AWS for Software Companies Podcast

Ep077: Developing an AI Strategy for Software Companies

In this AWS panel discussion, Naveen Rao, VP of AI of Databricks and Vijay Karunamurthy, Field CTO of Scale AI share practical insights on implementing generative AI in enterprises, leveraging private data effectively, and building reliable production systems.Topics Include:Sherry Marcus introduces panel discussion on generative AI adoptionScale AI helps make AI models more reliableDatabricks focuses on customizing AI with company dataCompanies often stressed about where to start with AIBoard-level pressure driving many enterprise AI initiativesStart by defining specific goals and success metricsBuild evaluations first before implementing AI solutionsAvoid rushing into demos without proper planningEnterprise data vastly exceeds public training data volumeCustomer support histories valuable for AI trainingModels learning to anticipate customer follow-up questionsProduction concerns: cost, latency, and accuracy trade-offsGood telemetry crucial for diagnosing AI application issuesSpeed matters more for prose, accuracy for legal documentsCost becomes important once systems begin scaling upOrganizations struggle with poor quality existing dataPrivacy crucial when leveraging internal business dataRole-based access control essential for regulated industriesAI can help locate relevant data across legacy systemsModels need organizational awareness to find data effectivelyPrivate data behind firewalls most valuable for AICustomization gives competitive advantage over generic modelsCurrent AI models primarily do flexible data recallNext few years: focus on deriving business valueFuture developments in causal inference expected post-5 yearsComplex multi-agent systems becoming more importantScale AI developing "humanity's last exam" evaluation metricDiscussion of responsibility and liability in AI decisionsCompanies must stand behind their AI system outputsExisting compliance frameworks can be adapted for AIParticipants:Naveen Rao – VP of AI, DatabricksVijay Karunamurthy – Field CTO, Scale AISherry Marcus Ph.D. - Director, Applied Science, AWSSee how Amazon Web Services gives you the freedom to migrate, innovate, and scale your software company at https://aws.amazon/isv/