Buddhism Beyond Belief with Susan Piver

Buddhism Beyond Belief with Susan Piver
Susan Piver
Buddhism Beyond Belief is a podcast from Susan Piver, a 30 year student of Tibetan Buddhism and founder of the Open Heart Project, an online meditation communit...
Religion & Spirituality

  • The Four Noble Truths and the Middle Way: Foundations of the Journey
    The Buddha’s Early Life & AwakeningSiddhartha was a protected prince, shielded from suffering by his father.He encountered old age, sickness, and death for the first time during a trip outside the palace.This led him to renounce his privileged life and seek liberation from suffering.He meditated under the Bodhi tree, seeking truth beyond suffering.Achieved enlightenment, saw through the nature of suffering, and articulated the Four Noble Truths.The Four Noble Truths (Overview):Life is suffering (Dukkha) – More accurately, life is unsatisfying because everything is impermanent.Cause of suffering – Grasping, clinging, and pretending we can make things unchanging.Cessation of suffering – Let go of grasping, and suffering will cease.Path to cessation – The Noble Eightfold Path (e.g., right view, right speech, right livelihood, etc.).Three Types of Suffering:Suffering of suffering – Painful experiences like illness and death; inevitable.Suffering of change – Joy and success are temporary; fear of loss brings suffering.All-pervasive suffering – A background unease or existential dissatisfaction, even when life is “good.”The Middle Way:Buddhism embraces neither eternalism (belief in eternal divine reward/punishment) nor nihilism (belief in nothing beyond material existence).The Middle Way is not the mid-point between the two. What is it?Direct Experience Over Belief:Don’t take the Buddha’s word for it — verify teachings through your own lived experience.Belief systems, even Buddhist ones, are seen as potential obstacles.Wisdom comes from mixing teachings with direct experience, not from intellectualization.Final Reflection:The true spiritual path is one’s own journey of discovery.All teachings are tools; the real teacher is your own mind, inseparable from wisdom itself.Produced by Citizens of Sound Music by: Derek O'Brien©Open Heart Project
    --------  
    18:56
  • The Broken Hearted Meditator
    Perhaps contrary to popular belief, meditation does not make us feel all zen. Rather, it actually makes us feel more deeply.Discussed in this episode:Meditation Heightens Emotions – It doesn’t numb feelings but makes them more vivid.Trauma-Sensitivity is Important – Meditation can help with grief and sorrow but may amplify trauma. The practice should be handled with great care.Options for Working with Strong Emotions in Meditation:Stop meditating if it’s overwhelming.Label emotions as “thinking” and return to the breath.Focus on the physical sensation of the emotion without engaging in its story.Feelings vs. Thoughts – Emotions are real, but the stories we tell about them create suffering. “Feel the feeling, drop the story.” –Pema ChodronPersonal Stories:A heartbreak revealed that suffering was increased by the thoughts added to the reality of loss. The loss (a breakup) was not optional, but the additional thoughts were.A career setback and a chance encounter with an experienced meditator taught that meditation isn’t about avoiding emotions but facing them.Meditation’s Impact – It is rare that anything happens while meditating. It’s actually pretty hard and boring. However! Progress shows up “off the cushion” as increased wisdom, compassion, and resilience.Produced by Citizens of Sound Music by: Derek O'Brien©Open Heart Project
    --------  
    14:14
  • On Road Rage and Compassion
    In this (embarrassing) episode, long-time Buddhist practitioner Susan Piver describes an episode of road rage (her own) and the moment her rage turned into compassion. Spoiler: it has nothing to do with remembering Buddhist principles and everything to do with simply being human. Discussed in this episode:What are the Four Immeasurables?Loving-kindness – Recognizing our shared humanity.Compassion – Feeling others’ sorrow as our own.Sympathetic Joy – Sharing in others’ happiness.Equanimity – Maintaining balance amidst emotional ups and downs.How Meditation Cultivates CompassionWhy is meditation so famously associated with compassion? How does sitting there, “doing nothing,” open your heart? Instead of numbing emotions, meditation deepens our ability to feel.It helps us break habitual emotional reactions and respond with awareness.Compassion is OrganicIt is not something we can turn on or off—it is our natural state.On Road Rage and CompassionSusan describes losing her temper in traffic but experiencing an instant shift in a split second when she began to confront the other driver. Compassion is not about excusing bad behavior but about recognizing shared humanity.True compassion arises when we see others not as obstacles, but as people.This reflection highlights how meditation is not passive but an active practice that transforms how we relate to the world.Produced by Citizens of Sound Music by: Derek O'Brien©Open Heart Project
    --------  
    9:30
