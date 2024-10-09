AWS for Software Companies Podcast

Ep079: AI, Innovation, and the Enterprise: Box's Journey with AWS
Box's Chief Product Officer Diego Dugatkin discusses how the enterprise content management platform is leveraging AI through partnerships with AWS Bedrock and continuing to innovate for their customers.Topics Include:Introduction of Diego Dugatkin as Box's Chief Product OfficerBox provides cloud content management for enterprise customersFocus on Intelligent Content ManagementBox serves 115,000 customers including 70% of Fortune 500Company manages approximately one exabyte of enterprise dataBox expanding product portfolio to offer more customer valuePartnership with AWS Bedrock for AI implementation announcedCollaboration with Anthropic for LLM technology integrationBox offers neutral approach letting customers choose preferred LLMsCommon misconceptions about generative AI capabilities and limitationsGenerative AI helps accelerate contract analysis and classification processesBox Hubs enables content curation and multi-document queriesSuccess measured through hub creation and query accuracy metricsLong-term AWS partnership continues expanding with new technologiesAmazon is major Box customer while Box uses AWSAPI integration important for third-party developer implementationsAI development exceeding speed expectations in efficiency improvementsChallenges remain in defining AI agent roles and capabilitiesContent strategy crucial for deploying intelligent content managementCompanies must prepare for AI agents in workplaceFlexibility in tech stack recommended over single-vendor approachNext 12-24 months will see accelerated industry changesBox maintains innovative culture through intrapreneurship approachCompany regularly hosts internal and external hackathonsFocus on maintaining integrated platform while acquiring companiesPartnership between Box and AWS continues growing strongerParticipants:Diego Dugatkin – Chief Product Officer, Box
18:52
Ep078: Scaling Through Partnerships: Snowflake's Cloud Engineering Success
Through case studies of Graviton implementation and GPU integration, Justin Fitzhugh, Snowflake's VP of Engineering, demonstrates how cloud-native architecture combined with strategic partnerships can drive technical innovation and build business value.Topics Include:Cloud engineering and AWS partnershipTraditional databases had fixed hardware ratios for compute/storageSnowflake built cloud-native with separated storage and computeCompany has never owned physical infrastructureApplications must be cloud-optimized to leverage elastic scalingSnowflake uses credit system for customer billingCredits loosely based on compute resources providedCompany maintains cloud-agnostic approach across providersInitially aimed for identical pricing across cloud providersNow allows price variation while maintaining consistent experienceConsumption-based revenue model ties to actual usagePerformance improvements can actually decrease revenueCompany tracked ARM's move to data centersInitially skeptical of Graviton performance claimsPorting to ARM required complete pipeline reconstructionDiscovered floating point rounding differences between architecturesAmazon partnership crucial for library optimizationGraviton migration took two years instead of oneAchieved 25% performance gain with 20% cost reductionTeam requested thousands of GPUs within two monthsGPU infrastructure was new territory for SnowflakeNeeded flexible pricing for uncertain future needsSigned three to five-year contracts with flexibilityTeam pivoted from building to fine-tuning modelsPartnership allowed adaptation to business changesEmphasizes importance of leveraging provider expertiseRecommends early engagement with cloud providersBuild relationships before infrastructure needs ariseMaintain personal connections with provider executivesParticipants:Justin Fitzhugh – VP of Engineering, Snowflake
13:11
Ep077: Developing an AI Strategy for Software Companies
In this AWS panel discussion, Naveen Rao, VP of AI of Databricks and Vijay Karunamurthy, Field CTO of Scale AI share practical insights on implementing generative AI in enterprises, leveraging private data effectively, and building reliable production systems.Topics Include:Sherry Marcus introduces panel discussion on generative AI adoptionScale AI helps make AI models more reliableDatabricks focuses on customizing AI with company dataCompanies often stressed about where to start with AIBoard-level pressure driving many enterprise AI initiativesStart by defining specific goals and success metricsBuild evaluations first before implementing AI solutionsAvoid rushing into demos without proper planningEnterprise data vastly exceeds public training data volumeCustomer support histories valuable for AI trainingModels learning to anticipate customer follow-up questionsProduction concerns: cost, latency, and accuracy trade-offsGood telemetry crucial for diagnosing AI application issuesSpeed matters more for prose, accuracy for legal documentsCost becomes important once systems begin scaling upOrganizations struggle with poor quality existing dataPrivacy crucial when leveraging internal business dataRole-based access control essential for regulated industriesAI can help locate relevant data across legacy systemsModels need organizational awareness to find data effectivelyPrivate data behind firewalls most valuable for AICustomization gives competitive advantage over generic modelsCurrent AI models primarily do flexible data recallNext few years: focus on deriving business valueFuture developments in causal inference expected post-5 yearsComplex multi-agent systems becoming more importantScale AI developing "humanity's last exam" evaluation metricDiscussion of responsibility and liability in AI decisionsCompanies must stand behind their AI system outputsExisting compliance frameworks can be adapted for AIParticipants:Naveen Rao – VP of AI, DatabricksVijay Karunamurthy – Field CTO, Scale AISherry Marcus Ph.D. - Director, Applied Science, AWS
