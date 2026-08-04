EPISODE 384 - Clark and Darryl (aka DC) talk about what they heard about the Dallas Card Show and weigh in with their thoughts on that show going national.

Then DC gives his two cents on how the West Coast Card Show went for him as well as touching upon how he comes to valuations of Shohei Ohtani cards when many are way above comps.

The guys also touch on what their expectations are heading into the National with the hobby market white hot right now.

DC then shows some of his recent pick ups, which he might bring to the National before ending the episode with the regular weekly segment Pick 1 (this week's Pick 1 was recorded before the $10M bounty was announced!)

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