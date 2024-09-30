#326 - U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin

This week on the Black Rifle Coffee Podcast Senator Markwayne Mullin makes a call in on the road from campaigning. Senator Markwayne Mullin is a successful business owner, working cow-calf rancher, and proud husband of 27 years. Mullin was sworn into office on January 3rd, 2023, following ten years of service to Oklahoma in the U.S. House of Representatives. Find out more about Senator Mullin from his website https://www.mullin.senate.gov/