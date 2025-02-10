New Year, New Tax Cuts: Looking Beyond TCJA Extenders in 2025

While on the campaign trail, President-elect Trump didn’t just promise to extend the tax cuts he passed with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) in 2017, he promised additional tax breaks for Americans. Ranging from the removal of taxes on tips and overtime for workers to reductions in corporate rates for businesses, tax legislation in the next administration will have wide-reaching effects. Our tax policy team breaks down these proposals and discusses their likelihood of inclusion in reconciliation legislation.