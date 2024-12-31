The Weekly: Buyers turn to smaller cars, Used car sales surge, Auto execs warn 'breaking point'
Welcome to The Weekly—your go-to roundup of the top five auto industry headlines.
This week's top stories:
1. Honda, Nissan formally begin talks for possible $58B merger
2. Buyers turn to smaller cars as new vehicle prices stay elevated
3. Used car sales surge during holiday season
4. Auto execs warn of industry 'breaking point'
5. CNCDA sends cease-and-desist to Scout Motors
Have a tip for our editorial team? Send us your scoop at [email protected].
This episode is brought to you by:
DLRdmv – With DLR50, your dealership now has 24/7 portal access to calculations, pre-filled forms, checklists, inquiries, plus white glove processing and specialist support. You can even acquire duplicate titles in all 50 states directly through the DLR50 platform! Visit https://www.dlr50.com/ to learn more.
Prefer to read? Take a look at the companion newsletter for this episode here: https://news.dealershipguy.com
Check out Car Dealership Guy’s stuff:
CDG News ➤ https://news.dealershipguy.com/
CDG Jobs ➤ https://jobs.dealershipguy.com/
CDG Recruiting ➤ https://www.cdgrecruiting.com/
My Socials:
X ➤ https://www.twitter.com/GuyDealership
Instagram ➤ https://www.instagram.com/cardealershipguy/
TikTok ➤ https://www.tiktok.com/@guydealership
LinkedIn ➤ https://www.linkedin.com/company/cardealershipguy/
Threads ➤ https://www.threads.net/@cardealershipguy
Facebook ➤ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100077402857683
Everything else ➤ dealershipguy.com
This podcast is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment decisions.
--------
7:18
The Breakdown: 7 Crucial Lessons Dealers Are Carrying Into 2025
Welcome to The Breakdown—your go-to source for deep dives into the trends, strategies and shifts shaping automotive retail.
Today’s Big Story: 7 crucial lessons dealers are carrying into 2025
This episode is brought to you by:
Impel - Impel enables automotive retailers, manufacturers, and online marketplaces to turn shoppers into buyers, and buyers into lifelong customers, with the auto industry's most advanced AI-powered Customer Lifecycle Management platform. Learn more @ https://impel.ai/
Prefer to read? Take a look at the companion newsletter for this episode here: https://news.dealershipguy.com/t/Car-Dealership-Guy-Market-Pulse
Check out Car Dealership Guy’s stuff:
CDG News ➤ https://news.dealershipguy.com/
CDG Jobs ➤ https://jobs.dealershipguy.com/
CDG Recruiting ➤ https://www.cdgrecruiting.com/
My Socials:
X ➤ https://www.twitter.com/GuyDealership
Instagram ➤ https://www.instagram.com/cardealershipguy/
TikTok ➤ https://www.tiktok.com/@guydealership
LinkedIn ➤ https://www.linkedin.com/company/cardealershipguy/
Threads ➤ https://www.threads.net/@cardealershipguy
Facebook ➤ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100077402857683
Everything else ➤ dealershipguy.com
This podcast is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment decisions.
--------
7:29
The Weekly: New Sales Expected to Surge in 2025, Used Car Prices Hover at $30K, Honda/Nissan in Talks to Merge
Welcome to The Weekly—your go-to roundup of the top five auto industry headlines.
This week's top stories:
1. New vehicle sales forecasted to surge in 2025 after successful Q4
2. Used car price drops slowing down, hovering around $30K
3. Wholesale used car prices hold steady so far this month
4. Mobile vehicle service is key to winning back customers
5. Honda in talks with Nissan over possible merger
Have a tip for our editorial team? Send us your scoop at [email protected].
This episode is brought to you by:
Upstart — Join Upstart’s Keishawn Batts at NADA for a look at how AI-powered financing could help your dealership approve more car buyers to move more metal. He’ll share how AI makes the financing process faster, simpler and ultimately creates more opportunities to sell more vehicles while increasing profitability. Don’t miss out—learn more at https://carguymedia.com/upstart
Prefer to read? Take a look at the companion newsletter for this episode here: https://news.dealershipguy.com
Have a tip for our editorial team? Send us your scoop at [email protected].
