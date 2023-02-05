From “Failing” Parent to Helping 100k+ Families With Challenging Kids

This is precisely what the school principal told me when my son was in second grade:“Take your son, and don’t bring him back until you figure out what’s wrong with him.”I was crushed, but I realized that something needed to change. So I decided to quit my job as a teacher and start homeschooling my son.During that time, my husband and I were dealing with frequent meltdowns, which resulted in broken dishes, toys, and even holes in the wall.I felt like I was the worst parent in the world. An award-winning, national board-certified Chicago teacher became a mother of one of “those kids.” I was overwhelmed by a sense of isolation, shame, and guilt.Prior to this, we tried everything:- positive parenting…- strict parenting…- therapies…Even methods I am embarrassed to admit! And still – nothing seemed to work.Until I went all-in on a radically "out of the box" approach and finally discovered a way to calm the chaos. It wasn't an easy journey, and I definitely didn’t have a magic formula.I consulted countless sources… I applied, tested, and failed many times (sometimes epically) until I finally figured out what actually worked. And through analyzing our insights and identifying patterns, I created the Calm the Chaos System that works every single time. How do I know? Because I rely on these principles every single day. And because it’s also been tested and proven by 100k+ families with challenging children.I decided to launch a podcast to bring these ideas closer to parents who feel lonely, hopeless, and responsible for their child's challenging behavior. If there’s one thing I’m hoping you take away from this episode, it’s this… You are not failing, your child is not broken, and you are precisely the parent your child needs you to be. You just need to learn how to calm the chaos.Let’s dive in!P.S.We’re celebrating our podcast launch with a HUGE giveaway! It is live now and ends on May 9th. Sign up for FREE right now for a chance to win over $20,000 in prizes:>>> Click here to join the giveawayKey Takeaways:Partners in crime (or welcome to the podcast) (00:00)Feeling like the worst parent in the world (04:36)It wasn’t a magical transformation (15:11)The importance of defining success (18:43)Creating the Calm the Chaos system (22:22)You are not alone (24:52)Additional resources:🎉 Enter our FREE giveaway [$20,000+ in prizes]🔍 Check out my website 📖 Pre-order your copy of Calm The Chaos Book 🗓️ Take the Routine Cure course and keep your days organized and running smoothly 👉 Check out my YouTube channel Connect with me on social media:🔹 TikTok 🔹 Instagram 🔹 Facebook Calm the Chaos Parenting is a podcast offering parents practical tools and strategies to navigate the challenges of raising strong-willed, highly sensitive, and neurodivergent children.🎧 Follow us on your favorite platform so you never miss an episode!