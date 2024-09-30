Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsSociety & CultureBlack Rifle Coffee Podcast
Listen to Black Rifle Coffee Podcast in the App
Listen to Black Rifle Coffee Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Black Rifle Coffee Podcast

Podcast Black Rifle Coffee Podcast
Black Rifle Coffee Podcast Network
Evan Hafer and Mat Best lead the charge with a revolving cast of co-hosts including Jarred Taylor, Mike Glover, Kevin Reeves, and more.
More
Society & CultureComedy

Available Episodes

5 of 330
  • #330 - Navy Seal, Ski Patrol, 30 Seconds Out Founder - Sean Evangelista
    This week on the Black Rifle Coffee Podcast Former Navy Seal Sean Evangelista stops by. Navy Seal and DEVGRU operator, Sean Evangelista spent deployments to Iraq in support of the Global War on Terror, c. 2004-2006. A 20 year Navy Seal, Sean retired and founded apparel company 30 Seconds Out. He now works as a ski patrol helping patrol and serve on the mountain.
    --------  
    1:46:47
  • #329 - Mike Glover - Former Green Beret and National Bestseller
    Mike Glover is back with Evan Hafer this week. They'll cover the recent election, special forces, entrepreneurship , and Evan's recent Joe Rogan appearance! You don't want to miss out!
    --------  
    1:45:18
  • #328 - Attorney General of Missouri Andrew Bailey
    This week Evan calls up Andrew Bailey. Andrew Bailey is a decorated combat veteran, father of four, prosecutor, and constitutional conservative who fights for the people of Missouri every day as the 44th Attorney General of Missouri.
    --------  
    1:07:53
  • #327 - Navy Seal Bear Handlon
    This week Navy Seal and Born Primitive owner Bear Handlon stops back in to SLC between hunts. Evan and Bear talk politics with the current election, hunting, and entrepreneurship. You don't want to miss out!   Find Bear on social media @bearhandlon and @bornprimitive
    --------  
    1:15:49
  • #326 - U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin
    This week on the Black Rifle Coffee Podcast Senator Markwayne Mullin makes a call in on the road from campaigning. Senator Markwayne Mullin is a successful business owner, working cow-calf rancher, and proud husband of 27 years. Mullin was sworn into office on January 3rd, 2023, following ten years of service to Oklahoma in the U.S. House of Representatives.   Find out more about Senator Mullin from his website  https://www.mullin.senate.gov/  
    --------  
    1:09:04

More Society & Culture podcasts

Trending Society & Culture podcasts

About Black Rifle Coffee Podcast

Evan Hafer and Mat Best lead the charge with a revolving cast of co-hosts including Jarred Taylor, Mike Glover, Kevin Reeves, and more.
Podcast website

Listen to Black Rifle Coffee Podcast, Noble and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.29.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/4/2024 - 2:50:29 AM