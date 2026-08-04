388 episodes
Tale Of Two Strategies Going Into The National Sports Collectors Convention (From Paul Hickey and Brent Weyer); Pros, Cons And Observations At Largest Card Show; Plus Pod Listener Shares His Thoughts08/04/2026 | 57 mins.EPISODE 386 - Clark recaps his National Sports Collectors Convention experience in 2026, outlining the pros and cons as well as small and big observations from the biggest card show in the world.
He also invites two regular guests of the pod, Paul Hickey (Sports Card Strategy Show) and Brent Weyer (@deepvalueinvestor) to talk about their respective experiences and strategies coming to the National this year.
And then he brings on podcast listener Arthur to share his thoughts about the National as well.
For those who want to see Clark's first vintage sports card pick up, here's the video.
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CONNECT WITH US!
Instagram: @cardstothemoon | @fivecardguys (Clark) | @yntegritysportscards (Hyung) | @tradeyouatrecess (John)
Website: https://fivecardguys.com/podcast
Daily Auctions (w/ affiliate links): https://fivecardguys.com/dailyauctions
If you have any questions about the hobby that you would like addressed, email us at hello@fivecardguys.com or DM us on Instagram at @cardstothemoon or @fivecardguys.
Clark's Strategy At The National 2026 Plus Hopes And Expectations At The Mecca Of Sports Card Shows07/30/2026 | 10 mins.EPISODE 385 - Clark shares his strategy and plans when attending the National Sports Collectors Convention this year in Chicago.
Plus he recalls good advice on his neverending quest to land a nice Shohei Ohtani card from this podcast episode with DC.
Here's the one mistake DC made though.
And here's the blog post detailing some of those strategies are here.
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CONNECT WITH US!
Instagram: @cardstothemoon | @fivecardguys (Clark) | @yntegritysportscards (Hyung) | @tradeyouatrecess (John)
Website: https://fivecardguys.com/podcast
Daily Auctions (w/ affiliate links): https://fivecardguys.com/dailyauctions
If you have any questions about the hobby that you would like addressed, email us at hello@fivecardguys.com or DM us on Instagram at @cardstothemoon or @fivecardguys.
Expectations Leading To The National In White Hot Hobby Market?; How To Find Deals On Shohei Ohtani Cards; Plus A Huge Pick 1!07/28/2026 | 1h 29 mins.EPISODE 384 - Clark and Darryl (aka DC) talk about what they heard about the Dallas Card Show and weigh in with their thoughts on that show going national.
Then DC gives his two cents on how the West Coast Card Show went for him as well as touching upon how he comes to valuations of Shohei Ohtani cards when many are way above comps.
The guys also touch on what their expectations are heading into the National with the hobby market white hot right now.
DC then shows some of his recent pick ups, which he might bring to the National before ending the episode with the regular weekly segment Pick 1 (this week's Pick 1 was recorded before the $10M bounty was announced!)
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CONNECT WITH US!
Instagram: @cardstothemoon | @fivecardguys (Clark) | @yntegritysportscards (Hyung) | @tradeyouatrecess (John)
Website: https://fivecardguys.com/podcast
Daily Auctions (w/ affiliate links): https://fivecardguys.com/dailyauctions
If you have any questions about the hobby that you would like addressed, email us at hello@fivecardguys.com or DM us on Instagram at @cardstothemoon or @fivecardguys.
Recap Of The West Coast Card Show (Summer 2026); Interview With Dave B. (@wolfheartscards) On Crazy "Ohtani" Comps And Current State Of The Soccer Card Market; Plus Big Card Pick-Up07/23/2026 | 23 mins.EPISODE 383 - In Part 2 of the Fanatics Fest/West Coast Card Show recap show, Clark continues the episode with his experience attending the West Coast Card Show for the first time.
He talks about the hot card market, super high list prices for Ohtani cards, how negotiations went for card deals, and all the people he met and talked to.
That includes an interview at the show with friend of the podcast Dave B. (@wolfheartscards on IG) who talks about the high comps he's seen as a buyer and vendor at the show as well as his take on the current soccer card market during the World Cup tournament.
Shout-outs also go to Santo (@dimensioncollectibles), Stuart, Jason, Dusty, DC, Martin, Steph, and Eli...plus Tyler Heineman!
For Part 1 of this week's episode, go back to Episode #382!
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CONNECT WITH US!
Instagram: @cardstothemoon | @fivecardguys (Clark) | @yntegritysportscards (Hyung) | @tradeyouatrecess (John)
Website: https://fivecardguys.com/podcast
Daily Auctions (w/ affiliate links): https://fivecardguys.com/dailyauctions
If you have any questions about the hobby that you would like addressed, email us at hello@fivecardguys.com or DM us on Instagram at @cardstothemoon or @fivecardguys.
Recap Of Fanatics Fest 2026; How The 1/1 Home Field Advantage Superfractor Deal Got Done (And Sold) At Fanatics Fest; Interview With The Buyer (@cardsmax)07/21/2026 | 21 mins.EPISODE 382 - In Part 1 of the Fanatics Fest/West Coast Card Show recap show, Clark begins with his experience attending Fanatics Fest for the third year in a row. How has it changed? How many more people attended this year?
Then he shares why he ended up selling his only 1/1 card at Fanatics Fest, followed by an interview by the buyer (@cardsmax) on his thoughts on both the card and the show. You can also see from Clark's perspective in this YouTube video.
Then he wraps up Part 1 talking about who attended Fanatics Fest over the other shows (and his explanation of why that is) plus which monster cards he saw.
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CONNECT WITH US!
Instagram: @cardstothemoon | @fivecardguys (Clark) | @yntegritysportscards (Hyung) | @tradeyouatrecess (John)
Website: https://fivecardguys.com/podcast
Daily Auctions (w/ affiliate links): https://fivecardguys.com/dailyauctions
If you have any questions about the hobby that you would like addressed, email us at hello@fivecardguys.com or DM us on Instagram at @cardstothemoon or @fivecardguys.
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