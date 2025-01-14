Special Edition: Behind the Scenes at the Palisades Fire
In this special edition of the CAPIO Chirp podcast, Chloe Castillo, a Deputy Public Information Officer for CalFire, takes us behind the scenes of the Joint Information Center (JIC) during the Palisades Fire. From managing international media attention to balancing the multilingual and localized communication needs of the community, Chloe shares invaluable insights for communicators tackling the complexities of crisis communications on the front lines and advice for communicators looking to assist.
19:26
Celebrating Great Communicators
During this episode our podcast hosts interview CAPIO's 2024 Special Award Winners. Each year CAPIO honors several individuals with distinctions including our Communicator of the Year, Rising Star, Crisis Communications Leader and Paul B. Clark awards. These awards recognize individuals who have had a distinctive impact at their agency or in government communications state-wide. We begin this interview with our 2024 Paul B. Clark recipient, Maurice Chaney, PIO for City of Roseville’s Environmental Utilities. Next, we hear from the County of Fresno’s communications team Sonja Dosti, APR, Joshua Dean and Michelle Avalos who were honored with our 2024 Crisis Communications Leader of the Year. Joshua Dean was also recognized as our 2024 Rising Star. Finally, we interviewed our 2024 Communicator of the Year, Kevin Strauss, Communications Manager for the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency.
44:06
Working on the BIG stage
In this episode, we find out what it’s like to work for the government...the BIG government. Chris Meagher, Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, U.S. Department of Defense, discusses how he went from writing about sports to a position on the big stage working for the Pentagon and the White House.
45:07
Navigating First Amendment Audits: Strategies for Handling Audits and Staff Training Tips
In this episode of the CAPIO Chirp, we explore the growing trend of First Amendment audits and their impact on local government agencies. Ashley Metzger (1:35), consultant with Regional Government Services, shares her personal insight of audits and offers practical tips on preparation as a former water agency communicator. Next up attorney Deborah Fox (19:40), one of California’s foremost experts on First Amendment issues, provides legal insight, discussing the history and legal framework of these audits. Whether you work for a city, county, or special district, this episode equips you with the basics of how to handle First Amendment audits with confidence and the knowledge of where to look for additional training resources.
41:51
Your Communications Oasis - Join us at the CAPIO 2024 Conference!
For this CAPIO Chirp, we are excited to interview Thomas Christensen, CAPIO's incoming president, about all things conference! Enjoy a sneak preview of what is in store for attendees at our May 13 - 16, 2024 event being held in Indian Wells – it's where the desert landscape becomes the backdrop for your professional recharge.
