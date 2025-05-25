CLICK CLICK BOOM BOOM - EPISODE 5

With the ceremony over, photos taken and music played, Holly and Patrick relax just enough for the night to take a turn neither expected...‘CLICK CLICK BOOM BOOM’ was written, directed and produced by Eden B Carter WithSofia Engstrand as HOLLYConor Charlton as PATRICKAnd Marie-Claire Wood as THE INTERVIEWERFeaturingRoma Garustovich as the CHAPERONEJane Wing as the VENUE MANAGERVinay P. Nariani as THE LEADERPeter Wicks as THE GROOMLiv Powell as the BRIDEAndEden B Carter and Peter Wicks as THE GROOMSAdditional voices by Eden B CarterContains some strong language and adult themes.The Click Click Boom Boom Intro and outro theme is produced by Third Floor RecordingThe cover art is by Neville Harvey IllustratorTo learn more about the cast and creatives and for EPISODE TRANSCRIPTS visit www.clickclickboomboom.comIf you liked Click Click Boom Boom then please do us a massive favour and leave us a nice review wherever you get your podcasts. As an independent production we’d greatly appreciate it as it helps more people find out about us. Thank you for listening!