Beyond Transcendence with Andrew

I started my spiritual journey in 2022. I began reading my favorite author, Dolores Cannon, which led me to practice Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique. Through...
  Unlocking the Power of Solitude
    Send us a textSummaryIn this conversation, Eli discusses the significance of solitude and spiritual retreats for personal growth and transformation. He shares insights about a curated retreat experience designed to help individuals engage in deep inner work, self-discovery, and emotional healing. The discussion emphasizes the importance of disconnecting from distractions, embracing stillness, and the profound impact of guided retreats on individuals, particularly entrepreneurs seeking clarity and purpose in their lives.TakeawaysThe solar retreat is a unique experience for self-discovery.Many people struggle to give themselves permission for solitude.The program includes three themed days: self-discovery, self-purpose, and vision crafting.Deep reflection and emotional healing are key components of the retreat.The experience is designed to help individuals confront limiting beliefs.Digital detox is an essential part of the retreat process.Accountability is crucial for participants to engage in the retreat fully.The mastermind group fosters community and support among participants.Solitude allows for profound personal insights and transformation.Practicing stillness can enhance one's presence and appreciation for life.Chapters00:00 The Importance of Solitude and Spiritual Retreats09:37 Transformational Experiences Through Guided Retreats17:23 Embracing Stillness and Presence in LifeWebsite: https://www.peakfulfillmentcoaching.com/
    21:01
  The Tao of Transformation
    Send us a textSummaryIn this enlightening conversation, Bob Martin shares his journey from a non-theist upbringing to discovering spirituality through Taoism. He discusses the transformative power of meditation, the connection between Taoism and Christianity, and the importance of self-awareness and emotional intelligence. Bob emphasizes the significance of understanding one's thoughts and the impact of fear on our lives. He concludes with valuable life lessons and a heartfelt message about cherishing each day.TakeawaysBob grew up in a non-theist family, which shaped his early views on spirituality.Reading Isaac Asimov's 'The Last Question' sparked his curiosity about the universe.His life as a lawyer led him to a crossroads where he sought deeper meaning.Studying Taoism provided him with an operating manual for life.Meditation helps reconnect with the deeper self beyond thoughts and conditioning.Taoism and Christianity share similar values and teachings.Awareness of thoughts can lead to emotional freedom and better decision-making.The brain's balance is crucial for mental well-being and creativity.Engaging in joyful practices can rewire the brain for happiness.Each day is valuable, and we should strive to leave something good in it.Chapters00:00 Journey to Spirituality04:54 Transformation Through Taoism10:05 Meditation and Self-Discovery20:12 Bridging Taoism and Christianity25:01 Lessons from Life Experiences30:14 Final Thoughts and MessagesWebsite: https://iamthewaybook.com/
    35:10
  Defining Your Purpose in Life
    Send us a textSummaryIn this conversation, Robert J. Hunt shares his journey from a casual relationship with spirituality to a deep commitment to knowing God. He discusses the importance of accountability in personal and professional life, emphasizing that true freedom comes from owning one's circumstances. Robert also highlights the significance of defining one's purpose and values, offering practical advice for aspiring entrepreneurs. He reflects on the role of a CEO, his future goals of conducting workshops on accountability, and the joy he finds in helping others. The conversation concludes with insights on overcoming laziness, the importance of curiosity in faith, and building relationships through vulnerability.TakeawaysI want to know God, not just be religious.Accountability is freedom; it empowers change.Nobody cares unless you care enough to act.You have a 100% success rate in overcoming challenges.Don't be lazy; be intentional in your actions.Curiosity leads to understanding and growth.Life is a journey of learning from mistakes.You can have a great life; it requires effort.Put your phone down and truly listen to others.Hurt people hurt people; understanding is key.Chapters00:00 Intro MusicO0:10  Introduction of Robert Hunt00:48 Journey to Spirituality and Accountability02:57 The Birth of 'Nobody Cares Until You Do'05:47 The Power of Accountability09:03 Defining Purpose and Personal Values12:09 Advice for Aspiring Entrepreneurs14:57 The Role of a CEO17:59 Future Goals and Workshops21:12 Finding Joy Through Accountability24:00 Overcoming Laziness and Intentional Living26:48 Curiosity and Understanding in Faith29:50 Building Relationships Through Vulnerability35:51  Outro 37:54  Outro MusicWebsite: https://refdallas.com/
    38:25
  From Trauma to Triumph: Rick Cheatham's Journey
