HomePodcastsTechnology
Podcast Bitcoin Park
Podcast Bitcoin Park

ODELL &amp; Rod @bitkite
Conversations from Bitcoin Park in Nashville. Bitcoin Park is community supported campus in Nashville, TN focused on grassroots freedom tech adoption and a hom...
Technology
Available Episodes

  • The Power of Lightning Summit 2023: Working in Bitcoin
    The Power of Lightning Summit 2023 was an intimate two-day summit focused on bitcoin and lightning held at Bitcoin Park in Nashville, TN on July 13-14, 2023. The Power of Lightning Summit 2023: Working in Bitcoin featuring: Andy Thompson, Co-Founder - Bitcoin Talent Co. Bitcoin Park is a community supported campus in Nashville, TN focused on grassroots bitcoin adoption and a home for bitcoiners to work, learn, collaborate, and build. Our aim is to produce and publish conversations from future events, so please like and subscribe on your favorite podcasting app to stay up to date. To learn more, please visit and join: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://bitcoinpark.com⁠⁠ and/or join our Discord where we are most active: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://bitcoinpark.com/discord⁠⁠  Bitcoin Park on Twitter: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://twitter.com/bitcoinpark_⁠⁠ Odell on Twitter: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://twitter.com/ODELL⁠⁠ Rod @bitkite on Twitter: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://twitter.com/bitkite Bitcoin Park Telegram: ⁠⁠https://bitcoinpark.com/telegram⁠⁠ Bitcoin Park on nostr: ⁠⁠https://bitcoinpark.com/nostr
    8/15/2023
    20:13
  • The Power of Lightning Summit 2023: Growing Nostr
    The Power of Lightning Summit 2023 was an intimate two-day summit focused on bitcoin and lightning held at Bitcoin Park in Nashville, TN on July 13-14, 2023. The Power of Lightning Summit 2023: Growing Nostr featuring: Rod @bitkite, Partner - Bitcoin Park Matt Odell⁠, Partner - Bitcoin Park Brianna Honkawa d'Estries, VP of Brand - ZEBEDEE Bitcoin Park is a community supported campus in Nashville, TN focused on grassroots bitcoin adoption and a home for bitcoiners to work, learn, collaborate, and build. Our aim is to produce and publish conversations from future events, so please like and subscribe on your favorite podcasting app to stay up to date. To learn more, please visit and join: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://bitcoinpark.com⁠⁠ and/or join our Discord where we are most active: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://bitcoinpark.com/discord⁠⁠  Bitcoin Park on Twitter: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://twitter.com/bitcoinpark_⁠⁠ Odell on Twitter: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://twitter.com/ODELL⁠⁠ Rod @bitkite on Twitter: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://twitter.com/bitkite Bitcoin Park Telegram: ⁠⁠https://bitcoinpark.com/telegram⁠⁠ Bitcoin Park on nostr: ⁠⁠https://bitcoinpark.com/nostr
    8/15/2023
    4:52
  • The Power of Lightning Summit 2023: André Neves Keynote
    The Power of Lightning Summit 2023 was an intimate two-day summit focused on bitcoin and lightning held at Bitcoin Park in Nashville, TN on July 13-14, 2023. The Power of Lightning Summit 2023: André Neves Keynote featuring: André Neves, Co-Founder & CTO - ZEBEDEE Bitcoin Park is a community supported campus in Nashville, TN focused on grassroots bitcoin adoption and a home for bitcoiners to work, learn, collaborate, and build. Our aim is to produce and publish conversations from future events, so please like and subscribe on your favorite podcasting app to stay up to date. To learn more, please visit and join: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://bitcoinpark.com⁠⁠ and/or join our Discord where we are most active: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://bitcoinpark.com/discord⁠⁠  Bitcoin Park on Twitter: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://twitter.com/bitcoinpark_⁠⁠ Odell on Twitter: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://twitter.com/ODELL⁠⁠ Rod @bitkite on Twitter: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://twitter.com/bitkite Bitcoin Park Telegram: ⁠⁠https://bitcoinpark.com/telegram⁠⁠ Bitcoin Park on nostr: ⁠⁠https://bitcoinpark.com/nostr
    8/15/2023
    21:03
  • The Power of Lightning Summit 2023: Day Two Introduction
    The Power of Lightning Summit 2023 was an intimate two-day summit focused on bitcoin and lightning held at Bitcoin Park in Nashville, TN on July 13-14, 2023. The Power of Lightning Summit 2023: Day Two Introduction featuring: Rod @bitkite, Partner - Bitcoin Park Matt Odell⁠, Partner - Bitcoin Park Bobby Shell, VP of Marketing - Voltage Bitcoin Park is a community supported campus in Nashville, TN focused on grassroots bitcoin adoption and a home for bitcoiners to work, learn, collaborate, and build. Our aim is to produce and publish conversations from future events, so please like and subscribe on your favorite podcasting app to stay up to date. To learn more, please visit and join: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://bitcoinpark.com⁠⁠ and/or join our Discord where we are most active: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://bitcoinpark.com/discord⁠⁠  Bitcoin Park on Twitter: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://twitter.com/bitcoinpark_⁠⁠ Odell on Twitter: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://twitter.com/ODELL⁠⁠ Rod @bitkite on Twitter: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://twitter.com/bitkite Bitcoin Park Telegram: ⁠⁠https://bitcoinpark.com/telegram⁠⁠ Bitcoin Park on nostr: ⁠⁠https://bitcoinpark.com/nostr
    8/15/2023
    4:09
  • The Power of Lightning Summit 2023: The Next Frontiers of Lightning
    The Power of Lightning Summit 2023 was an intimate two-day summit focused on bitcoin and lightning held at Bitcoin Park in Nashville, TN on July 13-14, 2023. The Power of Lightning Summit 2023: The Next Frontiers of Lightning featuring: Ryan Gentry, Head of Business Development - Lightning Labs Bitcoin Park is a community supported campus in Nashville, TN focused on grassroots bitcoin adoption and a home for bitcoiners to work, learn, collaborate, and build. Our aim is to produce and publish conversations from future events, so please like and subscribe on your favorite podcasting app to stay up to date. To learn more, please visit and join: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://bitcoinpark.com⁠⁠ and/or join our Discord where we are most active: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://bitcoinpark.com/discord⁠⁠  Bitcoin Park on Twitter: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://twitter.com/bitcoinpark_⁠⁠ Odell on Twitter: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://twitter.com/ODELL⁠⁠ Rod @bitkite on Twitter: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://twitter.com/bitkite Bitcoin Park Telegram: ⁠⁠https://bitcoinpark.com/telegram⁠⁠ Bitcoin Park on nostr: ⁠⁠https://bitcoinpark.com/nostr
    8/14/2023
    17:27

About Bitcoin Park

Conversations from Bitcoin Park in Nashville. Bitcoin Park is community supported campus in Nashville, TN focused on grassroots freedom tech adoption and a home for bitcoiners to work, learn, collaborate, and build.