Check out Car Dealership Guy’s stuff:
CDG News ➤ https://news.dealershipguy.com/
CDG Jobs ➤ https://jobs.dealershipguy.com/
CDG Recruiting ➤ https://www.cdgrecruiting.com/
My Socials:
X ➤ https://www.twitter.com/GuyDealership
Instagram ➤ https://www.instagram.com/cardealershipguy/
TikTok ➤ https://www.tiktok.com/@guydealership
LinkedIn ➤ https://www.linkedin.com/company/cardealershipguy/
Threads ➤ https://www.threads.net/@cardealershipguy
Facebook ➤ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100077402857683
Everything else ➤ dealershipguy.com
This podcast is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment decisions.
--------
6:19
The Breakdown: How Dealers Quietly Outsmart Their Competition
Welcome to The Breakdown—your go-to source for deep dives into the trends, strategies and shifts shaping automotive retail.
Today’s Big Story: How Dealers Quietly Outsmart Their Competition
This episode is brought to you by:
Dealer Pay – A dealer-specific payment acceptance solution designed to boost productivity and enhance customer retention. With over 25 years of experience, Dealer Pay is a trusted partner for dealerships across the U.S. Learn more at dealer-pay.com or contact Julie, CEO of Dealer Pay, directly at [email protected].
Prefer to read? Take a look at the companion newsletter for this episode here: https://news.dealershipguy.com/t/CDG's-Market-Pulse
Check out Car Dealership Guy’s stuff:
CDG News ➤ https://news.dealershipguy.com/
CDG Jobs ➤ https://jobs.dealershipguy.com/
CDG Recruiting ➤ https://www.cdgrecruiting.com/
My Socials:
X ➤ https://www.twitter.com/GuyDealership
Instagram ➤ https://www.instagram.com/cardealershipguy/
TikTok ➤ https://www.tiktok.com/@guydealership
LinkedIn ➤ https://www.linkedin.com/company/cardealershipguy/
Threads ➤ https://www.threads.net/@cardealershipguy
Facebook ➤ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100077402857683
Everything else ➤ dealershipguy.com
This podcast is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment decisions.
--------
8:45
The Weekly: Amazon Is Officially Selling Cars, Tekion Files Lawsuit Against CDK Global, Used Car Demand Stays High
Welcome to The Weekly—your go-to roundup of the top five auto industry headlines.
This week's top stories:
1. Amazon officially starts selling new Hyundai vehicles online
2. Prime auto loan borrowers lean toward the used car market
3. Wholesale used car prices up year-over-year in November
4. Dealer reputations improve online, but customers still have gripes
5. CDK Global fires back at Tekion’s anti-trust lawsuit
Have a tip for our editorial team? Send us your scoop at [email protected].
This episode is brought to you by:
Upstart — Dealers, if you're looking for a smarter way to connect your customers with financing, Upstart has you covered. They partner with over 100 banks and credit unions, leveraging advanced AI models to provide superior credit products. From automotive retail loans to refinance options, Upstart’s platform is designed to meet the needs of your business and your customers. Learn more at upstart.com or click the link in the show notes below.
Prefer to read? Take a look at the companion newsletter for this episode here: https://news.dealershipguy.com
Have a tip for our editorial team? Send us your scoop at [email protected].
Check out Car Dealership Guy’s stuff:
CDG News ➤ https://news.dealershipguy.com/
CDG Jobs ➤ https://jobs.dealershipguy.com/
CDG Recruiting ➤ https://www.cdgrecruiting.com/
My Socials:
X ➤ https://www.twitter.com/GuyDealership
Instagram ➤ https://www.instagram.com/cardealershipguy/
TikTok ➤ https://www.tiktok.com/@guydealership
LinkedIn ➤ https://www.linkedin.com/company/cardealershipguy/
Threads ➤ https://www.threads.net/@cardealershipguy
Facebook ➤ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100077402857683
Everything else ➤ dealershipguy.com
This podcast is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment decisions.
Car Dealership Guy Bites keeps you ahead with quick, daily insights into automotive retail—delivered in under 5 minutes to fit your busy day.
Featuring three focused segments:
Daily Dealer: Fresh auto industry news & insights, delivered every weekday.
The Breakdown: Deep dives into trends, strategies, and shifts shaping auto retail.
The Weekly: A roundup of the top five must-know industry headlines from the week.
Perfect for dealers, industry pros, and car enthusiasts—Car Dealership Guy Bites keeps you informed in minutes.