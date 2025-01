The Weekly: Amazon Is Officially Selling Cars, Tekion Files Lawsuit Against CDK Global, Used Car Demand Stays High

Welcome to The Weekly—your go-to roundup of the top five auto industry headlines. This week's top stories: 1. Amazon officially starts selling new Hyundai vehicles online 2. Prime auto loan borrowers lean toward the used car market 3. Wholesale used car prices up year-over-year in November 4. Dealer reputations improve online, but customers still have gripes 5. CDK Global fires back at Tekion's anti-trust lawsuit Have a tip for our editorial team? Send us your scoop at [email protected] . This episode is brought to you by: Upstart — Dealers, if you're looking for a smarter way to connect your customers with financing, Upstart has you covered. They partner with over 100 banks and credit unions, leveraging advanced AI models to provide superior credit products. From automotive retail loans to refinance options, Upstart's platform is designed to meet the needs of your business and your customers.