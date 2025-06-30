Christian Motherhood Unfiltered with Emma Grace

For the One Who’s Exhausted: How to Find Real Rest as a Busy Mom (+ What the Bible Says)

Are you feeling exhausted, overwhelmed, and stretched too thin? This episode is for the one who’s soul feels weary. Today, we’re talking about biblical rest and what God’s Word says about how He restores our soul when we’re burnt out. I’m sharing the truth that helped me when I was at my lowest — plus practical ways I’ve learned to build real rest into my days as a Christian mom. Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/emmagracejoens/ Follow me on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@emmagracejoens