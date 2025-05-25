In the explosive season finale, Holly and Patrick must find a way to survive and reunite before the wedding from hell finishes them off for good...‘CLICK CLICK BOOM BOOM’ was written, directed and produced by Eden B Carter WithSofia Engstrand as HOLLYConor Charlton as PATRICKAnd Marie-Claire Wood as THE INTERVIEWERFeaturingPeter Wicks as HITMAN 2 & 3David Ault as DUMBLEDOREJane Wing as THE VENUE MANAGERKarim Kronfli as THE GENTLEMANAndKate Farrell as LENAAdditional voices by Eden B CarterContains some strong language and adult themes.The Click Click Boom Boom Intro and outro theme is produced by Third Floor RecordingThe cover art is by Neville Harvey IllustratorTo learn more about the cast and creatives and for EPISODE TRANSCRIPTS visit www.clickclickboomboom.comIf you liked CLICK CLICK BOOM BOOM then please do us a massive favour and leave us a nice review wherever you get your podcasts. As an independent production we’d greatly appreciate it as it helps more people find out about us. Thank you for listening!
24:40
24:40
CLICK CLICK BOOM BOOM - EPISODE 7
As the true intention of the wedding is revealed, Holly and Patrick make a bold decision and find an ally...‘CLICK CLICK BOOM BOOM’ was written, directed and produced by Eden B Carter WithSofia Engstrand as HOLLYConor Charlton as PATRICKAnd Marie-Claire Wood as THE INTERVIEWERFeaturingIan Laing as NIGEL THE GARDENERAndPeter Wicks as HITMAN 5Additional voices by Eden B CarterContains some strong language and adult themes.The Click Click Boom Boom Intro and outro theme is produced by Third Floor RecordingThe cover art is by Neville Harvey IllustratorTo learn more about the cast and creatives and for EPISODE TRANSCRIPTS visit www.clickclickboomboom.comIf you liked Click Click Boom Boom then please do us a massive favour and leave us a nice review wherever you get your podcasts. As an independent production we’d greatly appreciate it as it helps more people find out about us. Thank you for listening!
11:10
11:10
CLICK CLICK BOOM BOOM - EPISODE 6
It's the morning after the wedding before and Holly and Patrick argue over clothes, escape plans and if 'Die Hard' is a Christmas film...‘CLICK CLICK BOOM BOOM’ was written, directed and produced by Eden B Carter WithSofia Engstrand as HOLLYConor Charlton as PATRICKAnd Marie-Claire Wood as THE INTERVIEWERFeaturingPeter Wicks as HITMAN 1 & 3Eden B Carter as HITMAN 2AndDavid Ault as DUMBLEDOREAdditional voices by Eden B CarterContains some strong language and adult themes.The Click Click Boom Boom Intro and outro theme is produced by Third Floor RecordingThe cover art is by Neville Harvey IllustratorTo learn more about the cast and creatives and for EPISODE TRANSCRIPTS visit www.clickclickboomboom.comIf you liked Click Click Boom Boom then please do us a massive favour and leave us a nice review wherever you get your podcasts. As an independent production we’d greatly appreciate it as it helps more people find out about us. Thank you for listening!
11:40
11:40
CLICK CLICK BOOM BOOM - EPISODE 5
With the ceremony over, photos taken and music played, Holly and Patrick relax just enough for the night to take a turn neither expected...‘CLICK CLICK BOOM BOOM’ was written, directed and produced by Eden B Carter WithSofia Engstrand as HOLLYConor Charlton as PATRICKAnd Marie-Claire Wood as THE INTERVIEWERFeaturingRoma Garustovich as the CHAPERONEJane Wing as the VENUE MANAGERVinay P. Nariani as THE LEADERPeter Wicks as THE GROOMLiv Powell as the BRIDEAndEden B Carter and Peter Wicks as THE GROOMSAdditional voices by Eden B CarterContains some strong language and adult themes.The Click Click Boom Boom Intro and outro theme is produced by Third Floor RecordingThe cover art is by Neville Harvey IllustratorTo learn more about the cast and creatives and for EPISODE TRANSCRIPTS visit www.clickclickboomboom.comIf you liked Click Click Boom Boom then please do us a massive favour and leave us a nice review wherever you get your podcasts. As an independent production we’d greatly appreciate it as it helps more people find out about us. Thank you for listening!
14:44
14:44
CLICK CLICK BOOM BOOM - EPISODE 4
The wedding party begin to arrive. Holly and Patrick begin to regret. And then the ceremony begins…‘CLICK CLICK BOOM BOOM’ was written, directed and produced by Eden B Carter WithSofia Engstrand as HOLLYConor Charlton as PATRICKAnd Marie-Claire Wood as THE INTERVIEWERFeaturingRoma Garustovich as the CHAPERONEJane Wing as the VENUE MANAGERAnd Liv Powell as the NERVOUS BRIDEAdditional voices by Eden B CarterContains some strong language and adult themes.The Click Click Boom Boom Intro and outro theme is produced by Third Floor RecordingThe cover art is by Neville Harvey IllustratorTo learn more about the cast and creatives and for EPISODE TRANSCRIPTS visit www.clickclickboomboom.comIf you liked Click Click Boom Boom then please do us a massive favour and leave us a nice review wherever you get your podcasts. As an independent production we’d greatly appreciate it as it helps more people find out about us. Thank you for listening!
Holly Groves is just a photographer. Patrick Sharpe is only a DJ. Weddings are their business. This one might well be their funeral…A darkly romantic comedy of 8 parts - CLICK CLICK BOOM BOOM is an audio drama filled with action, intrigue and…white chocolate sauce? Attempting to answer the age-old genre mashing question what would happen if you crossed ‘When Harry met Sally’ with ‘Die Hard’, CLICK CLICK BOOM BOOM serves up BIG romance with even BIGGER explosions!Should romance be this explosive? We think so! Will you enjoy listening? We know so!Just remember, give us a smile and keep dancing…it’s the wedding ̶o̶f̶ or their lives!