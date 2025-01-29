The podcast where three former youth group kids and current music nerds deep dive into Christian music of the 90s and 2000s. We revisit records track-by-track, ...

About Church Jams Now!

The podcast where three former youth group kids and current music nerds deep dive into Christian music of the 90s and 2000s. We revisit records track-by-track, sometimes with the artists who made the records. You’ll also hear artist interviews, Bop 10 song rankings, and more!