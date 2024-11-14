Beyond Transcendence with Andrew

The 35 Scales of Human Experience

In this conversation, Jim Marshall, a polymathic intellectual, discusses his revolutionary system called Septemics, which analyzes human behavior through 35 scales, each with seven levels. He explains how this system can provide insights into personal and interpersonal dynamics, helping individuals understand motivations and improve their lives. Jim shares his journey of discovering Septemics, its practical applications, and the importance of understanding human development on a gradient. He emphasizes that anyone who can read English can benefit from this system, making it accessible for self-improvement and problem-solving.TakeawaysSeptemics is a philosophical science based on seven levels of human phenomena.The system provides a yardstick to measure human affairs and their beneficialness.Understanding one's level on a scale leads to insights and realizations.The journey to discovering Septemics began with Jim's desire to engineer the human psyche.There are 35 unique scales in Septemics that cover various aspects of human experience.The scales can be applied to both individual and group dynamics.Motivation is a key factor in understanding relationships and interactions.Polymathy allows for a broader understanding of human behavior and development.Human development must be approached on a gradient for effective progress.The book serves as a practical guide for self-improvement and understanding human affairs.Chapters00:00 Introduction to Jim Marshall and Septemics02:21 Understanding Septemics: A New Philosophical Science05:44 The Journey to Discovering Septemics11:12 The Structure of Septemics: 35 Scales of Human Experience18:11 Practical Applications of Septemics in Everyday Life25:15 Who Can Benefit from Septemics?32:41 The Importance of Understanding Motivation39:02 Polymathy and Its Role in Human Development46:59 The Gradient of Human Development54:21 Analysis, Prediction, and Management of Human AffairsWebsite: septemics.com