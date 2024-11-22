Powered by RND
Samantha Feher
CAPS LOCK is a podcast designed to help you live bigger, better, louder, and longer.
Education

  How to Make and Keep Your New Year's Resolutions
    In this episode, we explore what holds us back from setting, pursuing, and achieving our New Year's resolutions. You'll learn practical, effective strategies for making progress toward your goals, and even learn how to rewire your brain so it's easier to accomplish goals over time. Listen to this episode if you don't know where to start with making New Year's resolutions, or if your New Year's resolutions have failed in the past, and you want to achieve them this time around. Key moments: 01:46 How to determine what you truly want 03:26 How you're self-sabotaging in the goal-setting stage 05:38 Fear of failure vs. fear of judgment 08:14 Why your New Year's resolutions fail 10:03 Why you need to set goals 12:54 The truth about dopamine 14:48 The simplest, most effective goal-setting method 16:18 The 3 things you should do right after setting your goal 20:05 Here's how many New Year's resolutions you should make 23:09 My 2 favorite strategies for making progress toward goals 27:22 How long it actually takes to form a habit 28:07 How I got my dream job right out of college 31:16 The $30 product that changed my life (linked below) 35:34 Upcoming CAPS LOCK episodes
    36:22
  Welcome to CAPS LOCK
    Welcome to CAPS LOCK, a podcast designed to help you live bigger, better, louder, and longer. If you don't know where to start, this is a good place. Meet me (Sam), learn about the purpose of the show, and explore early episode topics. CAPS LOCK premieres on December 1, 2024, and new episodes will be released every Sunday at 8 AM EST.
    6:59

