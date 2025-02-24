Send us a textThis is a very special episode for a couple of reasons. First, we’re thrilled to finally interview Dr. Ellen Braaten, the podcast's original co-host, about her incredible book, Bright Kids Who Couldn’t Care Less. It’s a great conversation. Second keep listening to find out big news about the podcastBut the conversation today is about rekindling your child’s motivation, and the tools she shares work wonders for any age group.As parents of adult children, many of us wonder if our kids are truly living up to their potential—or if we’re just looking at it through our own expectations. That’s the heart of today’s conversation. Here are some highlights of today's episode:🌟 "Parenting isn't over." Braaten reminds us that our role as parents continues even as our kids grow up. Braaten shares invaluable insights on understanding our kids' unique strengths and how to support them in finding their passions.🤔 Are you worried about your adult child's lack of motivation? We discuss signs to look for and how to approach these sensitive conversations. 💬 "Life is a puzzle, and we put pieces in the puzzle." Discover how to help your kids find their passion and purpose. 🤔 Are you worried about your adult child’s lack of motivation? Braaten discusses the signs to look for and when to seek professional help. It's crucial to recognize the difference between typical struggles and deeper issues that may need attention. 🎓 College isn't the only path! Braaten encourages parents to embrace diverse career choices and to support their kids in exploring what truly brings them joy, whether that's a trade, a creative pursuit, or something else entirely.Huge thank you to Connie Gorant Fisher, our audio engineer.Send all ideas to [email protected]
