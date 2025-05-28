Tom Girardi was a legal legend—until he was found guilty of stealing millions from his own clients. Host Madison McGhee and pop culture commentator Kiki Monique unpack how his downfall became a Real Housewives scandal, and what Erika Jayne may or may not have known. Plus, L.A. Times reporter Harriet Ryan joins to share how she helped bring Girardi’s crimes to light.
--------
37:40
What Pop Culture Gets Wrong About the Menendez Brothers
On our first episode of L.A. Crimes, Madison McGhee is joined by legendary Dateline host Josh Mankiewicz and esteemed L.A. Times Reporter Richard Winton as the three of them dive into all-things Menendez Brothers, the good, the bad, and the still unknown. New episodes every Wednesday.
--------
40:20
Introducing: L.A. Crimes
From L.A. Times Studios comes its latest series “L.A. Crimes” Listen each week as host Madison McGhee debriefs you on the city's most gripping true crime cases. She’s joined by podcasters, cultural influencers, and our own L.A. Times journalists for the inside scoop on the who, the what, and most importantly, the why. From shocking celebrity lawsuits to Real Housewives fraudsters, “L.A. Crimes” is the place for the true crime news and hot takes you didn’t know you needed. New episodes drop every Wednesday.