    Send us a textSummaryIn this episode of Beyond Transcendence, host Andrew Wilson speaks with Rick Cheatham, a life and career transformation coach. Rick shares his profound journey of resilience, spirituality, and personal transformation, detailing his struggles with sexual addiction, the loss of his son, and a severe neck injury that left him learning to walk again. Through these challenges, Rick emphasizes the importance of forgiveness, empathy, and finding purpose in life. He discusses his coaching methods and how he helps others navigate their own struggles, ultimately guiding them towards healing and personal growth.TakeawaysRick Cheatham's journey is a testament to resilience.Spirituality can evolve from religious upbringing.Forgiveness is a powerful tool for healing.Grief can be a long and difficult process.Empathy for others can lead to personal growth.Life challenges can lead to profound transformation.Coaching can provide personalized paths to healing.Understanding our past helps shape our future.Finding purpose is essential for personal fulfillment.We all have the capacity to be a light in darkness.Chapters00:00 Introduction to Resilience and Transformation03:01 Spiritual Awakening and Personal Challenges09:03 The Journey of Forgiveness and Redemption12:08 Grief and Healing After Loss19:14 Overcoming Physical and Emotional Trauma25:06 The Power of Forgiveness and Empathy30:11 Coaching and Personal Transformation35:05 Finding Purpose and Light in Darkness
    38:11
  The 35 Scales of Human Experience
    Send us a textIn this conversation, Jim Marshall, a polymathic intellectual, discusses his revolutionary system called Septemics, which analyzes human behavior through 35 scales, each with seven levels. He explains how this system can provide insights into personal and interpersonal dynamics, helping individuals understand motivations and improve their lives. Jim shares his journey of discovering Septemics, its practical applications, and the importance of understanding human development on a gradient. He emphasizes that anyone who can read English can benefit from this system, making it accessible for self-improvement and problem-solving.TakeawaysSeptemics is a philosophical science based on seven levels of human phenomena.The system provides a yardstick to measure human affairs and their beneficialness.Understanding one's level on a scale leads to insights and realizations.The journey to discovering Septemics began with Jim's desire to engineer the human psyche.There are 35 unique scales in Septemics that cover various aspects of human experience.The scales can be applied to both individual and group dynamics.Motivation is a key factor in understanding relationships and interactions.Polymathy allows for a broader understanding of human behavior and development.Human development must be approached on a gradient for effective progress.The book serves as a practical guide for self-improvement and understanding human affairs.Chapters00:00 Introduction to Jim Marshall and Septemics02:21 Understanding Septemics: A New Philosophical Science05:44 The Journey to Discovering Septemics11:12 The Structure of Septemics: 35 Scales of Human Experience18:11 Practical Applications of Septemics in Everyday Life25:15 Who Can Benefit from Septemics?32:41 The Importance of Understanding Motivation39:02 Polymathy and Its Role in Human Development46:59 The Gradient of Human Development54:21 Analysis, Prediction, and Management of Human AffairsWebsite: septemics.com
I started my spiritual journey in 2022. I began reading my favorite author, Dolores Cannon, which led me to practice Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique. Through QHHT, I learned how our souls travel when we sleep and during a somnambulistic state. Our lives are based on the contracts we signed before we came to our parents. Everything we experience in life, we choose. Our bodies are wonderful communicators to us, but we never really pay attention to what they're trying to tell us. When we don't listen, we either get injured or sick. Feeling discomfort on your left side signifies something from your past, and discomfort on your right side means you're holding onto something from the present. We are energetic beings with the ability to heal ourselves through our minds, how we talk to our bodies, and through sound frequencies. On my podcast, I bring on fellow souls, understanding that they are souls having a human experience. We all come from a divine source, making every single person equal. My beautiful listeners, your problems can be wiped away if you choose to let go of your fear. Fear is our strongest opponent; it dictates our daily life. You are a beautiful soul capable of achieving greatness. Don't allow yourself to get caught in fear. You have free will - we all do. You are the creator, scriptwriter, and actor in your own play. Life is a movie or a game designed the day you came to this planet. This could be your first or millionth visit. I welcome anyone on my show to speak their truth and tell me about their true purpose and why they are really on this planet. Let's have a wonderful conversation about how much you love everyone equally and take accountability for the life you live now. I welcome any listener out there struggling with discomfort to tell me their story. Come on my podcast; let's have a heart-to-heart. I love you, even though I don't know you. You and I are brothers or sisters because our true father brought everyone here to learn what it's like to be a soul having a human experience.YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/@BeyondTranscendencewithAndrewI sincerely welcome any feedback from listeners regarding the show's assistance to them. I always appreciate any recommendations you may have for the show. Email addresses are [email protected] A Guest on My ShowWant to be a guest on Beyond Transcendence with Andrew? Send Andrew Wilson a message on PodMatch, here: https://www.podmatch.com/hostdetailpreview/1726610729592196f2ea36d22
