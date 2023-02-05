Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Calm the Chaos Parenting

Calm the Chaos Parenting
Dayna Abraham
Start your journey from surviving to thriving as a family at: calmthechaospodcast.comIs your child&#39;s challenging behavior leaving you feeling exhausted, def... More
  Why Popular Parenting Methods Don't Work on Challenging Kids
    Do you ever feel like no matter how hard you try, nothing works for your kid?Most of the time, it can be incredibly frustrating and leave you feeling helpless and lost, while others seem to just stand by and judge from the sidelines.Believe me, you're not alone – countless families face the same problem. My family used to be in the same place. But don't worry – there IS a path forward, and I am here to help guide you through it. In fact, that is the entire purpose of the Calm the Chaos Parenting podcast.In our second episode, my husband Jason and I will be breaking down why the popular parenting methods you may have tried have failed for your child.We’ll also show you how to deal with your child's challenging behaviors in a way that helps both you and your child, ultimately restoring your confidence and sense of control as a parent.Just because your child's behavior isn't "perfect" doesn't mean you need to “get your child checked out”.Today we’re debunking the myth that you’re a bad parent or there's something wrong with your kid just because they are struggling with behavior.Tune in, and we’ll show you that there's a way to navigate challenging situations with your child that actually works.P.S.Our giveaway got off to a whopping start, and a quick reminder it ends on May 9th. Sign up for FREE right now for a chance to win over $20,000 in prizes!>>> Click here to join the giveawayKey Takeaways:It feels like nothing works (00:00) Struggles parents of challenging kids are facing (02:10)The old and new ways of parenting (05:36)The best time in history for raising kids that don't fit a mold (12:29)Why some of these older parenting methods don’t work (15:03)Parenting paradigm shifts (21:17)Helping families create a family team (28:29)Additional resources:🎉 Enter our FREE giveaway [$20,000+ in prizes]🔍 Check out my website 📖 Pre-order your copy of Calm The Chaos Book 🗓️ Take the Routine Cure course and keep your days organized and running smoothly  👉 Check out my YouTube channel Connect with me on social media:🔹 TikTok 🔹 Instagram 🔹 Facebook Calm the Chaos Parenting is a podcast offering parents practical tools and strategies to navigate the challenges of raising strong-willed, highly sensitive, and neurodivergent children.🎧 Follow us on your favorite platform so you never miss an episode!
    5/3/2023
    32:50
  From "Failing" Parent to Helping 100k+ Families With Challenging Kids
    This is precisely what the school principal told me when my son was in second grade:“Take your son, and don’t bring him back until you figure out what’s wrong with him.”I was crushed, but I realized that something needed to change. So I decided to quit my job as a teacher and start homeschooling my son.During that time, my husband and I were dealing with frequent meltdowns, which resulted in broken dishes, toys, and even holes in the wall.I felt like I was the worst parent in the world. An award-winning, national board-certified Chicago teacher became a mother of one of “those kids.” I was overwhelmed by a sense of isolation, shame, and guilt.Prior to this, we tried everything:- positive parenting…- strict parenting…- therapies…Even methods I am embarrassed to admit! And still – nothing seemed to work.Until I went all-in on a radically "out of the box" approach and finally discovered a way to calm the chaos. It wasn't an easy journey, and I definitely didn’t have a magic formula.I consulted countless sources… I applied, tested, and failed many times (sometimes epically) until I finally figured out what actually worked. And through analyzing our insights and identifying patterns, I created the Calm the Chaos System that works every single time. How do I know? Because I rely on these principles every single day. And because it’s also been tested and proven by 100k+ families with challenging children.I decided to launch a podcast to bring these ideas closer to parents who feel lonely, hopeless, and responsible for their child's challenging behavior. If there’s one thing I’m hoping you take away from this episode, it’s this… You are not failing, your child is not broken, and you are precisely the parent your child needs you to be. You just need to learn how to calm the chaos.Let’s dive in!P.S.We’re celebrating our podcast launch with a HUGE giveaway! It is live now and ends on May 9th. Sign up for FREE right now for a chance to win over $20,000 in prizes:>>> Click here to join the giveawayKey Takeaways:Partners in crime (or welcome to the podcast) (00:00)Feeling like the worst parent in the world (04:36)It wasn’t a magical transformation (15:11)The importance of defining success (18:43)Creating the Calm the Chaos system (22:22)You are not alone (24:52)Additional resources:🎉 Enter our FREE giveaway [$20,000+ in prizes]🔍 Check out my website 📖 Pre-order your copy of Calm The Chaos Book 🗓️ Take the Routine Cure course and keep your days organized and running smoothly 👉 Check out my YouTube channel Connect with me on social media:🔹 TikTok 🔹 Instagram 🔹 Facebook Calm the Chaos Parenting is a podcast offering parents practical tools and strategies to navigate the challenges of raising strong-willed, highly sensitive, and neurodivergent children.🎧 Follow us on your favorite platform so you never miss an episode!
    5/2/2023
    26:07
  Welcome to Calm the Chaos Parenting
    Start your journey from surviving to thriving as a family at: calmthechaospodcast.comIs your child's challenging behavior leaving you feeling exhausted, defeated, and hopeless? You are not alone, you are not a failure, and your child is not broken.Welcome to Calm the Chaos Parenting — the podcast for parents raising strong-willed, highly sensitive, and neurodivergent children.I'm Dayna Abraham, a parenting expert, and I've helped hundreds of thousands of families just like yours. Each week I’ll share simple science-backed solutions to help you feel more grounded, in tune, and deeply connected to your child, no matter what challenge you face.Be sure to follow the podcast on your favorite platform so you never miss an episode.
    4/20/2023
    0:56

