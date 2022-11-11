During the second season of “Chasing Sleep," new hosts Katie Lowes and Adam Shapiro explore the fascinating relationship with sleep and the far-reaching effects... More
Sleep and Love
In the first episode of “Chasing Sleep” Season 2, new hosts Katie Lowes and Adam Shapiro talk with expert guest Dr. Wendy Troxel about how quality sleep can improve your relationship by boosting your mood, empathy, and even sex drive. They also dish about the challenges many couples encounter in the bedroom, from snoring to temperature differences, to going to bed at different times – all of which can negatively affect not only sleep quality, but also your relationship chemistry. In pursuit of solutions, they learn more about “sleep divorce” and chat with Ky and Val, a young couple from Brooklyn who find sleeping in separate bedrooms boosts their intimacy and enables them to sleep better together — and separately. “Chasing Sleep” is an iHeart Radio production in partnership with Mattress Firm.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/23/2023
32:10
Chasing Sleep is Back for Season Two
“Chasing Sleep” returns for Season 2 to examine our relationship to sleep and how it impacts all facets of our lives. Join our new hosts Katie Lowes (“Scandal” and “Inventing Anna”) and Adam Shapiro (“Never Have I Ever” and “She Said”) as they talk to everyday people and sleep researchers about the connections between sleep and parenting, intimacy, nature, work, and so much more. Plus, they’ll explore the mysteries of our dreams, and how sleep may impact our creativity. With about one in three Americans not getting enough sleep, Katie and Adam find out how better sleep can improve our physical and mental performance, and what we all can do to get that better sleep.
Season 2 of “Chasing Sleep,” begins Tuesday, May 23rd. This podcast is an iHeart Radio production in partnership with Mattress Firm.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/16/2023
1:37
Working to Sleep and Sleeping at Work
There’s more to sleep than being a good sleeper. So many factors—from overall health to our environments—impact our experience of sleep and how our brains and bodies behave while sleeping. From restless leg syndrome to sleepwalking to narcolepsy, researching and diagnosing sleep uncovers myriad solutions for getting the quality sleep that helps us live our best lives. In this episode, Anahad speaks with doctors whose passion and calling is sleep in all forms. Dr. Logan Schneider, a clinical assistant sleep professor of Sleep Medicine at the Stanford Sleep Center, the important role sleep analysis plays in managing our health. Sleep neurologist Dr. Chris Winter returns to the show to share his insights on the importance of evaluating our sleep and the future of sleep wellness and health.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
11/25/2022
27:52
When the Sun Doesn’t Sleep
Most of us take sunset as the cue to start winding down our day, but what if the sun never sets? The remote city of Inuvik, Canada is so deep in the Northern Hemisphere that it experiences months of non-stop sunlight in the summer, followed by months of fulltime darkness in the winter. Host Anahad O’Connor sits down with Inuvik resident Adi Scott who details what it’s like to keep a sleep schedule when you can no longer rely on the regular day-night cycle of the sun. Joined by neuroscientist and sleep expert Dr Steven Lockley, explore the powerful impact of light and dark on the brain, and how that triggers the complex internal mechanisms that influence our sleep.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
11/18/2022
26:07
Sleep, the Final Frontier
Astronauts undergo rigorous training to prepare their bodies and minds for space, but once they arrive, the experience of being weightless thousands of miles above Earth is like nothing they’ve ever felt before. Join host Anahad O’Connor as he learns from former NASA astronaut and International Space Station commander Leroy Chiao about what it’s like to work and sleep in space, including the dramatic changes the body endures over the course of a mission. Sleep science researcher Dr. Mathias Basner joins to share how zero gravity and noise can impact everyday activities like resting in space. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
