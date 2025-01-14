Navigating First Amendment Audits: Strategies for Handling Audits and Staff Training Tips

In this episode of the CAPIO Chirp, we explore the growing trend of First Amendment audits and their impact on local government agencies. Ashley Metzger (1:35), consultant with Regional Government Services, shares her personal insight of audits and offers practical tips on preparation as a former water agency communicator. Next up attorney Deborah Fox (19:40), one of California’s foremost experts on First Amendment issues, provides legal insight, discussing the history and legal framework of these audits. Whether you work for a city, county, or special district, this episode equips you with the basics of how to handle First Amendment audits with confidence and the knowledge of where to look for additional training resources.