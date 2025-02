Vol. 120 - Phoenix by Pedro The Lion

We’re Tracing The Grid of Phoenix by Pedro The Lion. Our research intern nephew and patron, Dawson Westfall, joins us to cover David Bazan’s return to his full band moniker. We’ve established David is a masterful storyteller, and we’re embarking upon his own story told through the first of five records about the places he grew up. We’ll see how we feel by the time we’re Leaving The Valley.This is a Jammers Only episode. If you listen on the main feed, you’ll hear our Part A discussion, but the track-by-track breakdown is only available on Patreon. You can access this and other Jammers Only episodes for only $3/month on Patreon!If you like what you hear, please rate, review, subscribe, and follow!Connect with us here:Email: [email protected] : https://www.churchjamsnow.com/IG: @churchjamsnowTwitter: @churchjamsnowFB: https://www.facebook.com/churchjamsnowpodcastPatreon: https://www.patreon.com/churchjamsnowpodcast