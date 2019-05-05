Bonfireside Chat - A Dark Souls and Bloodborne Podcast

An undead favourite. From Gary Butterfield and Kole Ross, the creators of "Watch Out for Fireballs!", Bonfireside Chat is a podcast dedicated entirely to the So... More
212 Unlocked: Stormveil Castle (Part 2)
This is an unlocked, free-for-everyone version of our second episode about Stormveil Castle. Want more? Check out our Patreon (patreon.com/duckfeedtv). Happy Elden Ring Anniversary and DLC Announcement!
We've been in the shadow of Stormveil Castle for the entire game, learning of Godrick's misdeeds... and it's time to make him pay. This episode picks up at the courtyard of Stormveil Castle and goes through the Godrick the Grafted boss fight, and we also talk about activating his Great Rune at the tower.
3/7/2023
1:12:53
211 Unlocked: Stormveil Castle (Part 1)
This is an unlocked, free-for-everyone version of our first episode about Stormveil Castle. Episode 2 will come out next week. Want more? Check out our Patreon (patreon.com/duckfeedtv). Happy Elden Ring Anniversary and DLC Announcement!
It's time we finally show that horny bastard Margit what we're made of, so we storm Stormveil Castle and find the horrors inside. This is part one of two, covering the Margit fight, the insides of the castle walls, Sorcerer Rogier, and the grisly grafting kitchens. Next week's episode will take us up through the Godrick fight.
2/28/2023
1:12:39
203: An Introduction to Elden Ring
On this first big episode of the Elden Ring series, we go over Elden Ring's mechanics and generalities in broad strokes. What's returning from previous From games? What's been improved? What's brand new? We talk about as many systems and aesthetics as we can, in order to establish a basic understanding before we dive into more lore-heavy parts of the game.
In two weeks, we will talk about the Limgrave West portion of Elden Ring's world. This episode will be the first available exclusively at our Patreon page. (http://patreon.com/duckfeedtv)
3/20/2022
2:18:17
202: Elden Ring First Impressions
Rise, Tarnished, and attend the first episode about Elden Ring! There's no way to describe the great unclenching that happened when we realized that Elden Ring is, in fact, good. Whether that bears out over the course of the entire game remains to be seen, but we have high hopes. This episode covers our first impressions after about a week of having the game, and we also lay out our current reckon on how the season will shape up.
If this is your first time here, we're Gary Butterfield and Kole Ross, a duo of hosts who make Bonfireside Chat. Since 2013 we've talked about Souls games in high detail, in addition to talking about FromSoft's earlier games, their influences, and the whole galaxy of Soulslikes that spun off of Dark Souls' popularity.
3/6/2022
47:36
Where are the Sekiro Episodes?
Since we re-launched this show, people have asked us where to find the episodes about Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Though we explained it in a few places, it cannot hurt to do so once more here.
An undead favourite. From Gary Butterfield and Kole Ross, the creators of "Watch Out for Fireballs!", Bonfireside Chat is a podcast dedicated entirely to the Souls series of games. Starting with Dark Souls, we take a journey through the areas of the game and comment on lore, gameplay, bossfights... everything. Now covering Elden Ring on Patreon. Praise the Sun!