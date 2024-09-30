#330 - Navy Seal, Ski Patrol, 30 Seconds Out Founder - Sean Evangelista
This week on the Black Rifle Coffee Podcast Former Navy Seal Sean Evangelista stops by. Navy Seal and DEVGRU operator, Sean Evangelista spent deployments to Iraq in support of the Global War on Terror, c. 2004-2006. A 20 year Navy Seal, Sean retired and founded apparel company 30 Seconds Out. He now works as a ski patrol helping patrol and serve on the mountain.
1:46:47
#329 - Mike Glover - Former Green Beret and National Bestseller
Mike Glover is back with Evan Hafer this week. They'll cover the recent election, special forces, entrepreneurship , and Evan's recent Joe Rogan appearance! You don't want to miss out!
1:45:18
#328 - Attorney General of Missouri Andrew Bailey
This week Evan calls up Andrew Bailey. Andrew Bailey is a decorated combat veteran, father of four, prosecutor, and constitutional conservative who fights for the people of Missouri every day as the 44th Attorney General of Missouri.
1:07:53
#327 - Navy Seal Bear Handlon
This week Navy Seal and Born Primitive owner Bear Handlon stops back in to SLC between hunts. Evan and Bear talk politics with the current election, hunting, and entrepreneurship. You don't want to miss out!
Find Bear on social media @bearhandlon and @bornprimitive
1:15:49
#326 - U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin
This week on the Black Rifle Coffee Podcast Senator Markwayne Mullin makes a call in on the road from campaigning. Senator Markwayne Mullin is a successful business owner, working cow-calf rancher, and proud husband of 27 years. Mullin was sworn into office on January 3rd, 2023, following ten years of service to Oklahoma in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Find out more about Senator Mullin from his website
https://www.mullin.senate.gov/