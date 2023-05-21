Welcome to Big Boss Energy Podcast! The goal of BBE is to Showcase inspiring success stories to empower people to identify tools and strategies to excel in... More
Introducing @AlliyahsFace: The Inspirational Journey of a YouTube Influencer
Join us as we delve into the remarkable success story of @AlliyahsFace, a captivating YouTube influencer who has overcome countless hurdles to achieve her dreams. With a staggering 1.5 million followers across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, Alliyah has carved out a prominent space for herself as a renowned beauty influencer and vlogger.What sets Alliyah apart is her unwavering determination and the courageous decision she made to veer off the beaten path. In a bold move, she walked away from a full scholarship to the esteemed FAMU, choosing to follow her passion instead. Her journey is a true inspiration, showcasing the power of chasing your dreams against all odds.In this captivating exploration, Alliyah opens up about the joys and challenges she encountered along her path. Discover what fuels her passion, the moments that brought her joy, and the obstacles she overcame to pave her way to success. Join us for an exhilarating dive into another incredible tale of triumph and motivation!
5/21/2023
29:42
"From Zero to 250K: Journey in Tech Sales, Unlocking Interviews and Earning Big"
Inspiring Journey: Astrid's Rise from Overlooked Princeton Graduate to Tech Sales Superstar Earning More Than Her Parents CombinedThis episode features Astrid, a 25-year-old Latina from California who earns around 250K in tech sales at a major tech company. The episode delves into her journey from being disregarded as a Princeton graduate to landing her dream job in tech sales and surpassing her parents' combined income right out of college. It's an inspiring success story for anyone struggling with job interviews or transitioning into the tech industry.