25:46
Ep076: Incident Response in the Age of Personal CISO Liability with Suresh Vasudevan of Sysdig
Suresh Vasudevan, CEO of Sysdig, discusses the evolving challenges of cloud security incident response and the need for new approaches to mitigate organizational risk.Topics Include:Cybersecurity regulations mandate incident response reporting.Challenges of cloud breach detection and response.Complex cloud attack patterns: reconnaissance, lateral movement, exploit.Rapid exploitation - minutes vs. days for on-prem.Importance of runtime, identity, and control plane monitoring.Limitations of EDR and SIEM tools for cloud.Coordinated incident response across security, DevOps, executives.Criticality of pre-defined incident response plans.Increased CISO personal liability risk and mitigation.Documenting security team's diligence to demonstrate due care.Establishing strong partnerships with legal and audit teams.Covering defensive steps in internal communications.Sysdig's cloud-native security approach and Falco project.Balancing prevention, detection, and response capabilities.Integrating security tooling with customer workflows and SOCs.Providing 24/7 monitoring and rapid response services.Correlating workload, identity, and control plane activities.Detecting unusual reconnaissance and lateral movement behaviors.Daisy-chaining events to identify potential compromise chains.Tracking historical identity activity patterns for anomaly detection.Aligning security with business impact assessment and reporting.Adapting SOC team skills for cloud-native environments.Resource and disruption cost concerns for cloud agents.Importance of "do no harm" philosophy for response.Enhancing existing security data sources with cloud context.Challenges of post-incident forensics vs. real-time response.Bridging security, DevOps, and executive domains.Establishing pre-approved incident response stakeholder roles.Maintaining documentation to demonstrate proper investigation.Evolving CISO role and personal liability considerations.Proactive management of cyber risk at board level.Developing strong general counsel and audit relationships.Transparency in internal communications to avoid discovery risks.Security teams as business partners, not just technicians.Sysdig's cloud security expertise and open-source contributions.Participants:· Suresh Vasudevan – CEO, Sysdig
34:20
Ep075: Beyond Compliance: Crafting Effective Security Culture with leaders from Clumio, Mongo DB, Symphony and AWS
From hard-coded credentials to boardroom buy-in, join four tech security leaders from Clumio, Mongo DB, Symphony and AWS, as they unpack how building the right security culture can be your organization's strongest defense against cyber threats.Topics Include:Security culture is crucial for managing organizational cyber riskGood culture enables quick decision-making without constant expert consultationMany security incidents occur from well-meaning people getting dupedPanel includes leaders from AWS, Symphony, MongoDB, and ClumioMeasuring security culture requires both quantitative and qualitative metricsBoard-level engagement indicates organizational security culture maturitySelf-reporting of security incidents shows positive cultural developmentSecurity committees' participation helps measure cultural engagementHard-coded credentials remain persistent problem across organizationsInternal audits and risk committees strengthen security governancePublic security incidents change board conversations about prioritiesLeadership vulnerability and transparency help build trustBeing pragmatic beats emotional responses in security leadershipSecurity programs should align with business revenue goalsCustomer security requirements drive program improvementsExcessive security questionnaires drain resources from actual securitySecurity culture started as exclusionary, evolved toward collaborationFinancial institutions often create unnecessary compliance burdenEarly security involvement in product development prevents delaysSecurity teams must match development team speedTrust between security and development teams enables efficiencySmall security teams can support large enterprise requirementsVendor partnerships help scale security capabilitiesProcess changes work better than adding security toolsSecurity leaders need deep business knowledgeTechnical depth and breadth remain essential skillsEvangelism capability critical for security leadership successInfluencing without authority key for security effectivenessCrisis moments create opportunities for security improvementSocializing between security and development teams builds trustDEF CON attendance helps developers understand security perspectiveBug bounty programs provide continuous security feedbackRegular informal meetings between teams improve collaborationBuilding personal relationships improves security outcomesModern security leadership requires balance of IQ and EQParticipants:Jacob Berry – Head of Information Security, ClumioGeorge Gerchow – Interim CISO, Head of Trust, Mongo DBBrad Levy – Chief Executive Officer, SymphonyBrendan Staveley – Global Sales Leader, Security Services, Amazon Web Services
Stay current on new cloud trends. Top software companies, respected industry analysts, and experienced consultants join Amazon Web Services leaders to talk about the cloud topics that matter to you—including the latest in AI, migration, Software-as-a-Service, and more. We produce new episodes regularly.