Podcast Calling Darkness Podcast
S.H. Cooper and Gemma Amor | Realm
FictionComedy Fiction
  • Season Two, Episode Four - "It Might Be His World, But We're Living In It, Baby"
    Season Two, Episode Four - "It Might Be His World, But We're Living In It, Baby" Written by S.H. Cooper In which the girls face the reality of their situation, life choices are reexamined, and Phin puts plan #2 in motion.   Performed by: Allison Brandt as Cassie Waters Desdymona Howard as Annabelle Crowe Victoria Juan as Mariela Williams Charlotte Norup as Nadia Olsen Erin B. Lillis as Rose Dan Zappulla as Phineas Daws Atticus Jackson as Larry Bonnie Calderwood Aspinwall as Eve S.H. Cooper as Bridgette Milsen Gemma Amor as Gloria Smith Graham Rowat as Lialga Audio Design and Production by Kristina Manente Dialogue Edited by Alexis Strope Music Composed by Dan Zappulla Episode Artwork by Desdymona Howard CLICK HERE FOR FULL TRANSCRIPT OF EPISODE FOUR   Like the Calling Darkness Podcast fan page on Facebook for more details. Follow Calling Darkness on Twitter for the latest demonic chat. ©2023 Audio Drama Queens Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    25:26
  • Season Two, Loose Pages Four - "Hellpline"
    Season Two, Loose Pages Four - "Hellpline" Written by S.H. Cooper In which the technical difficulties of summoning a demon are explored. The incantations to summon this week's episode were a bit off so please enjoy another bonus short while we work on getting all the gremlins gathered up and sent back to whence they came. We'll return to our regular schedule next week! Loose Pages is a series of shorts previously released on Patreon that gives glimpses into the lives of the Calling Darkness characters and world before the events at Crowe House. Enjoy while waiting for next week's episode! Performed by: Elijah Gabriel as Customer Kristina Manente as Demonic Customer Service Rep Charlotte Norup as Gam Gam Audio Production by S.H. Cooper Season one main theme by Brandon Boone Crowe House Artwork by Desdymona Howard CLICK HERE FOR FULL TRANSCRIPT OF HELLPLINE Like the Calling Darkness Podcast fan page on Facebook for more details. Follow Calling Darkness on Twitter for the latest demonic chat. ©2023 Audio Drama Queens Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/27/2023
    7:33
  • Season Two, Loose Pages Three - "Big Dreams in a Pretty Little Head"
    Season Two, Loose Pages Three - "Big Dreams in a Pretty Little Head" Written by S.H. Cooper In which Mariela comes to sing songs and kick ass, and she's all out of songs. Loose Pages is a series of shorts previously released on Patreon that gives glimpses into the lives of the Calling Darkness characters before the events at Crowe House. Enjoy while waiting for next week's episode! Performed by: Victoria Juan as Mariela Williams Mediogre as Heckler 1 Graham Rowat as Heckler 2 S.H. Cooper as Sandy Audio Production by S.H. Cooper Season one main theme by Brandon Boone Crowe House Artwork by Desdymona Howard CLICK HERE FOR FULL TRANSCRIPT OF BIG DREAMS IN A PRETTY LITTLE HEAD Like the Calling Darkness Podcast fan page on Facebook for more details. Follow Calling Darkness on Twitter for the latest demonic chat. ©2023 Audio Drama Queens Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/20/2023
    7:12
  • Season Two, Episode Three - "Where All Hope Comes to Die"
    Season Two, Episode Three - "Where All Hope Comes to Die" Written by S.H. Cooper In which the calls are coming from inside the office, the whole farm is accosted, and Rose does some serious projecting.   Performed by: Erin B Lillis as Rose S.H. Cooper as Bridgette Milsen Bonnie Calderwood Aspinwall as Eve Gemma Amor as Gloria Smith Charlotte Norup as Nadia Olsen Victoria Juan as Mariela Williams Allison Brandt as Cassie Waters Desdymona Howard as Annabelle Crowe Graham Rowat as Lialga Dan Zappulla as Phineas Daws Owen McCuen as Father Montgomery Atticus Jackson as Larry Jon Grilz as Moe Justin McCarthy as Uncle Ned Audio Design and Production by Kristina Manente Dialogue Edited by Alexis Strope Music Composed by Dan Zappulla Episode Artwork by Desdymona Howard CLICK HERE FOR FULL TRANSCRIPT OF EPISODE THREE   Like the Calling Darkness Podcast fan page on Facebook for more details. Follow Calling Darkness on Twitter for the latest demonic chat. ©2023 Audio Drama Queens Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/13/2023
    25:31
  • Season Two, Loose Pages Two - "Cousin Conundrum"
    Season Two, Loose Pages Two - "Cousin Conundrum" Written by S.H. Cooper In which Cassie seeks an "Eat, Pray, Love" solution. Loose Pages is a series of shorts previously released on Patreon that gives glimpses into the lives of the Calling Darkness characters before the events at Crowe House. Enjoy while waiting for next week's episode! Performed by: Allison Brandt as Cassie Waters Dan Zappulla as Phineas Daws Audio Production by S.H. Cooper Season one main theme by Brandon Boone Crowe House Artwork by Desdymona Howard CLICK HERE FOR FULL TRANSCRIPT OF COUSIN CONUNDRUM Like the Calling Darkness Podcast fan page on Facebook for more details. Follow Calling Darkness on Twitter for the latest demonic chat. ©2023 Audio Drama Queens Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/6/2023
    7:57

About Calling Darkness Podcast

Six women. One book. And a demon from hell. This is Calling Darkness, an audio drama that follows the mishaps of six girls who inadvertently summon a demon and have to deal with the chilling consequences. Calling Darkness is a horror comedy show from the pens of NoSleep writers S.H. Cooper and Gemma Amor, showcasing many familiar voices from the horror podcasting world. Get ready for twists and turns, shocks and surprises, special guests and terrible jokes.
