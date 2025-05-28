Powered by RND
Madison McGhee, L.A. Times Studios
3 of 3
  • The Girardi Scandal Uncovered
    Tom Girardi was a legal legend—until he was found guilty of stealing millions from his own clients. Host Madison McGhee and pop culture commentator Kiki Monique unpack how his downfall became a Real Housewives scandal, and what Erika Jayne may or may not have known. Plus, L.A. Times reporter Harriet Ryan joins to share how she helped bring Girardi’s crimes to light.
    --------  
    37:40
  • What Pop Culture Gets Wrong About the Menendez Brothers
    On our first episode of L.A. Crimes, Madison McGhee is joined by legendary Dateline host Josh Mankiewicz and esteemed L.A. Times Reporter Richard Winton as the three of them dive into all-things Menendez Brothers, the good, the bad, and the still unknown. New episodes every Wednesday. 
    --------  
    40:20
  • Introducing: L.A. Crimes
    From L.A. Times Studios comes its latest series “L.A. Crimes” Listen each week as host Madison McGhee debriefs you on the city's most gripping true crime cases. She’s joined by podcasters, cultural influencers, and our own L.A. Times journalists for the inside scoop on the who, the what, and most importantly, the why. From shocking celebrity lawsuits to Real Housewives fraudsters, “L.A. Crimes” is the place for the true crime news and hot takes you didn’t know you needed. New episodes drop every Wednesday.
    --------  
    0:57

About L.A. Crimes

Expect twists, turns and a fresh look at true crime on L.A. Crimes, the latest podcast from L.A. Times Studios. Host Madison McGhee (“Ice Cold Case”) brings you the stories behind the most compelling cases from the people who know them best. Join Madison as she sits down with the journalists behind The Times’ most jaw-dropping investigations, Hollywood crime experts and pop culture personalities for the inside scoop on the scams, celebrity stories, and criminal cases everyone’s talking about. New episodes every Wednesday.
