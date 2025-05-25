Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsEducationClaiming Simplicity | Simple Life, Natural Living, Cooking from Scratch, Intentional Living, Save Money, Simple Systems
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Claiming Simplicity | Simple Life, Natural Living, Cooking from Scratch, Intentional Living, Save Money, Simple Systems
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Claiming Simplicity | Simple Life, Natural Living, Cooking from Scratch, Intentional Living, Save Money, Simple Systems

Monica H Baker - Simple & Intentional Living Expert for Busy Moms
EducationKids & Family
Claiming Simplicity | Simple Life, Natural Living, Cooking from Scratch, Intentional Living, Save Money, Simple Systems
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 202
  • EP 202 // Why Slow and Intentional Living is Essential for a Simplified Life that You Enjoy Every Single Day with ADHD.
    Hello Friends!   I am thankful to be able to do what I love every single day! I had to go back to what I love as I could go in many different directions since I am so multipassionate with undiagnosed ADHD.  I enjoy working 2 hours a day with my business, but I had so many other people reaching out and wanting me to coach them to make money online and that really wasn’t my passion, it is a portion of it I love though! My passion is simplicity and having a flexible schedule to enjoy the things I love.  I absolutely enjoy teaching my homesteading and cooking from scratch skills to beginners that have no idea how easy it is. Both in person and online, but I also am passionate about working with my hands - Getting in the dirt, making bread and being available when my goats and pigs are birthing.   I enjoy teaching you as a busy working mom to save money so you can eventually be at home raising their own kids because I don’t believe there is a more important job~especially in the days we are in.  I enjoy showing you there is a better way and you don’t have to keep up with the Jones. You have your own skills to share and it is fun to learn from each other. I know friend if you just sit and listen, you will get direction so you can enjoy every single day.   If you are interested in joining a group of like minded Moms, you are welcome here.  I will be opening up this group soon, so get on the list below!   Simply Set Society -> https://stan.store/ClaimingSimplicity   Living Simply!~Monica
    --------  
    5:21
  • EP 201// Letting God Take the Lead & Behind the Scenes of Claiming Simplicity
    Hello!   I just wanted to catch you up to let you know that I am still here and all is good! Winners, email me to claim your amazon gift cards!!!! Blessings! Monic Email -> [email protected] Instagram -> https://www.instagram.com/claimingsimplicity/    
    --------  
    6:46
  • EP 200 // Journey to Simple Living for Beginners to Reduce Stress
    Hello! I was thinking back to my life when I was stressed out and overwhelmed. It felt like everything was hard and even little tasks seemed difficult.  I don’t ever want to go back to that and I want you to know that even as overwhelmed as you may feel right now, there is a way out.  You feel overwhelmed and stressed out when your priorities are out of whack and your time spent is doing things that aren't your top values.     Before you start to change your life to living simpler, you have to really know how you want to live and what really matters most to you.  For me, flexibility and freedom to spend time with family and grandkids making memories and making sure they know Jesus is a top priority for me, so being able to send them to camp and go to family camp for 10 days in the summer is very important to me along with being able to help them grow in their faith.     I also value living a natural life and being as self-sufficient or self-relient as we can by growing our own food and animals and teaching the next generation of the importance of canning and preserving food in different ways like freeze drying, but I certainly didn’t start there when I began this simple living journey.     I was in my early 20s with 3 young kids when I learned how to preserve green beans and tomato sauce by a neighbor I babysat for as a teenager, but I did not grow up with a garden or preserving any food, so no matter whether you did or didn’t learn these skills, there are so many resources to learn from with the internet and you just have to make time for it.  I did grow up on a farm and I did have chores in the barn to do, some cooking, but I was also involved in sports and many other activities at school, so I was rarely home after I hit 12 years old.     So after you decide what is important to you, start to minimize the things in your life that are NOT important to you.  As you start to minimize the less important items, you will start to be able to breathe easier and feel less overwhelmed.  Once you begin to feel less stressed, it will be addicting to do more to minimize the things in your life that are less important.  I am not talking about only minimizing physical items, but schedules and where you spend your time.     I am so excited for you to begin your simple living journey if you have not!  Monica Email -> [email protected] You Tube -> https://www.youtube.com/@claimingsimplicity/     
    --------  
    3:27
  • EP 199 // Homemade Bread Made Simple. No Time for Sourdough? No Problem!
    Hello Friend! Today, we’re talking about one of the most basic, yet powerful, ways to nourish your family—homemade bread! If sourdough sounds like too much work right now, don’t worry. I’ve got you covered with super simple homemade bread recipes that anyone can make—even on a busy schedule. This is one of the simplest places to start to provide more nourishing food for your family.   I started making bread once I looked at the ingredients and most of them I couldn’t pronounce, I had no idea how simple it was to make and I simplified the process to only make once or twice a month! There are so many health benefits to making your own bread.  There are no preservatives, additives, or unnecessary sugar like store-bought bread. You control the ingredients—organic flour, natural sweeteners, and real butter if you choose! Easier to digest and more filling than processed bread. Not to mention how amazing your house will smell!!!!!   It is also budget friendly and costs pennies per loaf compared to store-bought artisan bread and when you buy bulk ingredients you will save money over time! Batch cooking will save you time! Homemade bread doesn’t have to be complicated. Just start with one simple recipe, and before you know it, you’ll never want store-bought again!  Try to make at least one loaf this week and you will be hooked!  Reach out if you would like any of my recipes!
    --------  
    4:37
  • EP 198 // 5 Simple Non-Toxic DIY Essential Oil Recipes for a Healthier Home
    Hey Friend Today, I’m sharing a few of my favorite non-toxic DIY essential oil recipes that will help you ditch the chemicals and start to create a healthier home—without the overwhelm! Switching to non-toxic DIY products isn’t just a trendy idea—it’s a powerful way to take control of your family’s health, save money, and create a safer home. Here’s why it’s so important: Most conventional cleaning and personal care products contain harmful toxins like synthetic fragrances, parabens, and harsh preservatives and these chemicals have been linked to: Hormone disruption Skin irritation and allergies Respiratory issues (especially for kids & those with asthma) Long-term health risks, including reproductive concerns DIY essential oil recipes allow you to ditch the toxins while still keeping your home fresh, clean, and safe. Non-toxic doesn’t have to mean expensive! Most DIY recipes use simple, affordable ingredients you probably already have—like vinegar, baking soda, and Castile soap—along with a few drops of essential oils. A single bottle of essential oil can replace dozens of chemical-laden products. You can make bulk batches for pennies per use, saving tons of money over time. Most commercial products labeled as “fresh” or “clean” actually contain synthetic fragrances that can trigger headaches, allergies, and even disrupt hormones and with essential oils, you get: Natural scents from plants—without the toxins The ability to customize your blends based on preference (love lavender? Add more!). About 25 years ago I went to a class where we made a few of our own DIY products like bug spray, laundry detergent and after learning how safe and economical it was, that is all I have used since then.  There are still a few items I continue to find my favorite recipes for, but these are the first 5 I started with. The ingredients you will need are Essential oils (I only use Doterra because I know they are pure because all batches are tested)  I will put the link in the notes if you want to learn more. Base ingredients like carrier oils, baking soda, vinegar Simple tools  like spray bottles, glass jar or mason jar) Laundry Detergent-I love the simplicity of the ingredients and how easy it is to make.  I was making a different kind with a felz nappa bar of soap shredded into the recipe and after a long time using it-I’m not sure how long, it clogged up our washer hose and my husband told me I couldn’t use homemade laundry soap anymore, but now that I have this recipe, we haven’t had any trouble.  It just has epsom salt, baking soda, washing soda, sea salt and essential oils.  Linen Spray which is just witch hazel and essential oils.  I love fresh scents, but you can choose any you enjoy! Toilet cleaner that is just vinegar, baking soda and essential oils. Glass cleaner with water, vinegar and essential oils. And our most used recipe is the foaming hand soap.  I have never found any soap that compares to this soap and it is only castile soap and essential oils.  I’m guessing you will love it as well! I know that I have saved hundreds of dollars over the years, possibly even thousands and I’m all about saving money but even more so being confident that I’m helping with my family's health and using less toxins. I challenge you to try just one recipe this week-I do have a free ebook with exact recipes details &  additional recipes as well you can grab below in the show notes. Switching to non-toxic DIY isn’t about perfection—it’s about progress. Replacing just ONE chemical-heavy product with a homemade version is a step toward a healthier, safer home. Once you start, you’ll see how easy, fun, and rewarding it is!   Thanks for tuning in today.  God bless your week! Monica  
    --------  
    5:34

