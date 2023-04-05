Season Two, Episode Four - "It Might Be His World, But We're Living In It, Baby"

Season Two, Episode Four - "It Might Be His World, But We're Living In It, Baby" Written by S.H. Cooper In which the girls face the reality of their situation, life choices are reexamined, and Phin puts plan #2 in motion. Performed by: Allison Brandt as Cassie Waters Desdymona Howard as Annabelle Crowe Victoria Juan as Mariela Williams Charlotte Norup as Nadia Olsen Erin B. Lillis as Rose Dan Zappulla as Phineas Daws Atticus Jackson as Larry Bonnie Calderwood Aspinwall as Eve S.H. Cooper as Bridgette Milsen Gemma Amor as Gloria Smith Graham Rowat as Lialga Audio Design and Production by Kristina Manente Dialogue Edited by Alexis Strope Music Composed by Dan Zappulla Episode Artwork by Desdymona Howard CLICK HERE FOR FULL TRANSCRIPT OF EPISODE FOUR Like the Calling Darkness Podcast fan page on Facebook for more details. Follow Calling Darkness on Twitter for the latest demonic chat. ©2023 Audio Drama Queens Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices