10. Free Palestine (No Funds for Genocide)

A Colonial settler occupation that has spanned DECADES. Multiple countries that are complicit in the destruction of a people indigenous to the land. Billions spent for the benefit of maintaining this experiment, which is the state of Israel. Media is used to control the false narrative of the actions taking place. But, as we begin our "What We Talm Bout" series for the second half of the season, we thought it was only one way we could begin: by showing the historic and current solidarity that Black people have with PALESTINE. We are honored to have on this episode Ahmad Abuznaid, a founding member of Dream Defenders and executive director of The United States Campaign on Palestinian Rights, to speak to current plight happening in Gaza, as well as present steps that the Uncommitted movement is doing to call for a full arms embargo from Israel and a permanent ceasefire. As we enter the final day of the DNC, we at #BLKFLA extended our platform to give Palestinians a voice when the biggest political stage chose to silence them. Join us for #BLKFLA. Follow USCPR: @uscpr Follow Ahmad: @ahmadabuznaid Follow Jonathan Green: @jgreen.the.revolutionary Follow Hale: @djhale_ Follow Jamal STEELE: @JamalSTEELE Follow the podcast: @BLKFLAThePodcast