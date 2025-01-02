Michael Chernow on the Power of “No”

In today’s episode, Michael Chernow is back with a quick but powerful chat about the power of saying no. We’ve all been there, right? That simple two-letter word can feel impossible to say, especially if you’re someone who tends to put others’ needs before your own. Michael opens up about his own struggles with people-pleasing and shares how he learned to make "no" a part of his life in a way that actually helped him grow. If you're a fellow people-pleaser—or in recovery from that mindset—this one's for you. Today, Michael explores: Why saying "no" is so much harder than it should be, and what beliefs keep us stuck saying “yes.” Michael’s personal journey of overcoming people-pleasing and leaning into boundary setting. How saying "no" can actually free you up to say "yes" to the things that matter most. Some practical tips for getting more comfortable with the word "no" and creating space for you If you’ve ever found yourself saying "yes" to things just to avoid feeling guilty, or stretching yourself thin to please everyone around you, this episode is for you. Michael’s story will remind you that saying no isn’t just okay—it’s necessary. It’s how you make room for what really matters in your life. If you’re ready to take control of your time and start setting healthier boundaries, this conversation is a must-listen.