Biosecurity in the Beginning

In the inaugural episode of the podcast, Dr. Dinah Nasike dives into the history and evolution of biosecurity. This conversation explores: what biosecurity is; how it started; how it has evolved to become what we know as biosecurity today; and the events in the historical timeline that acted as tipping points and caused major shifts in global discourse around biosecurity.Dr. Nasike’s guests are biosecurity experts Beth Cameron and Wilmot James, both Senior Advisors to Brown University's Pandemic Center and Peter Babigumira, a Senior Technical Advisor at Makerere University’s Infectious Diseases Institute and an Epidemic Intelligence Analyst at the Uganda Ministry of Health.Links: Global Partnership Against the Spread of Weapons and Materials of Mass Destruction (GPWMD)Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA)Africa CDC Biosafety and Biosecurity InitiativeThe Joint External Evaluation (JEE)The International Health Regulations (IHR 2005)The International Biosecurity and Biosafety Initiative for ScienceBiosecurity Game Changers Fellowship ProgramThe Biological Weapons Convention (BWC)