Jan. 20, 2025, marked the starting line of the first 100 days of President Donald Trump’s second term. This podcast is part of a series tracking critical policy issues the White House may look to act on during the defining period of any president’s administration. This week, our team discusses early policymaking by the Trump team and the reaction of congressional Republicans, as well as how industry stakeholders can ensure their interests are considered under the GOP trifecta.
--------
19:26
Regulatory Lessons for Nevada Homebuilders
Some of the biggest constraints for homebuilders in Nevada is availability of land and water, government approvals and construction costs. Listen in as Greg Vallin and Michael Alires, members of Brownstein's Master Planned Community group, talk through how developers and homebuilders in the state can navigate these regulatory hurdles under tight deadlines and unpredictable costs.
--------
24:31
Who Pays the Reconciliation Bill? A Breakdown of Tax Policy Pay-Fors
In the next Congress, Republican lawmakers, who now control the White House and Capitol Hill, will attempt to pass a majority of their agenda through the reconciliation process. Navigating thin majorities in the House and Senate, legislators will look for funding sources to pay for new policies, including tax relief for millions of Americans and their businesses. In this conversation, Brownstein Shareholders Russ Sullivan and Rosemary Becchi talk about where members of Congress may look to off-set their revenue reduction plans.
--------
17:02
New Year, New Tax Cuts: Looking Beyond TCJA Extenders in 2025
While on the campaign trail, President-elect Trump didn’t just promise to extend the tax cuts he passed with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) in 2017, he promised additional tax breaks for Americans. Ranging from the removal of taxes on tips and overtime for workers to reductions in corporate rates for businesses, tax legislation in the next administration will have wide-reaching effects. Our tax policy team breaks down these proposals and discusses their likelihood of inclusion in reconciliation legislation.
--------
18:34
Water Resources for Master-Planned Communities
When it comes to master-planned communities in Colorado, developing water supply is an increasingly complicated area—often costing more and taking much longer than anticipated. Tune in as Brownstein’s Greg Vallin and Wayne Forman dive into the complexity and difficulty of water resource development and acquiring water rights for real estate development under Colorado law.