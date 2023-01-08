A podcast from fivecardguys about sports cards from both a collector and investor perspective. Stick around for the ride as we take a deep dive into the state o...
Darrell "DC" Chan Returns to the Pod With Crazy Stories from the National (ie. Card Action at Hotel Lobbies/Unofficial Trade Nights); Awesomeness of Trout/Ohtani Topps Now Dual Autograph Card
EPISODE 153 - Clark and Hyung open the show discussing the awesomeness of the Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani Topps Now dual autograph card (and how Trout has become the unofficial ambassador for Topps and PSA.)
Then the guys welcome back Darrell "DC" Chan to the podcast who also attended the National this year. He had plenty of wild and crazy stories from his time in Chicago including lines to get into unofficial trade nights as well as making deals on the side separate from the actual National event.
Darrell also talks about the venue in Cleveland where it'll be held next year and what to expect compared to Chicago.
Then Clark and Hyung end off the show with the regular weekly Pick 1 segment where each of them put up two cards and they debate which one they would invest in. This week includes picking between the aforementioned Trout/Ohtani Topps Now Card or the iconic Mickey Mantle 1952 Topps Card; as well as a 1st Bowman Chrome base autograph card vs. a Topps Chrome blue refractor autograph card. If you like to send your Pick 1 suggestions, DM us on Instagram @cardstothemoon!
8/15/2023
1:00:15
Interview With Iowa_Dave On His 44 Takeaways From His First Trip to the National Including His Major Card Pick-Ups and Some Impulse Buys
EPISODE 152 - Clark opens the Friday episode by appreciating all the listeners and subscribers to the podcast. He extends his thanks to the special guest on the podcast for this episode, Dave Schwartz, aka Iowa_Dave on IG, who regularly shouts out other hobby podcasts every week.
Iowa_Dave came on the pod to share his experience attending the National for the first time and to go more in depth about his article titled "44 Takeaways From My First National." That includes some useful tips preparing for the biggest card show event as well as what to expect when you actually attend (from types of dealers to meeting up with hobby friends in person.)
Plus, Iowa_Dave shares his game plan going into the National, what cards he picked up, as well as some of his impulse buys.
8/11/2023
44:26
Interview With Rob Girard (aka the Sports Card Therapist) on The National Experience (and What Can Be Improved for 2024) Plus Vintage Cards; Debating Which "Budget" Shohei Cards to Buy in "Pick 1"
EPISODE 151 - Clark and Hyung open the show talking about the Junior Caminero 1st Bowman Chrome superfractor that was recently graded a BGS 6.5, and what they would do if they owned the card.
Then they welcome Rob Girard, aka the Sports Card Therapist, onto the show to discuss the recent National Sports Collectors Convention with all the highlights (all the cards and meeting hobby friends in person) as well as what could be improved upon for the show next year (ie. official trade night during each night of the National.)
They also discuss vintage cards with Rob where he explains why sometimes the value of vintage sports cards can vary quite a bit even if it has the same number grade.
Then as usual, the guys end off the show with the regular weekly Pick 1 segment where each of them put up two cards and they debate which one they would invest in. This week includes two lower end Shohei Ohtani baseball cards and two future Hall of Fame pitchers. If you like to send your Pick 1 suggestions, DM us on Instagram @cardstothemoon!
8/8/2023
56:07
More Content Creators and Influencers Needed to Help Grow the Hobby?; Guessing the Tacofractor Card Promotion; Playing Another Round of Quiz Show
EPISODE 150 - Clark, Hyung, and John talk about the Tacofractor insert cards from the 2023 Topps Chrome Baseball Set and what the special utility/promotion behind the care could be.
Then for Hobby Headlines, the guys dive deep into the world of hobby content creators and influencers, giving their thoughts on whether they're good for the hobby or if they're essential to see the hobby grow.
They also talk about which hobby content they each would like to see more or less of, and shout out a few they appreciate.
After, Clark quizzes Hyung and John in another round of "Quiz Show" where he tests them of their hobby knowledge (ie. When did PSA start grading cards; what city hosted The National in 2010 and 2012; How much did the Gold Vinyl Patrick Mahomes rookie card originally sell for before it sold at its peak for nearly $400K?)
Then as usual, the guys end off the show with the regular weekly Pick 1 segment where each of them put up two cards and they debate which one they would invest in. The Pick 1 pairs this week include two from a loyal podcast listener. If you like to send your Pick 1 suggestions, DM us on Instagram @cardstothemoon!
8/1/2023
1:08:55
The Review of The National (From A Distance); Two-Month Standings Update on Fantasy Sports Card Draft Plus Upping the Prize Ante
EPISODE 149 - Clark, Hyung, and John open the Friday show talking about some of the things they noticed at The National from their social media feeds, while feeling FOMO about not being in Chicago this year. But they discuss Derek Jeter attending the event, whether The National needs to focus on improving the experience for vendors and attendees, and where the 2026 location should be.
Then the guys update the listeners with the two-month standings in their fantasy sports card draft where they build a team of 5 players whose general card values according to the CardLadder index would increase the most by the end of this year.
Clark still has the lead (thanks to Shohei Ohtani) and John and Hyung are still in the negatives (thanks to LeBron James and Tom Brady, respectively). They talk about whether their surprised at the current results and all of them agree to up the ante and give the winner of the draft a hobby box from each loser.
You can listen to the full draft episode here on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.
A podcast from fivecardguys about sports cards from both a collector and investor perspective. Stick around for the ride as we take a deep dive into the state of the hobby, share some hot takes, hopefully provide some useful advice and fun stories along the way. For more info about the podcast, check us out at https://fivecardguys.com/podcast or on Instagram @fivecardguys and @cardstothemoon