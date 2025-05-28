Introducing: L.A. Crimes

From L.A. Times Studios comes its latest series “L.A. Crimes” Listen each week as host Madison McGhee debriefs you on the city's most gripping true crime cases. She’s joined by podcasters, cultural influencers, and our own L.A. Times journalists for the inside scoop on the who, the what, and most importantly, the why. From shocking celebrity lawsuits to Real Housewives fraudsters, “L.A. Crimes” is the place for the true crime news and hot takes you didn’t know you needed. New episodes drop every Wednesday.