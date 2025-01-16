Climate change is battering California. Can the state find a way forward? Listen every Thursday as award-winning L.A. Times columnist Sammy Roth breaks down the many complexities of today's climate challenges and solutions with top experts in the field.

Sammy is joined by Kelly Sanders, an engineering professor at USC and former White House advisor on energy policy. They talk about what the fires mean for the future of Los Angeles, and how the city might adapt as the planet heats up and the climate crisis worsens.

About Boiling Point

Climate change is battering California. Can the state find a way forward? Listen every Thursday as award-winning L.A. Times columnist Sammy Roth dives deep with scientists, energy leaders, legislators, activists and journalists who are experts on today's climate challenges and solutions. They’ll discuss the everything from electric cars to renewable energy to the difficulties of phasing out fossil fuels. Sammy has been reporting on climate and energy in California and the American West for over a decade, touring sprawling solar farms, coal-fired power plants and hilltops blanketed with wind turbines. He’s focused on telling stories that challenge public officials and energy companies to do better.