13 Christmas Horror Stories With Cozy Haunting Ambience | Holiday Collaboration

Merry Christmas Everyone :) I hope you enjoy this Christmas Collaboration of some of the best narrators out there. Please go check them out and subscribe if you haven't yet. There's time stamps for each story and narrator below. These stories are told with rain and haunting ambience. I hope you enjoy them. Intro : [00:00] Story 1: 01:27 - ME ;) Story 2: 18:25 - https://www.youtube.com/@LetsReadPodcast Story 3: 24:57- https://www.youtube.com/@TheDarkestHourYT/videos Story 4: 33:28 - https://www.youtube.com/@DarekWeber Story 5: 42:10 - https://www.youtube.com/@PapaScare Story 6: 48:12 - https://www.youtube.com/@InterscareSleep/videos Story 7: 53:02 - https://www.youtube.com/@JNightmares Story 8: 57:04 - https://www.youtube.com/@DanieDreadful Story 9: 01:00:36 - https://www.youtube.com/@horrorontherocks Story 10: 01:21:04 - https://www.youtube.com/@geminireadsstories Story 11: 01:25:57 - https://www.youtube.com/@MisfitHorror Story 12: 01:31:14 - ME 0.0 Story 13: 01:46:15 - ME AGAIN :) My Official Website : https://www.boozeandboos.net BUY MERCH SUBMIT YOUR SCARY STORY FOLLOW ME Listen to all Episodes in Podcast Form : Spotify : ►https://open.spotify.com/show/43BJPjVXSUjpEKEdrS5KK3 Itunes : ►https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/booze-and-boos/id1702763010 __________________________________________________________________________ Huge Shoutout to Zack G. For helping Find & Edit these stories! Follow his Facebook page here - https://www.facebook.com/inspirefear SUPPORT HIM & BUY HIS BOOKS :) Mogollon Monsters - https://a.co/d/d2BHQCP Ghosts of Gravsmith - https://a.co/d/ahThYHA ________________________________________________________________________________________ ►[ Intro & Background Ambience] - Tazznotfound ►[《 Background Music 🎶 》] INEKT https://youtube.com/@inekt?si=WFw70Fu... ________________________________________________________________________________________ Follow Me ! ►[Twitter] - https://twitter.com/Boozandboos ►[Instagram] - https://www.instagram.com/booze_boos/ ______________________________________________________________________________________ `SUBMIT YOUR SCARY STORY` ►[ Subreddit] - https://www.reddit.com/r/boozeandboos/ ►[Email] - [email protected] ~All stories are have full permission from their respective authors~