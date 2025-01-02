A Life Transformed: Rich Roll on Breaking Free from Victimhood, Radical Gratitude & Life-Changing Lessons | Part 1
On today’s episode of the Kreatures of Habit Podcast, host, Michael Chernow, is joined by Rich Roll – fellow podcaster, plant-based ultra-endurance athlete, bestselling author, wellness advocate, and motivational speaker. Rich shares his transformative journey through sobriety, both the lessons he's learned from the Dalai Lama & Happiness Experts, and how these experiences have reshaped his life and mindset. Whether you're looking to make a personal transformation, find motivation for healthy living, or understand the intersection of spirituality and wellness, this episode is packed with powerful insights.
Today, the two explore:
Rich's life-changing encounter with the Dalai Lama and the wisdom he gained.
What Rich has learned from top happiness experts and how it can impact your life.
Rebuilding your life in sobriety: Challenges, breakthroughs, and growth.
Developing mental and physical resilience: Having a high threshold for pain and pushing past limits.
A huge thanks for tuning in – We hope you found Rich's story and insights as inspiring as we did.
TIMESTAMPS:
4:05 - Rich's life-changing encounter with the Dalai Lama
13:38 - What Rich has learned from top happiness experts
22:41 - Rebuilding your life in sobriety
31:07 - Developing mental and physical resilience
42:26
How to Stop Failing Your New Year's Resolutions | 2025 Goal Setting & Habit Tips
Setting and sticking to new habits is tough — especially when it comes to New Year's resolutions. In this episode of the Kreatures of Habit Podcast, host Michael Chernow dives into why so many resolutions fail and what you can do to ensure success in 2025. Whether you’re looking to improve your fitness, productivity, or overall mindset, Michael shares actionable strategies to help you create lasting habits and avoid the common pitfalls that lead to failure. Don't set yourself up for disappointment — start the new year with the tools you need to win at your goals!
5:00
Michael Chernow on Heal Thy Self
Michael Chernow was a guest on Heal Thy Self with Dr. Christian Gonzalez where he discussed his addiction, becoming a successful entrepreneur, and being a wellness advocate.
On this episode:
Transition from Addiction to Purpose
Family Values and Lifestyle Changes
Seeking Escape from Pain
A Cry for Help: A Turning Point
The Overdose Experience
Surrender: Turning My Life Over to a Higher Power
Morning Routine: Starting the Day Right
Importance of Community in Recovery
Movement and Nutrition's Role in Sobriety
My Journey into Movement and Mindfulness
Shifting Focus to Wellness and Creating a Brand
Nutritional Benefits of My Oatmeal Brand
Giving Back: Supporting Addiction Recovery
The Life-Changing Power of Simple Habits
1:12:10
Ash Cebulka on Unleashing Radical Transformation
In this episode of the Kreatures of Habit Podcast, we’re joined by Ash Cebulka, a transformation guide who specializes in PSYCH-K—a powerful technique that can help shift limiting beliefs, improve mental health, and create lasting change. Ash shares vulnerably about her own journey and the success PSYCH-K has had in her life and that of her clients. Whether you’re new to this work or already on your personal growth path, this conversation is packed with insights you won’t want to miss!
Today, the two explore:
Who is Ash? And what does a transformation guide do, anyway?
What exactly is PSYCH-K? A glance into the practice and your subconscious.
PSYCH-K success stories: Real-life transformations and the magic behind them.
How to stop overthinking: Getting out of your head and into your heart.
Ash’s morning routine: Setting yourself up for a positive, heart-centered day.
Clearing unwanted energy: How to get rid of other people's energy.
Ash’s journal: Tools she uses for self-reflection and growth
TIMESTAMPS:
3:04 Who is Ash
7:30 What exactly is PSYCH-K
16:14 PSYCH-K success stories
29:33 How to stop overthinking
40:27 Ash’s morning routine
43:20 Clearing unwanted energy
53:20 Ash's journal
1:10:11
Michael Chernow on the Power of “No”
In today’s episode, Michael Chernow is back with a quick but powerful chat about the power of saying no. We’ve all been there, right? That simple two-letter word can feel impossible to say, especially if you’re someone who tends to put others’ needs before your own. Michael opens up about his own struggles with people-pleasing and shares how he learned to make "no" a part of his life in a way that actually helped him grow. If you're a fellow people-pleaser—or in recovery from that mindset—this one's for you.
Today, Michael explores:
Why saying "no" is so much harder than it should be, and what beliefs keep us stuck saying “yes.”
Michael’s personal journey of overcoming people-pleasing and leaning into boundary setting.
How saying "no" can actually free you up to say "yes" to the things that matter most.
Some practical tips for getting more comfortable with the word "no" and creating space for you
If you've ever found yourself saying "yes" to things just to avoid feeling guilty, or stretching yourself thin to please everyone around you, this episode is for you. Michael's story will remind you that saying no isn't just okay—it's necessary. It's how you make room for what really matters in your life. If you're ready to take control of your time and start setting healthier boundaries, this conversation is a must-listen.
Michael Chernow, host and founder of Kreatures of Habit, hosts discussions with his guests about their routines and habits, and how committing to them has helped their paths to success. In each episode, Michael asks about the guest’s morning and evening routines, 3 habits that have changed their life, and one habit that they've broken, and how they stay committed to it.