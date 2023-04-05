Calling Darkness Podcast
S.H. Cooper and Gemma Amor | Realm
Six women. One book. And a demon from hell. This is Calling Darkness, an audio drama that follows the mishaps of six girls who inadvertently summon a demon and ...
More
Six women. One book. And a demon from hell. This is Calling Darkness, an audio drama that follows the mishaps of six girls who inadvertently summon a demon and ...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 26
Season Two, Episode Four - "It Might Be His World, But We're Living In It, Baby"
Season Two, Episode Four - "It Might Be His World, But We're Living In It, Baby"
Written by S.H. Cooper
In which the girls face the reality of their situation, life choices are reexamined, and Phin puts plan #2 in motion.
Performed by:
Allison Brandt as Cassie Waters
Desdymona Howard as Annabelle Crowe
Victoria Juan as Mariela Williams
Charlotte Norup as Nadia Olsen
Erin B. Lillis as Rose
Dan Zappulla as Phineas Daws
Atticus Jackson as Larry
Bonnie Calderwood Aspinwall as Eve
S.H. Cooper as Bridgette Milsen
Gemma Amor as Gloria Smith
Graham Rowat as Lialga
Audio Design and Production by Kristina Manente
Dialogue Edited by Alexis Strope
Music Composed by Dan Zappulla
Episode Artwork by Desdymona Howard
CLICK HERE FOR FULL TRANSCRIPT OF EPISODE FOUR
Like the Calling Darkness Podcast fan page on Facebook for more details.
Follow Calling Darkness on Twitter for the latest demonic chat.
©2023 Audio Drama Queens
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Season Two, Loose Pages Four - "Hellpline"
Season Two, Loose Pages Four - "Hellpline"
Written by S.H. Cooper
In which the technical difficulties of summoning a demon are explored.
The incantations to summon this week's episode were a bit off so please enjoy another bonus short while we work on getting all the gremlins gathered up and sent back to whence they came. We'll return to our regular schedule next week!
Loose Pages is a series of shorts previously released on Patreon that gives glimpses into the lives of the Calling Darkness characters and world before the events at Crowe House. Enjoy while waiting for next week's episode!
Performed by:
Elijah Gabriel as Customer
Kristina Manente as Demonic Customer Service Rep
Charlotte Norup as Gam Gam
Audio Production by S.H. Cooper
Season one main theme by Brandon Boone
Crowe House Artwork by Desdymona Howard
CLICK HERE FOR FULL TRANSCRIPT OF HELLPLINE
Like the Calling Darkness Podcast fan page on Facebook for more details.
Follow Calling Darkness on Twitter for the latest demonic chat.
©2023 Audio Drama Queens
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Season Two, Loose Pages Three - "Big Dreams in a Pretty Little Head"
Season Two, Loose Pages Three - "Big Dreams in a Pretty Little Head"
Written by S.H. Cooper
In which Mariela comes to sing songs and kick ass, and she's all out of songs.
Loose Pages is a series of shorts previously released on Patreon that gives glimpses into the lives of the Calling Darkness characters before the events at Crowe House. Enjoy while waiting for next week's episode!
Performed by:
Victoria Juan as Mariela Williams
Mediogre as Heckler 1
Graham Rowat as Heckler 2
S.H. Cooper as Sandy
Audio Production by S.H. Cooper
Season one main theme by Brandon Boone
Crowe House Artwork by Desdymona Howard
CLICK HERE FOR FULL TRANSCRIPT OF BIG DREAMS IN A PRETTY LITTLE HEAD
Like the Calling Darkness Podcast fan page on Facebook for more details.
Follow Calling Darkness on Twitter for the latest demonic chat.
©2023 Audio Drama Queens
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Season Two, Episode Three - "Where All Hope Comes to Die"
Season Two, Episode Three - "Where All Hope Comes to Die"
Written by S.H. Cooper
In which the calls are coming from inside the office, the whole farm is accosted, and Rose does some serious projecting.
Performed by:
Erin B Lillis as Rose
S.H. Cooper as Bridgette Milsen
Bonnie Calderwood Aspinwall as Eve
Gemma Amor as Gloria Smith
Charlotte Norup as Nadia Olsen
Victoria Juan as Mariela Williams
Allison Brandt as Cassie Waters
Desdymona Howard as Annabelle Crowe
Graham Rowat as Lialga
Dan Zappulla as Phineas Daws
Owen McCuen as Father Montgomery
Atticus Jackson as Larry
Jon Grilz as Moe
Justin McCarthy as Uncle Ned
Audio Design and Production by Kristina Manente
Dialogue Edited by Alexis Strope
Music Composed by Dan Zappulla
Episode Artwork by Desdymona Howard
CLICK HERE FOR FULL TRANSCRIPT OF EPISODE THREE
Like the Calling Darkness Podcast fan page on Facebook for more details.
Follow Calling Darkness on Twitter for the latest demonic chat.
©2023 Audio Drama Queens
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Season Two, Loose Pages Two - "Cousin Conundrum"
Season Two, Loose Pages Two - "Cousin Conundrum"
Written by S.H. Cooper
In which Cassie seeks an "Eat, Pray, Love" solution.
Loose Pages is a series of shorts previously released on Patreon that gives glimpses into the lives of the Calling Darkness characters before the events at Crowe House. Enjoy while waiting for next week's episode!
Performed by:
Allison Brandt as Cassie Waters
Dan Zappulla as Phineas Daws
Audio Production by S.H. Cooper
Season one main theme by Brandon Boone
Crowe House Artwork by Desdymona Howard
CLICK HERE FOR FULL TRANSCRIPT OF COUSIN CONUNDRUM
Like the Calling Darkness Podcast fan page on Facebook for more details.
Follow Calling Darkness on Twitter for the latest demonic chat.
©2023 Audio Drama Queens
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Show more More Fiction podcasts
Podsothoth: A Lovecraft Book Club
Arts, Books, Fiction, Leisure, Games
Fiction, Science Fiction, TV & Film
The Secret Language of Plants
Fiction, Drama
TV & Film, Leisure, Video Games, Fiction, Science Fiction
The Young Jedi Knights Club
Fiction, Science Fiction, TV & Film
Fiction, Comedy Fiction, Comedy, Leisure, Games
About Calling Darkness Podcast
Six women. One book. And a demon from hell. This is Calling Darkness, an audio drama that follows the mishaps of six girls who inadvertently summon a demon and have to deal with the chilling consequences. Calling Darkness is a horror comedy show from the pens of NoSleep writers S.H. Cooper and Gemma Amor, showcasing many familiar voices from the horror podcasting world. Get ready for twists and turns, shocks and surprises, special guests and terrible jokes.
Podcast website Listen to Calling Darkness Podcast, Podsothoth: A Lovecraft Book Club and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Calling Darkness Podcast
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.
Calling Darkness Podcast: Podcasts in Family