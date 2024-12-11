Powered by RND
Chesterfield Behind the Mic

Chesterfield County
A podcast focused on the people, stories, and happenings of Chesterfield County, Virginia.
  • Episode 102: Trimmer’s Experience a Boon for Fire and EMS
    On the latest episode of Chesterfield Behind the Mic, we talk to veteran firefighter Bobby Trimmer about the many ways he helps Chesterfield Fire and EMS stay ahead of certain needs and discuss why his experience over the decades has been so helpful for the organization.   Credits: Director: Martin Stith Executive Producer: Teresa Bonifas Producer/Writer/Host: Brad Franklin Director of Photography/Editor: Matt Boyce Producer/Camera Operator: Martin Stith and Matt Neese Graphics: Debbie Wrenn Promotions and Media: J. Elias O’Neal, Katie Cominsky, and Lina Chadouli   Music: Hip Hop This by Seven Pounds Inspiring Electronic Rock by Alex Grohl   Guest: Bobby Trimmer, veteran Chesterfield firefighter   Recorded in-house by Communications and Media   Chesterfield.gov/podcast     Follow us on social media! On Facebook, like our page: Chesterfield Behind the Mic. On Twitter, you can find us at @ChesterfieldVa and on Instagram it’s @ChesterfieldVirginia. And you can also watch the podcast on WCCT TV Thursday through Sunday at 7 p.m. as well as on weekends at noon on Comcast Channel 98 and Verizon Channel 28.  
    --------  
    20:49
  • Episode 101: How to Get Involved During the 2024 Holidays
    On the latest episode of Chesterfield Behind the Mic, we welcome the 2024 Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Christmas Mother Cheri Searles to the program to talk not only about her background and how she was chosen for such an important role but also the Christmas Mother program, what it does, and how you can help them spread joy this year.   Credits: Director: Martin Stith Executive Producer: Teresa Bonifas Producer/Writer/Host: Brad Franklin Director of Photography/Editor: Matt Boyce Producer/Camera Operator: Martin Stith and Matt Neese Graphics: Debbie Wrenn Promotions and Media: J. Elias O’Neal, Katie Cominsky, and Lina Chadouli   Music: Hip Hop This by Seven Pounds Inspiring Electronic Rock by Alex Grohl   Guest: Cheris Searles, 2024 Chesterfield Colonial Heights Christmas Mother   Recorded in-house by Communications and Media   Chesterfield.gov/podcast     Follow us on social media! On Facebook, like our page: Chesterfield Behind the Mic. On Twitter, you can find us at @ChesterfieldVa and on Instagram it’s @ChesterfieldVirginia. And you can also watch the podcast on WCCT TV Thursday through Sunday at 7 p.m. as well as on weekends at noon on Comcast Channel 98 and Verizon Channel 28.
    --------  
    14:54
  • Episode 100: Celebrating the First 100 Episodes of Behind the Mic
    On the latest episode of Chesterfield Behind the Mic, we welcome Constituent and Media Services Assistant Director Teresa Bonifas back on the program to talk about the show’s 100th episode, the journey to get here, and what the future might hold for the podcast over the next 100 episodes.   Credits: Director: Martin Stith Executive Producer: Teresa Bonifas Producer/Writer/Host: Brad Franklin Director of Photography/Editor: Matt Boyce Producer/Camera Operator: Martin Stith and Matt Neese Graphics: Debbie Wrenn Promotions and Media: J. Elias O’Neal, Katie Cominsky, and Lina Chadouli   Music: Hip Hop This by Seven Pounds Inspiring Electronic Rock by Alex Grohl   Guest: Teresa Bonifas, Assistant Director   Recorded in-house by Communications and Media   Chesterfield.gov/podcast     Follow us on social media! On Facebook, like our page: Chesterfield Behind the Mic. On Twitter, you can find us at @ChesterfieldVa and on Instagram it’s @ChesterfieldVirginia. And you can also watch the podcast on WCCT TV Thursday through Sunday at 7 p.m. as well as on weekends at noon on Comcast Channel 98 and Verizon Channel 28.
    --------  
    35:12
  • Episode 99: Chesterfield HSFB Playoff Preview (2024)
    On the latest episode of Chesterfield Behind the Mic, we take a look at the way the regular season ended for Chesterfield’s teams and preview the upcoming playoff matchups ahead for five schools across the county.    Credits: Director: Martin Stith Executive Producer: Teresa Bonifas Producer/Writer/Host: Brad Franklin Director of Photography/Editor: Matt Boyce Producer/Camera Operator: Martin Stith and Matt Neese Graphics: Debbie Wrenn Promotions and Media: J. Elias O’Neal, Katie Cominsky, and Lina Chadouli   Music: Hip Hop This by Seven Pounds Inspiring Electronic Rock by Alex Grohl   Guest: Jim McConnell, Creative Content Writer   Recorded in-house by Communications and Media   Chesterfield.gov/podcast     Follow us on social media! On Facebook, like our page: Chesterfield Behind the Mic. On Twitter, you can find us at @ChesterfieldVa and on Instagram it’s @ChesterfieldVirginia. And you can also watch the podcast on WCCT TV Thursday through Sunday at 7 p.m. as well as on weekends at noon on Comcast Channel 98 and Verizon Channel 28.
    --------  
    22:36
  • Episode 98: The Role of Internal Audit in Chesterfield
    On the latest episode of Chesterfield Behind the Mic, we welcome Internal Audit Director Khara Durden to talk about her department, what it does for the county, how it helps to improve processes throughout the organization, and why International Fraud Week is something it draws attention to each fall.   Credits: Director: Martin Stith Executive Producer: Teresa Bonifas Producer/Writer/Host: Brad Franklin Director of Photography/Editor: Matt Boyce Producer/Camera Operator: Martin Stith and Matt Neese Graphics: Debbie Wrenn Promotions and Media: J. Elias O’Neal, Katie Cominsky, and Lina Chadouli   Music: Hip Hop This by Seven Pounds Inspiring Electronic Rock by Alex Grohl   Guest: Khara Durden, Director of Internal Audit   Recorded in-house by Communications and Media   Chesterfield.gov/podcast     Follow us on social media! On Facebook, like our page: Chesterfield Behind the Mic. On Twitter, you can find us at @ChesterfieldVa and on Instagram it’s @ChesterfieldVirginia. And you can also watch the podcast on WCCT TV Thursday through Sunday at 7 p.m. as well as on weekends at noon on Comcast Channel 98 and Verizon Channel 28.
    --------  
    17:06

