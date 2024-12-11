Book Club with Michael Smerconish

Before he became a full-time talk radio host, Michael worked for a Philadelphia-based trial lawyer, James E. Beasley, who passed away in 2004. Listen to this special conversation where Michael spoke to Ralph Cipriano, who immortalized Beasley in his book "Courtroom Cowboy: The Life of Legal Trailblazer Jim Beasley." Also joining in this conversation is Beasley's son, Jim Beasley Jr.
Beasley Sr. was a high school dropout driving a Greyhound bus when, on an impulse, he decided to change his destiny. He left the bus station behind and enrolled in Temple University and then its law school on the GI Bill. It was a fateful choice for Beasley and for hundreds of clients who would need a warrior to fight for them. In the courtroom Beasley was a scrapper, standing up for the underdog and winning more million-dollar verdicts than any other trial lawyer in the country. Original air date 2008, the book was published in 2008.
Stan Middleman: "Seeing Around Corners"
Through Stan's life lessons, you'll discover how perseverance, anticipating change, and creating a shared vision for your team can help you build an enduring and successful business. Learn how Stan overcame early failures, survived the 2008 financial crisis, and led his mortgage firm to become an industry leader when competitors faltered.
Louis J. Freeh: "My FBI"
From the archives, Michael's conversation with Louis J. Freeh, author of "My FBI: Bringing Down the Mafia, Investigating Bill Clinton, and Fighting the War on Terror." Freeh led the Federal Bureau of Investigation from 1993 to 2001, through some of the most tumultuous times in its long history. This is the story of a life in law enforcement, and of one man’s determined struggle to strengthen and reform the FBI while ensuring its freedom from political interference. Original air date 6 December 2005. The book was published on 11 October 2005.
Peggy Noonan: "A Certain Idea of America"
For a quarter century, Peggy Noonan has been thinking aloud about America in her much-loved Wall Street Journal column. In this new collection of her essential recent work, Noonan demonstrates the erudition, wisdom and humor that have made her one of America’s most admired writers. Michael welcomes the Pulitzer-prize winning Wall Street Journal columnist and New York Times bestselling author with her new book, "A Certain Idea of America: Selected Writings." Original air date 25 November 2024. The book was published on 19 November 2024.
Douglas Brinkley: "American Moonshot: John F. Kennedy and the Great Space Race"
Michael spoke to historian Douglas Brinkley about the book he wrote the year of the 50th anniversary of the first lunar landing. In the bestselling "American Moonshot," the award winning historian and perennial New York Times bestselling author takes a fresh look at the space program, President John F. Kennedy’s inspiring challenge, and America’s race to the moon. Original air date 3 April 2019. The book was published on 2 April 2019.
Reading for Independent Minds. Unlike many author interviews, if Michael didn't actually read the book, you won't hear about it. If he read it, you'll hear it and you'll love it. Insights into a wide range of topics, including many titles you've probably never heard of. The perfect book is just one listen away.