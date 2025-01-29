Vol. 121 - Never Take Friendship Personal by Anberlin
So let me get this straight, all these years and we're covering Never Take Friendship Personal by Anberlin for its 20th anniversary. This record holds a special place in fans' hearts, and we're here to see where it lands on the scale between A Heavy Hearted Work of Staggering Genius and a Symphony of Blasé. Of course, we have to get into the original vs. the re-recording of Feel Good Drag. These thoughts run through our heads over and over, but we never take podcasts personal.
2:08:56
Vol. 120 - Phoenix by Pedro The Lion
We're Tracing The Grid of Phoenix by Pedro The Lion. Our research intern nephew and patron, Dawson Westfall, joins us to cover David Bazan's return to his full band moniker. We've established David is a masterful storyteller, and we're embarking upon his own story told through the first of five records about the places he grew up. We'll see how we feel by the time we're Leaving The Valley.This is a Jammers Only episode. If you listen on the main feed, you'll hear our Part A discussion, but the track-by-track breakdown is only available on Patreon. You can access this and other Jammers Only episodes for only $3/month on Patreon!
Vol. 119 - Mike Norman
Mike Norman joins us to talk about his father and the father of Christian rock, Larry Norman. Mike shares insights and personal stories about Larry's music and life, including one of Kylan's favorite discoveries on the show thus far.
1:02:16
Vol. 118 - Mark Lee Townsend
Mark Lee Townsend returns for a proper interview. Whether you know him from Steve Taylor, DC Talk, or Relient K, Mark's impact can't be overstated either on the stage or in the studio. We attempt to cover as much of his remarkable career as possible in an acceptable podcast runtime along with what he has coming in 2025.
2:33:00
2024 Wrap-Up
2024 was an amazing year at CJN, and we're taking some time to reflect on our annual wrap-up. We discuss our top moments from the year, favorite and least favorite records, and issue a formal apology to one of the members of DC Talk. We continue our yearly tradition of bop/flop revisions, and Drawing Black Lines is desperately looking for redemption. Thanks for an amazing year, and we're looking forward to what 2025 has in store!
The podcast where three former youth group kids and current music nerds deep dive into Christian music of the 90s and 2000s. We revisit records track-by-track, sometimes with the artists who made the records. You’ll also hear artist interviews, Bop 10 song rankings, and more!