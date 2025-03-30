Curly Con LA SPECIAL w/ Christine Obanor from Too Hot to Handle and Curly hair stylist Felicia

In November, we got the opportunity to attend the first Curly Con LA! The atmosphere was incredibly welcoming, inclusive, and FULL of Curly girls from ALL OVER! We got the chance to interview a very talented curly hairstylist Felicia and she gave us hair facts, curly technique tips, and information about how she got her start in the styling world. She also shares her favorite product to fight heat/color damage. Later in the episode, we talked with Christine Obanor from season 5 of Too Hot to Handle. She touched on some of the curly hair struggles she dealt with on set and how she stepped into her confidence! Christine also opens up about what it was filming on a reality TV show and what she is currently up to now. This is an episode you do not want to miss. So stay tuned, grab some popcorn, and let's get this slumber party started.Felicia:https://www.instagram.com/hif3licia?igshid=YzVkODRmOTdmMw==https://www.instagram.com/hairbyhif3licia?igshid=YzVkODRmOTdmMw==Christine:https://www.instagram.com/christineobanor?igshid=YzVkODRmOTdmMw==Curly Con LA:https://www.instagram.com/curlyconla?igshid=YzVkODRmOTdmMw==