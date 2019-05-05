Bonfireside Chat - A Dark Souls and Bloodborne Podcast

202: Elden Ring First Impressions

Rise, Tarnished, and attend the first episode about Elden Ring! There's no way to describe the great unclenching that happened when we realized that Elden Ring is, in fact, good. Whether that bears out over the course of the entire game remains to be seen, but we have high hopes. This episode covers our first impressions after about a week of having the game, and we also lay out our current reckon on how the season will shape up. If this is your first time here, we're Gary Butterfield and Kole Ross, a duo of hosts who make Bonfireside Chat. Since 2013 we've talked about Souls games in high detail, in addition to talking about FromSoft's earlier games, their influences, and the whole galaxy of Soulslikes that spun off of Dark Souls' popularity. This show comes out every other Sunday, and it's normally available only to our Patrons. This episode and the next episode, covering the game's general mechanics and its opening, will be free for all. We really appreciate you listening.