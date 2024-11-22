In this episode, we explore what holds us back from setting, pursuing, and achieving our New Year’s resolutions. You’ll learn practical, effective strategies for making progress toward your goals, and even learn how to rewire your brain so it’s easier to accomplish goals over time.
Listen to this episode if you don’t know where to start with making New Year’s resolutions, or if your New Year’s resolutions have failed in the past, and you want to achieve them this time around.
Key moments:
01:46 How to determine what you truly want
03:26 How you’re self-sabotaging in the goal-setting stage
05:38 Fear of failure vs. fear of judgment
08:14 Why your New Year’s resolutions fail
10:03 Why you need to set goals
12:54 The truth about dopamine
14:48 The simplest, most effective goal-setting method
16:18 The 3 things you should do right after setting your goal
20:05 Here’s how many New Year’s resolutions you should make
23:09 My 2 favorite strategies for making progress toward goals
27:22 How long it actually takes to form a habit
28:07 How I got my dream job right out of college
31:16 The $30 product that changed my life (linked below)
35:34 Upcoming CAPS LOCK episodes
