Google AI: Release Notes
Google AI: Release Notes

Google AI
Technology

  • Behind the Scenes of Gemini 2.0
    Tulsee Doshi, Gemini model product lead, joins host Logan Kilpatrick to go behind the scenes of Gemini 2.0, taking a deep dive into the model's multimodal capabilities and native tool use, and Google's approach to shipping experimental models. Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L7dw799vu5o Chapters: Meet Tulsee Doshi Gemini's Progress Over the Past Year Introducing Gemini 2.0 Shipping Experimental Models Gemini 2.0’s Native Tool Use Function Calling Multimodal Agents Rapid Fire Questions
    --------  
    35:18
  • Smaller, Faster, Cheaper & The Story of Flash 8B
    Logan Kilpatrick sits down with Emanuel Taropa, a key figure in the development of Gemini to delve into the cutting edge of AI. Taropa provides insights into the technical challenges and triumphs of building and deploying large language models, focusing on the recent release of the Flash 8B Gemini model. Their conversation covers everything from the intricacies of model architecture and training to the practical challenges of shipping AI models at scale, and even speculates on the future of AI.
    --------  
    43:20

About Google AI: Release Notes

Ever wondered what it's really like to build the future of AI? Join host Logan Kilpatrick for a deep dive into the world of Google AI, straight from the minds of the builders. We're pulling back the curtain on the latest breakthroughs, sharing the unfiltered stories behind the tech, and answering the questions you've been dying to ask. Whether you're a seasoned developer or an AI enthusiast, this podcast is your backstage pass to the cutting-edge of AI technology. Tune in for: - Exclusive interviews with AI pioneers and industry leaders. - In-depth discussions on the latest AI trends and developments. - Behind-the-scenes stories and anecdotes from the world of AI. - Unfiltered insights and opinions from the people shaping the future. So, if you're ready to go beyond the headlines and get the real scoop on AI, join Logan Kilpatrick on Google AI: Release Notes.
