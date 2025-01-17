A Colonial settler occupation that has spanned DECADES. Multiple countries that are complicit in the destruction of a people indigenous to the land. Billions spent for the benefit of maintaining this experiment, which is the state of Israel. Media is used to control the false narrative of the actions taking place. But, as we begin our "What We Talm Bout" series for the second half of the season, we thought it was only one way we could begin: by showing the historic and current solidarity that Black people have with PALESTINE.
We are honored to have on this episode Ahmad Abuznaid, a founding member of Dream Defenders and executive director of The United States Campaign on Palestinian Rights, to speak to current plight happening in Gaza, as well as present steps that the Uncommitted movement is doing to call for a full arms embargo from Israel and a permanent ceasefire. As we enter the final day of the DNC, we at #BLKFLA extended our platform to give Palestinians a voice when the biggest political stage chose to silence them. Join us for #BLKFLA.
9. Everything's Fine
So...
Former President Donald Trump was almost assassinated. Current President Joe Biden has decided to resign from seeking re-election. The RNC was chaos, and in two weeks, the DNC could look to be the biggest brokered convention of our lifetime. So, what do we do? WE RETURN EARLY. On the FIRST EPISODE of the Jamal STEELE/DJ Hale Co-host Era, we brought in FL State Representative Michele K. Rayner, Lindsay Pollard from FL Black Girls, Jonathan Garrett Green, Rhyane Wagner, National Policy Manager for Black Voters Matter Fund, and educator Jacob Schulz for a roundtable discussion into the SERIES FINALE of The UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.
IT'S #BLKFLA! WE BACK!
8. BLKFLA x FL Black Girls Pt. 1
On this episode of #BLKFLA, it's the CROSSOVER EPISODE THAT THE STATE NEEDS as the Florida Black Girls join the crew for a two part episode. In Part 1, which is our mid-season finale, we dive deep into #Project2025 and the effects it will have on Black Communities in Florida. Join us NOW!
7. Haley Morrissette
Today, on #BLKFLA, we have the amazing Haley Morrissette aka DJ Hale on with us. During "What We Talm Bout," we discuss how North Florida has the highest population of Black folk in most of its counties along the I-10 corridor, but it's not reflective in its representation on a state, county, or municipal level. We explore briefly how to build Black Power in North Florida through working in rural areas of the region.
We then dig deep into Hale's Story of Self, exploring her family's history of Black Excellence in Pensacola, her stake in organizing and building Black Power in the Florida Panhandle, and why July 5, 2019 and June 6, 2020 are important dates in Pensacola Black Liberation history. We also make a special announcement about the future of #BLKFLA THAT YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS.
Join us on #BLKFLA!
6. Ask Jamal Anything with Marie Rattigan & Neuteyshe Felizor
In this week's episode of #BLKFLA, we take a different turn as Jamal is on the road in Orlando with Black Voters Matter, so we decide to bring in Marie Rattigan, Big Bend Regional Organizer, and Neuteyshe Felizor, South Florida Regional Organizer, to join the show and play "Ask Jamal Anything." Before we get into that, we always gotta see "What We Talm Bout." This time, we talked about the security camera footage of Sean Combs assaulting Cassie and how to deal with Domestic violence/partner violence in our communities.
It's #BLKFLA! Come Join Us!
#BLKFLA: The Podcast is the cultural archive for the Black political experience in Florida. We seek to answer the question, “What is YOUR VISION of Florida where BLACK PEOPLE can live in FREEDOM, EQUITY, and AUTHENTICITY. We are the intersection of Black politics and Black culture for Florida.