Booze And Boos

I narrate allegedly true scary and horror stories accompanied with rain and haunting ambience. From reddit & user submissions, paranormal stories, lets not meet...
  • 3 Unsettling Winter Camping Stories With Snow & Haunting Ambience
    In this episode i will telling you about 3 unsettling winter camping stories. Camping deep in the woods can be strange and creepy enough but doing so during the winter time can add that extra layer of CREEPY :)  I hope you enjoy them.  Story 1: 00:00 Story 2: 12:11 Story 3: 27:38 My Official Website : https://www.boozeandboos.net BUY MERCH SUBMIT YOUR SCARY STORY FOLLOW ME Listen to all Episodes in Podcast Form : Spotify : ►https://open.spotify.com/show/43BJPjVXSUjpEKEdrS5KK3 Itunes : ►https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/booze-and-boos/id1702763010 __________________________________________________________________________ Huge Shoutout to Zack G. For helping Find & Edit these stories!  Follow his Facebook page here - https://www.facebook.com/inspirefear  SUPPORT HIM & BUY HIS BOOKS :)  Mogollon Monsters  -  https://a.co/d/d2BHQCP Ghosts of Gravsmith - https://a.co/d/ahThYHA   ________________________________________________________________________________________ ►[ Intro & Background Ambience] -  Background Ambience : https://www.instagram.com/gensen_yt?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw== ►[《 Background Music 🎶 》]  INEKT https://youtube.com/@inekt?si=WFw70Fu... ________________________________________________________________________________________ Follow Me !  ►[Twitter]    -  https://twitter.com/Boozandboos   ►[Instagram]  -   https://www.instagram.com/booze_boos/ ______________________________________________________________________________________ `SUBMIT YOUR SCARY STORY` ►[ Subreddit] -  https://www.reddit.com/r/boozeandboos/  ►[Email] - [email protected] ~All stories are have full permission from their respective authors~
    42:00
  • 13 Christmas Horror Stories With Cozy Haunting Ambience | Holiday Collaboration
    Merry Christmas Everyone :) I hope you enjoy this Christmas Collaboration of some of the best narrators out there. Please go check them out and subscribe if you haven't yet. There's time stamps for each story and narrator below.  These stories are told with rain and haunting ambience. I hope you enjoy them. Intro : [00:00] Story 1: 01:27 - ME ;)  Story 2: 18:25  - https://www.youtube.com/@LetsReadPodcast Story 3: 24:57- https://www.youtube.com/@TheDarkestHourYT/videos Story 4: 33:28  - https://www.youtube.com/@DarekWeber Story 5: 42:10  - https://www.youtube.com/@PapaScare Story 6: 48:12 - https://www.youtube.com/@InterscareSleep/videos Story 7: 53:02 - https://www.youtube.com/@JNightmares Story 8: 57:04 - https://www.youtube.com/@DanieDreadful Story 9: 01:00:36 - https://www.youtube.com/@horrorontherocks Story 10: 01:21:04 - https://www.youtube.com/@geminireadsstories Story 11: 01:25:57 - https://www.youtube.com/@MisfitHorror Story 12: 01:31:14 - ME 0.0 Story 13: 01:46:15 - ME AGAIN :)  My Official Website : https://www.boozeandboos.net BUY MERCH SUBMIT YOUR SCARY STORY FOLLOW ME Listen to all Episodes in Podcast Form : Spotify : ►https://open.spotify.com/show/43BJPjVXSUjpEKEdrS5KK3 Itunes : ►https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/booze-and-boos/id1702763010 __________________________________________________________________________ Huge Shoutout to Zack G. For helping Find & Edit these stories!  Follow his Facebook page here - https://www.facebook.com/inspirefear  SUPPORT HIM & BUY HIS BOOKS :)  Mogollon Monsters  -  https://a.co/d/d2BHQCP Ghosts of Gravsmith - https://a.co/d/ahThYHA   ________________________________________________________________________________________ ►[ Intro & Background Ambience] -  Tazznotfound ►[《 Background Music 🎶 》]  INEKT https://youtube.com/@inekt?si=WFw70Fu... ________________________________________________________________________________________ Follow Me !  ►[Twitter]    -  https://twitter.com/Boozandboos   ►[Instagram]  -   https://www.instagram.com/booze_boos/ ______________________________________________________________________________________ `SUBMIT YOUR SCARY STORY` ►[ Subreddit] -  https://www.reddit.com/r/boozeandboos/  ►[Email] - [email protected] ~All stories are have full permission from their respective authors~
    1:56:15
  • 3 Unsettling Cold Case Stories With Rain & Haunting Ambience