  • How to Meditate (and Avoid the Biggest Misconceptions)
    This episode provides a deep and practical exploration of meditation, defines meditation as something more than mindfulness, it also includes awareness. Common misconceptions are enumerated. The key takeaway is that meditation is not about achieving a specific state but about learning to be with yourself as you are, with openness and curiosity. Includes a 10-minute guided meditation.Introduction to Meditation & MindfulnessMany wisdom traditions emphasize examining one’s own mind as the start of a spiritual journey. In the Buddhist tradition, this is done through meditation or mindfulness practice.What is meditation? It involves choosing an object of attention (e.g., breath, an image, or a mantra) to focus on instead of thoughts.Mindfulness and AwarenessMeditation is often described as “mindfulness meditation,” but a more accurate term is mindfulness-awareness meditation.Mindfulness is something that can be actively worked on and developed. Awareness, on the other hand, expands naturally when space is created by allowing thoughts to settle.Misconceptions About MeditationMisconception #1: Meditation Requires Stopping ThoughtsImpossible and unnecessary. Meditation is not about shutting thoughts off but about changing the relationship with them.Misconception #2: Meditation is a form of Self-HelpWhile it may help in many ways, meditation is not about self-improvement—it’s a path of transformation and liberation.It allows one to see beyond the conventional mind rather than just becoming a better version of oneself.Misconception #3: Meditation Will Make You PeacefulIt softens inner defenses, allowing for greater emotional depth and authenticity. Instead of bringing peace, it makes one more genuine and vulnerable.Meditation Instruction & Practice (10 minutes)Produced by Citizens of Sound Music by: Derek O'Brien©Open Heart Project
    --------  
    29:55
  • On Meditation: An Uncommon View
    Meditation is most often described as a self-help technique that will support you to improve performance, reduce stress, manage pain, and sleep better. All of this is true. Thank you, science! However, as first transmitted by the Buddha, the practice was not described in any such terms. Rather, it was offered as a way to wake up from suffering, realize true wisdom, extend compassion, and live with bravery. We in the West can still expect such outcomes without relying in any way on cultural appropriation or religious beliefs. Beginning with the right view, meditation as a spiritual practice can introduce you to your natural brilliance that lies just beyond conventional thought. Discussed in this episode:Meditation as Self-Inquiry:Across wisdom traditions, investigating the true nature of mind is encouraged. In Buddhism, this investigation is called meditation.Shift in Meditation’s Popularity:Initially, meditation was seen as a fringe or cult-like activity, but it has now become mainstream, valued for its mental and physical health benefits. However, many of its deeper spiritual aspects have been overshadowed by a Western emphasis on productivity and well-being.Three Yanas (Vehicles) of Buddhism and Three Views of Meditation:Hinayana (Foundational Vehicle): Focuses on the Four Noble Truths, discipline, simplicity, and renunciation. Meditation in this tradition helps calm afflictive emotions and establish inner peace.Mahayana (Great Vehicle): Encourages compassion, loving-kindness, and the bodhisattva path—using meditation to open the heart and connect with others to be of benefit in this world.Vajrayana (Indestructible Vehicle): This is the mystical (or esoteric) branch of Buddhism and it emphasizes meditation as a path to immediate awakening and profound transformation. Meditation’s Transformational Potential:Instead of approaching meditation with fixed expectations (e.g., better sleep, reduced stress)—we could allow the practice to reveal deeper insights that lie just beyond conventional thought.Buddhism Beyond Belief invites listeners to investigate meditation for themselves and not take anyone’s words at face value (including the podcaster’s), and encourages personal exploration.Produced by Citizens of Sound Music by: Derek O'Brien©Open Heart Project
    --------  
    24:04

About Buddhism Beyond Belief with Susan Piver

Buddhism Beyond Belief is a podcast from Susan Piver, a 30 year student of Tibetan Buddhism and founder of the Open Heart Project, an online meditation community with close to 20000 members.With Susan as a friend and guide, we will look at traditional teachings like the four noble truths and the six paramitas–but not from an academic standpoint. Rather, we will talk about how to make it all personal and relevant in everyday life. This podcast is not about Buddhist doctrine. It’s about how anyone can bring the profound wisdom of the dharma into their real life: at home, at work, and in love. The foundation for it all is meditation as a spiritual practice, not the latest life hack. Let’s go beyond the science and celebrity testimonials to discover the true power of meditation which is not based in self-improvement but in self-discovery. 
