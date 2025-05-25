Claiming Simplicity | Simple Life, Natural Living, Cooking from Scratch, Intentional Living, Save Money, Simple Systems

EP 198 // 5 Simple Non-Toxic DIY Essential Oil Recipes for a Healthier Home

Hey Friend Today, I’m sharing a few of my favorite non-toxic DIY essential oil recipes that will help you ditch the chemicals and start to create a healthier home—without the overwhelm! Switching to non-toxic DIY products isn’t just a trendy idea—it’s a powerful way to take control of your family’s health, save money, and create a safer home. Here’s why it’s so important: Most conventional cleaning and personal care products contain harmful toxins like synthetic fragrances, parabens, and harsh preservatives and these chemicals have been linked to: Hormone disruption Skin irritation and allergies Respiratory issues (especially for kids & those with asthma) Long-term health risks, including reproductive concerns DIY essential oil recipes allow you to ditch the toxins while still keeping your home fresh, clean, and safe. Non-toxic doesn’t have to mean expensive! Most DIY recipes use simple, affordable ingredients you probably already have—like vinegar, baking soda, and Castile soap—along with a few drops of essential oils. A single bottle of essential oil can replace dozens of chemical-laden products. You can make bulk batches for pennies per use, saving tons of money over time. Most commercial products labeled as “fresh” or “clean” actually contain synthetic fragrances that can trigger headaches, allergies, and even disrupt hormones and with essential oils, you get: Natural scents from plants—without the toxins The ability to customize your blends based on preference (love lavender? Add more!). About 25 years ago I went to a class where we made a few of our own DIY products like bug spray, laundry detergent and after learning how safe and economical it was, that is all I have used since then. There are still a few items I continue to find my favorite recipes for, but these are the first 5 I started with. The ingredients you will need are Essential oils (I only use Doterra because I know they are pure because all batches are tested) I will put the link in the notes if you want to learn more. Base ingredients like carrier oils, baking soda, vinegar Simple tools like spray bottles, glass jar or mason jar) Laundry Detergent-I love the simplicity of the ingredients and how easy it is to make. I was making a different kind with a felz nappa bar of soap shredded into the recipe and after a long time using it-I’m not sure how long, it clogged up our washer hose and my husband told me I couldn’t use homemade laundry soap anymore, but now that I have this recipe, we haven’t had any trouble. It just has epsom salt, baking soda, washing soda, sea salt and essential oils. Linen Spray which is just witch hazel and essential oils. I love fresh scents, but you can choose any you enjoy! Toilet cleaner that is just vinegar, baking soda and essential oils. Glass cleaner with water, vinegar and essential oils. And our most used recipe is the foaming hand soap. I have never found any soap that compares to this soap and it is only castile soap and essential oils. I’m guessing you will love it as well! I know that I have saved hundreds of dollars over the years, possibly even thousands and I’m all about saving money but even more so being confident that I’m helping with my family's health and using less toxins. I challenge you to try just one recipe this week-I do have a free ebook with exact recipes details & additional recipes as well you can grab below in the show notes. Switching to non-toxic DIY isn’t about perfection—it’s about progress. Replacing just ONE chemical-heavy product with a homemade version is a step toward a healthier, safer home. Once you start, you’ll see how easy, fun, and rewarding it is! Thanks for tuning in today. God bless your week! Monica