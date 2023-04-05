When the drama is just too long to text, comedian Robyn Schall is here to take your call. In Betches Media’s new podcast, Call Waiting, Robyn is opening up her ... More
Dating Disasters Are On The Line
So you went on a horrible date… at least you got a good story out of it! Robyn is back this week to take your calls about your most memorable dating disasters. From awkward bar dates, to faked deaths, to teashop-meet-cutes gone wrong, Robyn is here to laugh (and cry) along with you. Plus, Robyn fills us in on the worst date of her entire life. To end the show, security steps in to give Robyn All the News She Needs To Know: Dating Disasters edition.
Be sure to call in every Monday to talk to Robyn live on the show. Dial: (720) 727-6296
And follow @robynschallcomic on TikTok and Instagram to find out next week’s topic!
5/4/2023
43:40
Pet Peeves Are On The Line
*Ring, ring* Pet peeves are calling! Robyn is back to take your calls, and this week is all about pet peeves in your relationship. From people who won’t put down their phone — um, is that me? — to loud chewers and mouth breathers, Robyn lends her ear and offers advice for dealing with your sig o’s most annoying habits. Then Security steps in to share All the News Robyn Needs to Know, featuring some amusing headlines from all around the world about couples dealing with their own pet peeves.
4/27/2023
46:03
Sibling Drama Is On The Line
*Ring, ring* Sibling drama calling! In the first-ever episode of Call Waiting, host Robyn Schall is opening up her personal phone line to take your calls. This week’s episode is all about sibling issues, from annoying brothers and parents playing favorites, to jealous sisters and embarrassing moments. Robyn offers her best advice for dealing with your pesky siblings, before her own brother (aka Security), steps in to share some sibling-related headlines in All the News Robyn Needs to Know.
4/20/2023
45:24
Call Waiting (Trailer)
When the drama is just too long to text, comedian Robyn Schall is here to take your call. In Betches Media’s new podcast, Call Waiting, Robyn is opening up her personal line to real listeners looking for advice, commiseration, or just someone to bitch to. From embarrassing stories to relationship guidance to moral support over gradually becoming your mother, no topic is off-limits for Robyn. With the support of her *wild* family (including her brother, also known as “Security”) and a few famous friends, Robyn is bringing you into her inner circle — and into some good old sh*t talking sessions. Hold on, I’m getting another call…
When the drama is just too long to text, comedian Robyn Schall is here to take your call. In Betches Media’s new podcast, Call Waiting, Robyn is opening up her personal line to real listeners looking for advice, commiseration, or just someone to bitch to. From embarrassing stories to relationship guidance to moral support over gradually becoming your mother, no topic is off-limits for Robyn. With the support of her *wild* family (including her brother, also known as “Security”) and a few famous friends, Robyn is bringing you into her inner circle — and into some good old sh*t talking sessions. Hold on, I’m getting another call…