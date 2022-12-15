Breaking Doctrine is the podcast of the US Combined Arms Doctrine Directorate (CADD) at Fort Leavenworth, KS. The podcast will explore timely topics of interes... More
Episode 39 - “Developing the next generation”
Leadership is a practice that is constantly evolving, and thankfully we have doctrinal guidance about leadership within the Army provided by ADP 6-22, Army Leadership and the Profession, and the newly released FM 6-22, Developing Leaders. In this episode of Breaking Doctrine, our host, Captain Scott Jones sat down to discuss this new publication with Colonel Sam Saine, the Director of the Center for the Army Profession and Leadership (CAPL), the author of the publication, Ms. Judy Price, and Mr. Rich Creed, the Director of the Combined Arms Doctrine Directorate.
3/1/2023
1:15:02
Episode 38 - “Reconstitution”
Reconstitution. This operation is often misunderstood in that most at the Tactical Level of War have yet to experience what actually happens. Is it a sustainment operation? Are there different kinds of reconstitution operations? In this episode of Breaking Doctrine, our host, Captain Wyatt Harper sat down to discuss reconstitution with the Commanding General of the Combined Arms Support Command, the Sustainment Center of Excellence, and Fort Lee, Major General Mark Simerly and Colonel Andy Morgado, the Director of the School of Advanced Military Studies (SAMS) here at Fort Leavenworth.
2/15/2023
51:41
Episode 37 - “Gap Crossing”
In this episode of Breaking Doctrine, our host, Major James Cole sat down to discuss the intricate details of gap crossings. What do we, as a Force, have to do to be able to execute this pivotal and dangerous operation? Joined by Lieutenant Colonel (R) Jeff LaFace, Tactics author and lead author of ATP 3-91, Division Operations; Lieutenant Colonel Terry Riesel, Engineer and Protection Warfighting Function Chief for Operations Group Charlie, Mission Command Training Program; and Colonel Joseph “Clete” Goetz, the Commandant of the U.S. Army Engineer School.
2/1/2023
58:32
Episode 36 - “FM 3-0 Implementation”
In this episode of Breaking Doctrine, our host, Lieutenant Colonel (R) Nikki Dean sits down to discuss the implementation of FM 3-0: Operations. What does it mean for the Force? What does it mean for the rest of Army Doctrine? LTC Dean sits down with the Commanding General of the Combined Arms Center, Lieutenant General Milford H. Beagle Jr. and the Director of the Combined Arms Doctrine Directorate, Colonel (R) Rich Creed.
Watch the 90-minute introduction video to FM 3-0 for more understanding of the “why” behind it..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QFYjO3XHd3Q
Listen to the FM 3-0 audiobook.
https://rdl.train.army.mil/catalog-ws/view/FM3-0Audiobook/index.html
Download the publication.
https://armypubs.army.mil/ProductMaps/PubForm/FM.aspx
1/15/2023
1:24:59
Episode 35 - “FM 3-0 Writing Team Talks”
In this episode of Breaking Doctrine, our host, Lieutenant Colonel Nikki Dean sits down with the authors of FM 3-0 Operations to discuss the development of this major publication. What went on behind the scenes to write this book? Joined by LTC Eric Gilge, LTC James Chester, LTC (R) Matt Farmer, and LTC (R) Brian Goings, LTC Dean breaks down the tedious process of writing FM 3-0.
