Big Sis Energy is the sisterhood you didn't know you needed. Hosted by Makenzie and Malia, we're two sisters navigating our early twenties while keeping it real. In this episode, we dive into our independence era—moving to a new city, redefining our sister dynamic, and unpacking whether we're codependent or just close. From goofy sister moments to deep conversations on relationships, health, and personal growth, we're bringing all the tea. Plus, we answer YOUR questions in our "Help A Sister Out" segment!
46:11
Christmas SPECIAL w/ Lil Sis KK
51:14
Curly Con LA SPECIAL w/ Christine Obanor from Too Hot to Handle and Curly hair stylist Felicia
In November, we got the opportunity to attend the first Curly Con LA! The atmosphere was incredibly welcoming, inclusive, and FULL of Curly girls from ALL OVER! We got the chance to interview a very talented curly hairstylist Felicia and she gave us hair facts, curly technique tips, and information about how she got her start in the styling world. She also shares her favorite product to fight heat/color damage. Later in the episode, we talked with Christine Obanor from season 5 of Too Hot to Handle. She touched on some of the curly hair struggles she dealt with on set and how she stepped into her confidence! Christine also opens up about what it was filming on a reality TV show and what she is currently up to now. This is an episode you do not want to miss. So stay tuned, grab some popcorn, and let's get this slumber party started.Felicia:https://www.instagram.com/hif3licia?igshid=YzVkODRmOTdmMw==https://www.instagram.com/hairbyhif3licia?igshid=YzVkODRmOTdmMw==Christine:https://www.instagram.com/christineobanor?igshid=YzVkODRmOTdmMw==Curly Con LA:https://www.instagram.com/curlyconla?igshid=YzVkODRmOTdmMw==
38:26
Straight to Curly: How we started our natural hair journey
We have had a long journey from hating our natural hair, not knowing how to style or even know what products to use, to loving and embracing our natural curls! It took us a while to recover our hair from heat damage. But once we put that iron down that's where the natural hair journey began. In this episode, we talk all about our struggles as curly girls and how we got to the healthy curls we have now, because believe it or not our curls didn't always look like this.
50:51
How social media affects your mental health w/ psychologist Dr. Blair Steel
There are so many pro and cons to social media, and too much can have a negative affect on our mental health. In this weeks episode we dive into the hard facts with special guest Dr. Blair Steel licensed psychologist. She answers your guys questions on how social media affects your brain, and how to set healthy boundaries. Follow Dr. Blair Steel Instagram : @drblairpsyd Our Instagram @Bigsisenergyy
Big Sis Energy is a safe place for the girls! Each episode has ultimate slumber party vibes with real advice from your fav TikTok Big sisters, Makenzie and Malia. On Big Sis Energy the girls will talk about everything from relationship advice to toxic friendships, mental health, and how to be the best version of yourself.