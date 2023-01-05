Cloud Security Podcast by Google focuses on security in the cloud, delivering security from the cloud, and all things at the intersection of security and cloud.... More
EP120 Building Secure Cloud and Building Security Products: Finding the Balance
Guest: Jeff Reed, VP of Product, Cloud Security @ Google Cloud Topics: You’ve had a long career in software and security, what brought you to Google Cloud Security for this role? How do you balance the needs of huge global financials that often ask for esoteric controls (say EKM with KAJ) vs the needs of SMBs that want easy yet effective, invisibility security? We’ve got an interesting split within our security business: some of our focus is on making Google Cloud more secure, while some of our focus is on selling security products. How are you thinking about the strategy and allocation between these functions for business growth? What aspects of Cloud security have you seen cloud customers struggle with the most? What’s been the most surprising or unexpected security challenge you’ve seen with our users? “Google named a Leader in Forrester Wave™ IaaS Platform Native Security” - can you share a little bit about how this came to be and what was involved in this? Is cloud migration a risk reduction move? Resources: “Google named a Leader in Forrester Wave™ IaaS Platform Native Security” “Sunil Potti on Building Cloud Security at Google” (ep102) Books by Haruki Murakami We are hiring product managers!
5/8/2023
26:00
EP119 RSA 2023 - What We Saw, What We Learned, and What We're Excited About
Guest: Connie Fan, Senior Product and Business Strategy Lead, Google Cloud Topics: We were at RSA 2023, what did we see that was notable and surprising? Cloud security showed up with three startups with big booths, and one big player with a small demo station. What have we learned here? What visitors might have seen at the Google Cloud booth that we're really excited about? Could you share why we chose these two AI cases - generation of code and summarization of complex content - out of all the possibilities and the sometimes zany things we saw elsewhere on the floor? Could you share a story or two that highlights how we came to this AI launch and what it looked like under the surface? Resources: “RSA 2023 - How to Protect Your Organization from Cyberattacks in Time of Political Turmoil” (ep118) “RSA 2022 Reflections - Securing the Past vs Securing the Future” (ep70) “How We Attack AI? Learn More at Our RSA Panel!” (ep68) “Security Operations, Reliability, and Securing Google with Heather Adkins” (ep20)
5/1/2023
24:59
EP118 RSA 2023 - How to Protect Your Organization from Cyberattacks in a Time of Political Turmoil
Guests: Shanyn Ronis, Head of the Mandiant Communication Center John Miller, Head of Mandiant Intelligence Analysis Topics: It seems like we’re seeing more cyber activity taking place in the context of geopolitical events. A lot of organizations struggle to figure out if/how to respond to these events and any related cyber activity. What advice do you have for these organizations and their leadership? A lot of threat intel (TI) suffers from “What does this event mean for threats to our organization?” - sort of how to connect CNN to your IDS? What is your best advice on this to a CISO? TI also suffers from “1. Get TI 2. ??? 3. Profit!” - how does your model help organizations avoid this trap? Surely there are different levels of granularity here to TI and its relevance. Is what a CISO needs different from what an IR member needs? Do you differentiate your feed along those axes? What does success look like? How will organizations know when they’re successful? What are good KPIs for these types of threat intelligence? In other words, how would customers know they benefit from it? Is there anything unique that cloud providers can do in this process? Resources: RSA 2023 Session “Intelligently Managing the Geopolitics and Security Interplay” on Wed Apr 26 9:40AM “Sandworm” by Andy Greenberg “Reading Mandiant M-Trends 2023”
4/24/2023
27:10
EP117 Can a Small Team Adopt an Engineering-Centric Approach to Cybersecurity?
Guest: Maxime Lamothe-Brassard, Founder @ LimaCharlie Topics: What does an engineering-centric approach to cybersecurity mean? What to tell people who want to "consume" rather than "engineer" security? Is “engineering-centric” approach the same as evidence-based or provable? In practical terms, what does it mean to adopt an "engineering-centric approach" to cybersecurity for an organization? How will it differ from what we have today? What will it enable? Can you practice this with a very small team? How about a very small team of “non engineers”? You seem to say that tomorrow's cybersecurity will look a lot like software engineering. Where do we draw the line between these two? Resources: Atomic Red Team Sigma rules/content LimaCharlie blog 8 Megatrends drive cloud adoption—and improve security for all The Cybersecurity Defenders Podcast
4/17/2023
27:08
EP116 SBOMs: A Step Towards a More Secure Software Supply Chain
Guest: Isaac Hepworth, PM focused on Software Supply Chain Security @ Google Cooked questions: Why is everyone talking about SBOMs all of a sudden? Why does this matter to a typical security leader? Some software vendors don’t want SBOM, and this reminds us of the food safety rules debates in the past, how does this analogy work here? One interesting challenge in the world of SBOMs and unintended consequences is that large well resourced organizations may be better equipped to produce SBOMs than small independent and open source projects. Is that a risk? Is the SBOM requirement setting the government up to be overly reliant on megacorps and are we going to unintentionally ban open source from the government? What is the relationship between SBOM and software liability? Is SBOM a step to this? Won’t software liability kill open source? How does Google prepare for EO internally; how do we use SBOM and other related tools? To come back to the food analogy, SBOMs are all well and good, but the goal is not that consumers know they’re eating lead, but rather that our food becomes healthier. Where are we heading in the next five years to improve software supply chain "health and safety"? Resources: Full video of this episode (YouTube / LinkedIn) “Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity” “M-22-18 Memorandum For The Heads of Executive Departments and Agencies“ SLSA.dev “How to SLSA Part 3 - Putting it all together” Assured Open Source Software NIST Secure Software Development Framework (SSDF) “Linking Up The Pieces: Software Supply Chain Security at Google and Beyond” (ep24) “2022 Accelerate State of DevOps Report and Software Supply Chain Security” (ep100)
Cloud Security Podcast by Google focuses on security in the cloud, delivering security from the cloud, and all things at the intersection of security and cloud. Of course, we will also cover what we are doing in Google Cloud to help keep our users' data safe and workloads secure.
We’re going to do our best to avoid security theater, and cut to the heart of real security questions and issues. Expect us to question threat models and ask if something is done for the data subject’s benefit or just for organizational benefit.
We hope you’ll join us if you’re interested in where technology overlaps with process and bumps up against organizational design. We’re hoping to attract listeners who are happy to hear conventional wisdom questioned, and who are curious about what lessons we can and can’t keep as the world moves from on-premises computing to cloud computing.