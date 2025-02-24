Powered by RND
Bite Your Tongue: The Podcast

Bite Your Tongue
Did you ever expect being the parent of an adult child would be so difficult? Introducing "Bite Your Tongue," a look at exploring that next chapter in parenting...
Kids & FamilyParentingEducation

  • Understanding Modern Parenting: A Grandparent's Guide to Support
    This episode is a "must listen" for an parent of an adult child on the brink of welcoming a grandchild. We are thrilled to bring you a special episode with the wise and compassionate Kimberly Beppler, The Grandparent Doula.  Kimberly enlightens us with her journey from assisting postpartum families to recognizing the irreplaceable role grandparents can play in this delicate phase. We uncover her innovative approach of crafting a "menu" of support options, ensuring grandparents provide meaningful help without stepping on toes. It's an episode of advice for those eager to strengthen family bonds while honoring the autonomy and boundaries of new parents.Our conversation shifts to the fresh landscape of parenting and grandparenting, where emotional intelligence reigns supreme among millennials and Gen Z. This era demands a recalibration of old norms, as we explore the evolving expectations and challenges grandparents face today. Kimberly's insights highlight the delicate balance of offering support while respecting the independence and parenting styles of our children. Together, we navigate the fine line between being a source of wisdom and avoiding the imposition of outdated solutions, all while championing patience and empathy.We also tackle the modern pressures surrounding parenting, with a focus on breastfeeding and the overwhelming sea of information new parents encounter. Balancing personal needs with familial responsibilities also takes center stage, as we share strategies for maintaining emotional and physical well-being, ensuring grandparents remain a vibrant and nurturing presence in the lives of their families. A special call out to a product we love: Curiocity Travel Guides. The greatest tool of discovery and keepsake for traveling with kiddos.
    57:41
  • Healing Emotional Rifts Between Parents and Adult Children
    🌟 A listener wrote to us about Tina Gilbertson, the guest in today's episode. She told us that Tina "saved her life." The pain and guilt that parents go through when estranged from their adult children is unimaginable. We asked Tina what really is estrangement? Is it a troubled relationship? Is it silence? "No, she said: "It could also be you talk every day. But maybe there's a constant tension, or you're always getting into little conflicts, and sometimes you go apart and have to be apart for a while, and then you come back together."  This episode is about  building a stronger and  less stressful relationship with your adult children And we all need that!We talk about:Understanding the relationship between self-perception and parent-child connectionDefining estrangement and its various forms• The importance of addressing emotional distances and insecurities• Steps to take when facing estrangement: pause, reflect, research, and reach outEffective methods for navigating difficult conversationsResources and support available through the Reconnection ClubThe ongoing journey of healing and self-improvement in parent-child dynamics
    47:17
  • Bright Kids Who Couldn't Care Less: When to Get Involved
    This is a very special episode for a couple of reasons. First, we're thrilled to finally interview Dr. Ellen Braaten, the podcast's original co-host, about her incredible book, Bright Kids Who Couldn't Care Less. It's a great conversation. Second keep listening to find out big news about the podcastBut the conversation today is about rekindling your child's motivation, and the tools she shares work wonders for any age group.As parents of adult children, many of us wonder if our kids are truly living up to their potential—or if we're just looking at it through our own expectations. That's the heart of today's conversation. Here are some highlights of today's episode:🌟 "Parenting isn't over." Braaten reminds us that our role as parents continues even as our kids grow up. Braaten shares invaluable insights on understanding our kids' unique strengths and how to support them in finding their passions.🤔 Are you worried about your adult child's lack of motivation? We discuss signs to look for and how to approach these sensitive conversations. 💬 "Life is a puzzle, and we put pieces in the puzzle." Discover how to help your kids find their passion and purpose. 🤔 Are you worried about your adult child's lack of motivation? Braaten discusses the signs to look for and when to seek professional help. It's crucial to recognize the difference between typical struggles and deeper issues that may need attention. 🎓 College isn't the only path! Braaten encourages parents to embrace diverse career choices and to support their kids in exploring what truly brings them joy, whether that's a trade, a creative pursuit, or something else entirely.
    39:30
  • Empowering Voices Against the Silence of Abuse
    Today we speak with Karen Denison Clark as she courageously recounts her journey from being a young tennis star victimized by her coach, to becoming a fearless advocate against sexual abuse. Her narrative, shared through powerful media outlets, including The New York Times, serves not only as a beacon of hope for survivors but also as a call to action for creating environments where victims feel safe to voice their experiences.By establishing a foundation of trust and openness, parents can create a safe space for their children to express their feelings and experiences, should they choose to do so.  Highlights:Why it is not too late to talk to your adult children nowThe impact of repressed memories and the journey to recovery Encouraging open communication about uncomfortable topics Tips for parents on initiating conversations with adult children Advocating for awareness and change regarding sexual abuse policies The importance of believing survivors and nurturing their voices Fostering a supportive environment for future generationsThe surprising rules at Colleges and Universities that still allow relationships between coaches, professors and other people in positions of leadership with students.
    46:27
  • Overcoming Guilt and Embracing Change: Strengthening Bonds with Your Adult Kids
    Are you missing the signs?  Do you really know how your adult child feels and are you ready to begin to mend a fractured relationship?   In this episode, we sit down with Sally Harris, to explore the nuances of maintaining strong, healthy relationships with adult children. From navigating differing values to addressing estrangement, Sally shares practical advice and strategies for parents striving to build deeper connections while respecting boundaries.Here are some of the things we discuss:Recognizing the Parent-Child Dynamic Prioritizing Self-CareMastering Effective CommunicationOffering Support Without Judgment Embracing Differing ValuesFocusing on Your Role
    45:23

About Bite Your Tongue: The Podcast

Did you ever expect being the parent of an adult child would be so difficult? Introducing "Bite Your Tongue," a look at exploring that next chapter in parenting: building healthy relationships with adult children. From money and finance to relationships and sibling rivalry, we cover it all. Even when to bite your tongue! Join your hosts Denise Gorant and Kirsten Heckendorf as they bring together experts, parents and even young adults to discuss this next phase of parenting. We will chat, have some fun and learn about ourselves and our kids along the way! RSSVERIFY
