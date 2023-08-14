Conversations from Bitcoin Park in Nashville.
Bitcoin Park is community supported campus in Nashville, TN focused on grassroots freedom tech adoption and a hom...
The Power of Lightning Summit 2023: Working in Bitcoin
The Power of Lightning Summit 2023 was an intimate two-day summit focused on bitcoin and lightning held at Bitcoin Park in Nashville, TN on July 13-14, 2023.
featuring:
Andy Thompson, Co-Founder - Bitcoin Talent Co.
8/15/2023
20:13
The Power of Lightning Summit 2023: Growing Nostr
The Power of Lightning Summit 2023 was an intimate two-day summit focused on bitcoin and lightning held at Bitcoin Park in Nashville, TN on July 13-14, 2023.
featuring:
Rod @bitkite, Partner - Bitcoin Park
Matt Odell, Partner - Bitcoin Park
Brianna Honkawa d'Estries, VP of Brand - ZEBEDEE
8/15/2023
4:52
The Power of Lightning Summit 2023: André Neves Keynote
The Power of Lightning Summit 2023 was an intimate two-day summit focused on bitcoin and lightning held at Bitcoin Park in Nashville, TN on July 13-14, 2023.
featuring:
André Neves, Co-Founder & CTO - ZEBEDEE
8/15/2023
21:03
The Power of Lightning Summit 2023: Day Two Introduction
The Power of Lightning Summit 2023 was an intimate two-day summit focused on bitcoin and lightning held at Bitcoin Park in Nashville, TN on July 13-14, 2023.
featuring:
Rod @bitkite, Partner - Bitcoin Park
Matt Odell, Partner - Bitcoin Park
Bobby Shell, VP of Marketing - Voltage
8/15/2023
4:09
The Power of Lightning Summit 2023: The Next Frontiers of Lightning
The Power of Lightning Summit 2023 was an intimate two-day summit focused on bitcoin and lightning held at Bitcoin Park in Nashville, TN on July 13-14, 2023.
featuring:
Ryan Gentry, Head of Business Development - Lightning Labs
