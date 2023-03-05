Personal finance experts Ben Barlowe and Ernie Reppe get nerdy with numbers as they share budgeting tips, strategies for categorizing transactions, and lessons ... More
#64 - Real Life Debt Pay Down (Without the Guilt)
Ben and Ernie tackle the topic of paying off debt, with a different bent than the typical personal finance podcast or blog. Where many sources focus on paying debt off at all costs, using extreme measures or simply throwing every dollar at debt, Ben and Ernie prefer a paydown approach which focuses on your priorities. What is most important in your life? Find a way to continue doing those things, while cutting back on non-essential aspects of your life to free up money for debt pay down. Often this means deliberately paying off your debt slower than you could with a more extreme approach. And that's OK! Paying off large amounts of debt in a short time makes for great stories, but most of the time it leads to burnout and accumulating more debt. Throwing every dollar at debt can also leave you financially vulnerable, as you have no cash cushion available to handle unexpected expenses. To that end, Ben and Ernie share their own stories about paying off debt, what they were willing to give up to pay it off faster, and what they were NOT willing to give up. Their stories demonstrate that life can still go on, even when you're paying off debt!
5/3/2023
41:18
BONUS: Budget With Ernie Livestream!
Ernie is hosting a live "Budget with Me" session on the Budget Nerds YouTube channel. Ernie will be sharing his actual budget and demonstrating his process for budgeting his April paychecks. The livestream will air on May 1, 2023 at 7:00pm Eastern here: https://www.youtube.com/live/AAAgGHPlC3k?feature=share If you missed it, you can still view the recording of the livestream on the Budget Nerds YouTube channel.
4/27/2023
1:40
#63 - Ben Shares His Categories
It's Ben's turn! Ben shares a whopping 84 categories from his budget on today's show, from "BMI" to "sundries" (Ben's favorite word). Ernie will be budgeting LIVE on YouTube with his actual April paychecks, to show you his budget and his process. You can catch the livestream on May 1st at 7:00pm Eastern here: https://www.youtube.com/live/AAAgGHPlC3k?feature=share
4/19/2023
1:05:57
#62 - Ernie Shares His Categories
Ever wonder what Ben and Ernie's budget looks like, in detail? Today you'll find out! Ernie shares every category in his budget -- all 60 of them -- how he uses them, and how they developed over time.
4/5/2023
46:44
#61 - The Wide, Wonderful YNAB Community
Ben and Ernie discuss the rich and diverse YNAB community across the web, from subreddits to Facebook groups to YNAB-hosted seminars and workshops. There are YNAB groups for multiple languages, YNAB groups for people with disabilities, and YNAB groups for people following other financial help programs. Whoever you are and whatever your background, there's almost certainly someone else out there using YNAB! YNAB Community Links YNAB main subreddit https://www.reddit.com/r/ynab/ YNAB (You Need a Budget) Fans! https://www.facebook.com/groups/YNABFans Friendly YNAB (You Need a Budget) Support https://www.facebook.com/groups/1401727190120850 Debt Bootcamp https://www.youneedabudget.com/debt-bootcamp/ More Money Challenge https://www.youneedabudget.com/moremoneychallenge/ #YNABCommunity (Instagram)
