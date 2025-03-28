Buddhism Beyond Belief with Susan Piver

On Meditation: An Uncommon View
Meditation is most often described as a self-help technique that will support you to improve performance, reduce stress, manage pain, and sleep better. All of this is true. Thank you, science! However, as first transmitted by the Buddha, the practice was not described in any such terms. Rather, it was offered as a way to wake up from suffering, realize true wisdom, extend compassion, and live with bravery. We in the West can still expect such outcomes without relying in any way on cultural appropriation or religious beliefs. Beginning with the right view, meditation as a spiritual practice can introduce you to your natural brilliance that lies just beyond conventional thought. Discussed in this episode:Meditation as Self-Inquiry:Across wisdom traditions, investigating the true nature of mind is encouraged. In Buddhism, this investigation is called meditation.Shift in Meditation’s Popularity:Initially, meditation was seen as a fringe or cult-like activity, but it has now become mainstream, valued for its mental and physical health benefits. However, many of its deeper spiritual aspects have been overshadowed by a Western emphasis on productivity and well-being.Three Yanas (Vehicles) of Buddhism and Three Views of Meditation:Hinayana (Foundational Vehicle): Focuses on the Four Noble Truths, discipline, simplicity, and renunciation. Meditation in this tradition helps calm afflictive emotions and establish inner peace.Mahayana (Great Vehicle): Encourages compassion, loving-kindness, and the bodhisattva path—using meditation to open the heart and connect with others to be of benefit in this world.Vajrayana (Indestructible Vehicle): This is the mystical (or esoteric) branch of Buddhism and it emphasizes meditation as a path to immediate awakening and profound transformation. Meditation’s Transformational Potential:Instead of approaching meditation with fixed expectations (e.g., better sleep, reduced stress)—we could allow the practice to reveal deeper insights that lie just beyond conventional thought.Buddhism Beyond Belief invites listeners to investigate meditation for themselves and not take anyone’s words at face value (including the podcaster’s), and encourages personal exploration.Produced by Citizens of Sound Music by: Derek O'Brien©Open Heart Project