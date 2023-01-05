Are you overwhelmed, or are you out of capacity? It’s time to change the way you think about being overwhelmed. No matter how much you have going on around you, it comes down to the amount of things you can handle at once. That is the limit of your capacity. When you run over your capacity, your mind essentially breaks. It drives you, without your consent, into irrational thought, poor decision making, and overreactions to stimuli. You try to do too much, you end up in a worse place, not a better one. There’s no medal for being the most overwhelmed. Even Rob finds himself occasionally awash in outrageous, unrealistic thoughts when he tips over his capacity limit. As he will explain in this episode, the key is to understand your limits and instead of pushing past them, optimize your life for increased energy and capacity so that you never go too far. Learn more about this episode. Subscribe to Dyrdek Machine Join our Machinist Community Want to be on the show? Sign up here!

Optimizing what you can control can protect you from what you can't. Your life is a series of interconnected systems that connect with other larger systems, which connect with even larger global systems. The farther away from you these systems are, the less ability you have to control them. However, by optimizing the systems you have the most control over, you can lessen the effect of those larger, uncontrollable systems on your life. Rob breaks these systems down into 3 orders: First Order systems are those you have complete control over – your habits, your spending, your diet, etc. Second Order systems you have some control over, such as your job. Third Order systems are so big, you have zero control over them, like the weather or the global economy. In this episode, Rob explains how the mastery your First Order systems will ultimately determine the quality of your life.

Time is the canvas of your entire existence. Thinking about time design as life design, and using the metaphor of time being the canvas on which you get to paint your life however you want it to be, opens up unlimited possibilities. You are the artist, and by designing your time, you have the opportunity to create the life you desire. It's not just about efficient scheduling day to day. It's actually much broader. If you look at your time more holistically in the past, present and future, you can actually begin to design the evolution of how you spend your time, which equates directly to your quality of life. What percentage of your life do you want to spend working, or devoting to family or health ten or fifteen years from now? It may seem impossible to predict, but if you design it, and create a deliberate path to achieve it, then such goals are absolutely within your grasp.

Knowledge is power. But learning with the intention of making your life better is a superpower. We tend to spend an incredible amount of time learning things that have no applicable value to betting our lives. One may call it gathering useless knowledge. While that could make us the hero on trivia night, it does nothing to aid our evolution into a better version of ourselves. Dedicating an inordinate amount of time to researching characters from your favorite TV show or learning everything about golf does nothing to better your overall experience. However, dedicating the same amount of time wasted across many meaningless such pursuits instead to understanding yourself, your work or your time better creates real, tangible value. Learning a new skill set you can apply to increase the value you bring to the world and therefore benefit from personally. These are the aspects of life that provide the fruit of a better, more meaningful existence. Thus, when you focus on enhancing them through organized, purposeful learning, the rewards are exponentially higher.

A simple technique that reveals extraordinary insights about your life. Asking yourself how you feel about something on a scale from 1-10 is about as simple as it gets. But this practice, if applied consistently over time, begins to show you insights about your overall life, or aspects of your life, that you can then continue to improve to better your overall experience. You can begin with "how do I feel about my life overall today?" as a more general way to start, or you can get more specific. "How do I feel about my relationship today?" "How do I feel about my health and wellbeing today?" "How do I feel about work today?" In this episode, Rob provides a breakdown of the scale he uses to generate consistent results, which over time, illustrate the ups and downs of his existence. This allows him to target elements of each aspect he tracks and identify things that repeatedly cause lower ratings. Developing qualitative awareness can lead to a much higher quality of life.

About Build With Rob

Build With Rob is a show about building amazing companies while building an amazing life. Whether you’re a seasoned or aspiring entrepreneur, climbing the corporate ladder, or seeking to live an optimized, balanced life, Rob Dyrdek’s advice will help propel you toward your goals. Rob Dyrdek builds & invests in startups, takes them to multi-million dollar exits, and shares lessons along the way. His one-of-a-kind venture creation studio, Dyrdek Machine, is a company that builds companies by systematically fusing art, science and magic to manufacture amazing through a process called The Machine Method. In each episode, Rob provides mentorship to entrepreneurs looking to grow their companies and achieve the best version of themselves. With each guest laying out their visions for life and business and following up with questions for each, Rob gives actionable advice in his two greatest areas of mastery: building businesses and deep life optimization. On occasion, Rob sits down with his portfolio partners to discuss how the company was created, how the partnership took shape, and share valuable lessons they have learned along the way. It’s all about being the best version of yourself, doing the things that give you energy every day, minimizing those that take energy from you, and creating harmony to live an extraordinary life. Rob is here to help you achieve that dream. Listen to Build With Rob on Apple, Spotify, and most podcast platforms. To be a guest on the show and talk to Rob about your life and business visions, go to dyrdekmachine.com/guest and submit a video.