for America to stand with Israel, as Rep. Brecheen cites his biblical worldview and the economic benefits of standing with Israel.
29:34
What Is Hamas?
Hamas is the Iranian-backed terrorist organization responsible for the slaughter of thousands of innocent Israeli civilians on October 7th.
Who are they, and who's their puppet master? Listen now to learn more.
3:45
What Is Hezbollah? 7 Things You Need To Know
You've heard about Hezbollah's attacks against Israel, but do you know who they really are? It's time to dive deep into Hezbollah's history, ties to Iran, and their terrorism after the Sabbath Massacre on October 7th.
4:30
Who Are The Houthis?: 7 Questions Answered
American ships are being targeted in the Middle East and U.S. troops are being threatened by a $5 Top Gun paper airplane video… By who? The Houthis.
You’re probably thinking, “Who the hell are the ‘Houthis’?” We’ve got answers.
Secure America Now President, Allen Roth, talks to experts about critical national security issues on Code Red. We investigate the issues that threaten our sovereignty with in-depth analyses on how the decisions of our leaders impact America’s safety.
We bring in the world's leading experts, like:
- Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
- Senator Ted Cruz
- Former Ambassador Dore Gold
- Mark Levin
- President Trump's Pollster John McLaughlin
- Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd
- Congressman Chip Roy
- Steve Forbes
- Senator Blackburn
- Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich
As well as intimate, emotional stories from some of the most notable events, like:
- Iran Hostage Crisis Survivor Kevin Hermening
- A story of Border Patrol apprehension from McAllen, TX
- Vietnam Veteran Don Turner
- U.S. Custom Officers
- Police Officers around the U.S.
- Iran Hostage Crisis Survivor Rocky Sickmann
The Code Red Podcast explores critical national security issues through engaging discussions with experts, story telling of past events, and conversations with Legislators. We investigate the issues that threaten our sovereignty with in-depth analyses on how the decisions of our leaders impact America's safety.
The Code Red Podcast is a publication of Secure America Now, the largest national security digital platform in the country. Since the early 2010s, Secure America Now has been fighting to bring critical security issues to the forefront of the American debate. Learn more at https://www.secureamericanow.org/