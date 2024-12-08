We are all still PISSED about Shanquella Robinson’s murder in mexico and can’t understand how she could die on a trip with a group of friends, and no one be held accountable for it!??! Infuriating. And she’s not the only black woman that went out for a night with friends, and never made it back home.. JOIN US as we discuss the UNSOLVED death/MURDER of Tamla Horsford.
Black Friday Murders (Episode 170)
Did you know that the term “Black Friday” was created in Philly? During the 50s and 60s, the police coined this term to describe how crazy and chaotic the city would get because of the Army-Navy football game that would happen that Saturday every year.
Fans would flood the city that Friday and it put so much stress on the police that they called it Black Friday.
That’s my little segue into THREE cases that we are going to talk about today that happen on Black Friday. So JOIN US for this Black Friday murders episode.
#ToKnowThemIsToLoveThem
--------
44:14
Pastor Paul Mackenzie (Episode 169)
In today's episode, we will uncover the gruesome story of the pastor who starved his people to death in Kenya. It’s so much worse than we thought. JOIN US as we discuss Pastor Paul Mackenzie.
RIP to the victims!
--------
1:02:44
Sterlin Matthews/Young Thug *Halloween EP* (Episode 168)
JOIN US for this Halloween themed episode featuring a run down on rapper Young Thug's plea deal and release!
RIP to the victims 💔
This is a podcast where two sisters research and comment on murders committed by black offenders, some of which, barely get any public attention. Because of this, they are able to accumulate significant amounts of victims & operate for long periods of times without being caught. We will also be discussing missing African American victims, unsolved cases, as well as solved disappearances.
DISCLAIMER: THIS PODCAST IS NOT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART. LISTENER DISCRETION IS ABSOLUTELY ADVISED.
