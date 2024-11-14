Beyond Transcendence with Andrew

I started my spiritual journey in 2022. I began reading my favorite author, Dolores Cannon, which led me to practice Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique. Through QHHT, I learned how our souls travel when we sleep and during a somnambulistic state. Our lives are based on the contracts we signed before we came to our parents. Everything we experience in life, we choose. Our bodies are wonderful communicators to us, but we never really pay attention to what they're trying to tell us. When we don't listen, we either get injured or sick. Feeling discomfort on your left side signifies something from your past, and discomfort on your right side means you're holding onto something from the present. We are energetic beings with the ability to heal ourselves through our minds, how we talk to our bodies, and through sound frequencies. On my podcast, I bring on fellow souls, understanding that they are souls having a human experience. We all come from a divine source, making every single person equal. My beautiful listeners, your problems can be wiped away if you choose to let go of your fear. Fear is our strongest opponent; it dictates our daily life. You are a beautiful soul capable of achieving greatness. Don't allow yourself to get caught in fear. You have free will - we all do. You are the creator, scriptwriter, and actor in your own play. Life is a movie or a game designed the day you came to this planet. This could be your first or millionth visit. I welcome anyone on my show to speak their truth and tell me about their true purpose and why they are really on this planet. Let's have a wonderful conversation about how much you love everyone equally and take accountability for the life you live now. I welcome any listener out there struggling with discomfort to tell me their story. Come on my podcast; let's have a heart-to-heart. I love you, even though I don't know you. You and I are brothers or sisters because our true father brought everyone here to learn what it's like to be a soul having a human experience.YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/@BeyondTranscendencewithAndrewI sincerely welcome any feedback from listeners regarding the show's assistance to them. I always appreciate any recommendations you may have for the show. Email addresses are [email protected]
A Guest on My ShowWant to be a guest on Beyond Transcendence with Andrew? Send Andrew Wilson a message on PodMatch, here: https://www.podmatch.com/hostdetailpreview/1726610729592196f2ea36d22