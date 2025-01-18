Beyond the Beach: The Sarasota County Government Podcast

Inside Emergency Management with Sandra Tapfumaneyi

In this episode, we sit down with Sandra Tapfumaneyi, Sarasota County's Emergency Management Chief to discuss how we can prepare for hurricanes and other emergencies. With a wealth of experience, including serving as Chief of Lee County Emergency Management and Incident Commander during Hurricane Ian, Sandra shares her invaluable insights and lessons learned from managing some of the most catastrophic hurricanes in recent history.In this episode, you'll learn:Hurricane Ian Lessons: Key takeaways from managing one of the most devastating hurricanes in U.S. history.2024 Hurricane Season: Predictions and updates to National Weather Service messaging, and what it means for Sarasota County.Preparing for Severe Weather: Tips on how to stay safe during various types of severe weather events, not just hurricanes.Emergency Kit Essentials: Recommendations for what to include in your hurricane preparedness kit, plus Sandra’s favorite snacks and creature comforts.Stay tuned as Sandra shares practical advice and resources to help you and your loved ones stay safe this hurricane season. Find out more at scgov.net/beprepared.