After a close call with the Federal Trade Commission, Dante is forced to abandon permanent makeup and come up with his most lucrative scheme yet: He starts a university.

When a local TV news investigative team gets a tip about a fake university, they set out on what becomes a multi-year pursuit to find the man behind one of the largest degree mills in history.

Now in his 70s, Dr Dante walks out of prison (again) determined to solidify his legacy. He attracts the attention of Bradley, a documentary filmmaker keen to capture his final act.

When Dr Dante ghosts on his own comeback show, Bradley is forced to chase him down. Just when it seems like the show won't go on, Bradley convinces Dante to step on stage one final time.

About Chameleon: Dr. Dante

Dr. Ronald Dante is a talented hypnotist (and not an actual doctor) whose mind-bending schemes span decades. Dante worked the smoke-filled nightclubs of 1960s Hollywood and rode the self-help craze of the 1980s and 90s, hypnotizing women out of their fortunes, taking out hits on his rivals and opening up one of the biggest fake universities in history. Host Sam Mullins tracks Dante through yacht clubs, prison cells, trailer parks and theme parks to uncover the unbelievable true story of the greatest con man you've never heard of.