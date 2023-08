More Content Creators and Influencers Needed to Help Grow the Hobby?; Guessing the Tacofractor Card Promotion; Playing Another Round of Quiz Show

EPISODE 150 - Clark, Hyung, and John talk about the Tacofractor insert cards from the 2023 Topps Chrome Baseball Set and what the special utility/promotion behind the care could be. Then for Hobby Headlines, the guys dive deep into the world of hobby content creators and influencers, giving their thoughts on whether they're good for the hobby or if they're essential to see the hobby grow. They also talk about which hobby content they each would like to see more or less of, and shout out a few they appreciate. After, Clark quizzes Hyung and John in another round of "Quiz Show" where he tests them of their hobby knowledge (ie. When did PSA start grading cards; what city hosted The National in 2010 and 2012; How much did the Gold Vinyl Patrick Mahomes rookie card originally sell for before it sold at its peak for nearly $400K?) Then as usual, the guys end off the show with the regular weekly Pick 1 segment where each of them put up two cards and they debate which one they would invest in. The Pick 1 pairs this week include two from a loyal podcast listener.