More Education podcasts

Trending Education podcasts

About Claiming Simplicity | Simple Life, Natural Living, Cooking from Scratch, Intentional Living, Save Money, Simple Systems

***TOP 1.5 % Global Podcast*** Are you a busy mom who wants more time for what matters most, but you have no idea where to start simplifying your life? Do you wish you could nourish your family with healthy homemade food but are too overwhelmed and end up going through the drive thru......again? Are you concerned about the toxins in your home and food but don’t know how to find simple, natural options to support your family’s health? I am so excited you are here! This podcast will teach you how to live an simpler life, make your own natural products, simple ways to garden, cook from scratch, and preserve your food to save money and reduce the items you have to buy at the store to become more self-reliant and creating an income on your homestead! Hey, I’m Monica, I’m a wife, mom of 5 kids, grandma, nurse and daughter of the King! I was overwhelmed with my full schedule and knew I wanted to create more time for my family by simplifying my life. I started small by swapping toxic products for more natural ones, cooking simple healthy meals from scratch, and creating simple systems without the stress and overwhelm! And I can’t wait to share what I’ve learned with you! So grab that cup of coffee, get cozy on the porch swing…..and let’s chat! Website: Claimingsimplicity.com Join our Community of Christian Moms https://www.facebook.com/groups/claimingsimplicity/ Email -＞ [email protected] Instagram -＞ https://www.instagram.com/claimingsimplicity/
Podcast website
EducationKids & FamilyLeisureHome & GardenTutorials

Listen to Claiming Simplicity | Simple Life, Natural Living, Cooking from Scratch, Intentional Living, Save Money, Simple Systems, The Mel Robbins Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.7 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/30/2025 - 12:07:35 AM