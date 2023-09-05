Candela Obscura follows an esoteric order of investigators as they use centuries of knowledge to fight back a mysterious source of corruption and bleed. The fir... More
Candela Obscura Official Trailer
We're thrilled to announce Candela Obscura, a brand new game, in a brand new world, using a brand new system!Candela Obscura is an ongoing horror drama that follows an esoteric order of investigators as they use centuries of knowledge to fight back a mysterious source of corruption and bleed. Leveraging improv and gaming as story mechanics, the series features the Candela Obscura game, which is run on the Illuminated Worlds System, both created by Critical Role's publishing company, Darrington Press.The first chapter of Candela Obscura stars veteran voice actors Robbie Daymond, Laura Bailey, Anjali Bhimani, and Ashley Johnson and the story is led by Matthew Mercer. The show will premiere on May 25th at 7pm Pacific on Twitch & YouTube and continues on the last Thursday of each month. Podcast and VOD will be available two weeks after its initial broadcast. Learn more here.Candela Obscura was originally created by Taliesin Jaffe and Chris Lockey, with Spenser Starke and Rowan Hall serving as lead designers and writers. Steve Failows serves as our director and co-produced this project alongside Maxwell James.Lightkeeper: Taliesin JaffeMusic by Colm McGuinness
Leveraging gaming as a story mechanic, the series features the Candela Obscura roleplaying game from Darrington Press, which is designed with the Illuminated Worlds system.