The Review of The National (From A Distance); Two-Month Standings Update on Fantasy Sports Card Draft Plus Upping the Prize Ante

More Content Creators and Influencers Needed to Help Grow the Hobby?; Guessing the Tacofractor Card Promotion; Playing Another Round of Quiz Show

Interview With Rob Girard (aka the Sports Card Therapist) on The National Experience (and What Can Be Improved for 2024) Plus Vintage Cards; Debating Which "Budget" Shohei Cards to Buy in "Pick 1"

Interview With Iowa_Dave On His 44 Takeaways From His First Trip to the National Including His Major Card Pick-Ups and Some Impulse Buys

Darrell "DC" Chan Returns to the Pod With Crazy Stories from the National (ie. Card Action at Hotel Lobbies/Unofficial Trade Nights); Awesomeness of Trout/Ohtani Topps Now Dual Autograph Card

A podcast from fivecardguys about sports cards from both a collector and investor perspective. Stick around for the ride as we take a deep dive into the state of the hobby, share some hot takes, hopefully provide some useful advice and fun stories along the way. For more info about the podcast, check us out at https://fivecardguys.com/podcast or on Instagram @fivecardguys and @cardstothemoon