How to Make and Keep Your New Yearā€™s Resolutions

In this episode, we explore what holds us back from setting, pursuing, and achieving our New Yearā€™s resolutions. Youā€™ll learn practical, effective strategies for making progress toward your goals, and even learn how to rewire your brain so itā€™s easier to accomplish goals over time. Listen to this episode if you donā€™t know where to start with making New Yearā€™s resolutions, or if your New Yearā€™s resolutions have failed in the past, and you want to achieve them this time around. Key moments: 01:46 How to determine what you truly want 03:26 How youā€™re self-sabotaging in the goal-setting stage 05:38 Fear of failure vs. fear of judgment 08:14 Why your New Yearā€™s resolutions fail 10:03 Why you need to set goals 12:54 The truth about dopamine 14:48 The simplest, most effective goal-setting method 16:18 The 3 things you should do right after setting your goal 20:05 Hereā€™s how many New Yearā€™s resolutions you should make 23:09 My 2 favorite strategies for making progress toward goals 27:22 How long it actually takes to form a habit 28:07 How I got my dream job right out of college 31:16 The $30 product that changed my life (linked below) 35:34 Upcoming CAPS LOCK episodes