Queen of Tears Episode 2 | Chasing K-Dramas

It's our second episode! Dulcé and Chrissy dive right back in as Haein drops a bombshell that leaves Hyunwoo shaken and rethinking his plans for divorce. But Haein isn't backing down—determined to fight her illness, she sets her sights on the exclusive Trillion Won Club, bringing the coveted Hercyna brand to Queens. We unpack Haein's dramatic diagnosis—cloud cystoma—along with her wildly dysfunctional family. Then, we get triggered by the arrival of our second lead (and villain), Yoon Eunsung, whose presence stirs jealousy and tension in Hyunwoo. Finally, we break down the Hong family hunt, where Hyunwoo steps up in true swoon-worthy fashion.