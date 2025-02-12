It’s our second episode! Dulcé and Chrissy dive right back in as Haein drops a bombshell that leaves Hyunwoo shaken and rethinking his plans for divorce. But Haein isn’t backing down—determined to fight her illness, she sets her sights on the exclusive Trillion Won Club, bringing the coveted Hercyna brand to Queens. We unpack Haein’s dramatic diagnosis—cloud cystoma—along with her wildly dysfunctional family. Then, we get triggered by the arrival of our second lead (and villain), Yoon Eunsung, whose presence stirs jealousy and tension in Hyunwoo. Finally, we break down the Hong family hunt, where Hyunwoo steps up in true swoon-worthy fashion.Hosted and executive produced by Dulcé Sloan and Chrissy Choi Editor: Chrissy Choi Production: Thomas Yuan (TY Media) & Go Get Em Productions Artwork: yaicecream For video episodes, watch us on Youtube! Follow us on Instagram, TikTok, and all of our socials. Got comments, suggestions, or just want to say hi? Want to sponsor our chases? Check us out at chasingkdramas.com! Saranghae!
Queen of Tears Episode 1 | Chasing K-Dramas
It's our first-ever episode, and we're breaking down the 2024 hit QUEEN OF TEARS. Dulcé and Chrissy set the stage, introducing us to the glitzy world of Queens Group and the humble village of Yongduri. Meet our lead couple: the frosty ice queen Haein and her painfully normal hubby Hyunwoo—three years into a marriage that's hanging by a thread. Hyunwoo's got divorce papers ready to go… but then Haein stumbles upon a bombshell that flips everything upside down.
Introducing Chasing K-Dramas with Dulcé Sloan & Chrissy Choi
It's time to hit the pause button on your 20th rewatch of Crash Landing On You and tune into something even more addictive! Introducing Chasing K-Dramas, your new guilty pleasure that's guiltier than a chaebol's secret past! The first episode drops this Wednesday, 2/5, wherever you get your audio & video podcasts.
Calling all K-drama addicts! Are you ready for a weekly dose of oppas, chaebols, and plot-twisting madness? Join us, Dulcé Sloan and Chrissy Choi, as we delve into the deep and exciting world of Korean dramas. Each week, we’ll dissect a popular K-drama episode by episode and dive into the characters, themes, and everything in between. Go grab your spiciest ramen and put on your most hydrating face mask. Come chase K-dramas with us!