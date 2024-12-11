Episode 101: How to Get Involved During the 2024 Holidays

On the latest episode of Chesterfield Behind the Mic, we welcome the 2024 Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Christmas Mother Cheri Searles to the program to talk not only about her background and how she was chosen for such an important role but also the Christmas Mother program, what it does, and how you can help them spread joy this year. Credits: Director: Martin Stith Executive Producer: Teresa Bonifas Producer/Writer/Host: Brad Franklin Director of Photography/Editor: Matt Boyce Producer/Camera Operator: Martin Stith and Matt Neese Graphics: Debbie Wrenn Promotions and Media: J. Elias O’Neal, Katie Cominsky, and Lina Chadouli Music: Hip Hop This by Seven Pounds Inspiring Electronic Rock by Alex Grohl Guest: Cheris Searles, 2024 Chesterfield Colonial Heights Christmas Mother Recorded in-house by Communications and Media Chesterfield.gov/podcast Follow us on social media! On Facebook, like our page: Chesterfield Behind the Mic. On Twitter, you can find us at @ChesterfieldVa and on Instagram it’s @ChesterfieldVirginia. And you can also watch the podcast on WCCT TV Thursday through Sunday at 7 p.m. as well as on weekends at noon on Comcast Channel 98 and Verizon Channel 28.