    In today's episode i will be narrating 3 Unsettling Cold Case Stories.  These stories are told with rain and haunting ambience. I hope you enjoy them. These stories are meant to relax and unsettle you.  Story 1: 00:00 Story 2: 15:27 Story 3: 29:03 My Official Website : https://www.boozeandboos.net BUY MERCH SUBMIT YOUR SCARY STORY FOLLOW ME Listen to all Episodes in Podcast Form : Spotify : ►https://open.spotify.com/show/43BJPjVXSUjpEKEdrS5KK3 Itunes : ►https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/booze-and-boos/id1702763010 __________________________________________________________________________ Huge Shoutout to Zack G. For helping Find & Edit these stories!  Follow his Facebook page here - https://www.facebook.com/inspirefear  SUPPORT HIM & BUY HIS BOOKS :)  Mogollon Monsters  -  https://a.co/d/d2BHQCP Ghosts of Gravsmith - https://a.co/d/ahThYHA   ________________________________________________________________________________________ ►[ Intro & Background Ambience] -  Tazznotfound ►[《 Background Music 🎶 》]  INEKT https://youtube.com/@inekt?si=WFw70Fu... ________________________________________________________________________________________ Follow Me !  ►[Twitter]    -  https://twitter.com/Boozandboos   ►[Instagram]  -   https://www.instagram.com/booze_boos/ ______________________________________________________________________________________ `SUBMIT YOUR SCARY STORY` ►[ Subreddit] -  https://www.reddit.com/r/boozeandboos/  ►[Email] - [email protected] ~All stories are have full permission from their respective authors~
    45:01
  • 3 TRUE Night Shift HORROR Stories With Rain & Haunting Ambience
    Working late at night can often to lead to encounters with the weird and supernatural. These four night shift horror stories are sure to keep you awake during your shift.  These stories are told with rain and haunting ambience. I hope you enjoy them. These stories are meant to relax and unsettle you.  Story 1: 00:00 Story 2: 20:10 Story 3: 30:02 My Official Website : https://www.boozeandboos.net BUY MERCH SUBMIT YOUR SCARY STORY FOLLOW ME Listen to all Episodes in Podcast Form : Spotify : ►https://open.spotify.com/show/43BJPjVXSUjpEKEdrS5KK3 Itunes : ►https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/booze-and-boos/id1702763010 __________________________________________________________________________ Huge Shoutout to Zack G. For helping Find & Edit these stories!  Follow his Facebook page here - https://www.facebook.com/inspirefear  SUPPORT HIM & BUY HIS BOOKS :)  Mogollon Monsters  -  https://a.co/d/d2BHQCP Ghosts of Gravsmith - https://a.co/d/ahThYHA   ________________________________________________________________________________________ ►[ Intro & Background Ambience] -  Tazznotfound ►[《 Background Music 🎶 》]  INEKT https://youtube.com/@inekt?si=WFw70Fu... ________________________________________________________________________________________ Follow Me !  ►[Twitter]    -  https://twitter.com/Boozandboos   ►[Instagram]  -   https://www.instagram.com/booze_boos/ ______________________________________________________________________________________ `SUBMIT YOUR SCARY STORY` ►[ Subreddit] -  https://www.reddit.com/r/boozeandboos/  ►[Email] - [email protected] ~All stories are have full permission from their respective authors~
    42:00
  • 3 Weird & Unsettling Middle Of Nowhere Horror Stories Vol. 5 | Rain & Haunting Ambience
    3 True Horror Stories of those who were all in the MIDDLE OF NOWHERE.   This is volume 4 of allegedly true stories that took place in the middle of nowhere when the victims were all alone. This is a mix of multiple different types of stories that all happened in rural sketchy areas of the world.  Intro : 00:00 Story 1: 01:15 Story 2: 18:33 Story 3: 35:42 My Official Website : https://www.boozeandboos.net BUY MERCH SUBMIT YOUR SCARY STORY FOLLOW ME Listen to all Episodes in Podcast Form : Spotify : ►https://open.spotify.com/show/43BJPjVXSUjpEKEdrS5KK3 Itunes : ►https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/booze-and-boos/id1702763010 __________________________________________________________________________ Huge Shoutout to Zack G. For helping Find & Edit these stories!  Follow his Facebook page here - https://www.facebook.com/inspirefear  SUPPORT HIM & BUY HIS BOOKS :)  Mogollon Monsters  -  https://a.co/d/d2BHQCP Ghosts of Gravsmith - https://a.co/d/ahThYHA   ________________________________________________________________________________________ ►[ Intro & Background Ambience] -  Background Ambience : https://www.instagram.com/gensen_yt?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw== ►[《 Background Music 🎶 》]  INEKT https://youtube.com/@inekt?si=WFw70Fu... ________________________________________________________________________________________ Follow Me !  ►[Twitter]    -  https://twitter.com/Boozandboos   ►[Instagram]  -   https://www.instagram.com/booze_boos/ ______________________________________________________________________________________ `SUBMIT YOUR SCARY STORY` ►[ Subreddit] -  https://www.reddit.com/r/boozeandboos/  ►[Email] - [email protected] ~All stories are have full permission from their respective authors~
    49:37

About Booze And Boos

I narrate allegedly true scary and horror stories accompanied with rain and haunting ambience. From reddit & user submissions, paranormal stories, lets not meet stories and much much more. If you'd like to hear your own true scary story please email it to me ! These stories are meant to relax and unsettle you. Cheers!
