Beyond Barbarossa: The Eastern Front of World War 2
Beyond Barbarossa: The Eastern Front of World War 2
Scott Bury
History
  • The Third Crushing Blow: Odesa and Crimea offensives
    In 1944, the Red Army delivers its third crushing blow on the Axis forces in eastern Europe: two major offensives to recapture the rest of Ukraine, and the Crimean peninsula.  Map 1: Northern Black Sea coast and southern Ukraine  The range where the two mighty blows were delivered. Ploesti, Romania is to the far left of the map, just north of Bucharest.   Map 2:    Map by Scott Bury   Map 3: The Red Army’s Crimean offensive, 1944   Image 1: Issa Pliyev, Commander, Cavalry-Mechanized Group     The Red Army, 4th Guards Cavalry Corps advancing across southern Ukraine, 1944   Miklós Horthy, Regent of Hungary, with Adolf Hitler in Budapest, 1938     The Red Army marches into “liberated” Odesa, 1944   Note the women soldiers in the ranks.  Sources: Prit Buttar, The Reckoning: The Defeat of Army Group South, 1944. Oxford, UK: Osprey Publishing, 2020. Evan Mawdsley, Thunder in the East: The Nazi-Soviet War, 1941–1945. London: Bloomsbury Academic, 2016. Anthony Tucker-Jones, Slaughter on the Eastern Front: Hitler and Stalin’s War 1941–1945. Stroud, Gloucestershire, UK, The History Press, 2017.  Wikipedia: The Crimean Offensive https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crimean_offensive — The Odesa Offensive https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Odessa_Offensive 
    --------  
    48:23
  • World War 2 links to Ukraine: The Latest: A conversation with Francis Dearnley—Episode 71
    From the beginning of Russia’s illegal and brutal assault on sovereign Ukraine, Ukraine: The Latest has covered the war every week day. Francis Dearnley, Executive Editor for Audio for Ukraine: The Latest, joins the podcast to look at the historical links and parallels with the Eastern Front of World War 2. Francis Dearnley, Executive Editor for Audio, Ukraine: The Latest, from The Telegraph  Ukraine: The Latest, daily podcast from The Telegraph    David Knowles, creator of the Ukraine: The Latest podcast  Links Ukraine: The Latest on Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/ukraine-the-latest/id1612424182 and available on all major podcast platforms. Francis Dearnley’s interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy  Winston Churchill’s World War II memoirs   Guy Sajer’s The Forgotten Soldier    Antony Beevor’s Berlin 1945 
    --------  
    57:01
  • The curtain falls on Germany in 1943: Episode 63
    Episode 63: at the end of 1943, the situation for nazi Germany and communist USSR on the Eastern Front is radically different from the end of 1942. Plus, the Cairo and Tehran Conferences promise to reshape the geo-political world. Map 1: The Red Army advances to, and past the Wotan Line Map 2: The front lines, 15 November 1943     Map 3: The front lines, 31 December 1943    Historical photos: The German Panther (Panzer V) vs. the Soviet T-34-85   Soviet photo loading artillery at Nikopol bridgehead Sources: Antony Beevor, The Second World War. London, UK: Little, Brown and Co., 2012.  Prit Buttar, Retribution: The Soviet Reconquest of Central Ukraine, 1943. Oxford, UK: Osprey Publishing, 2019. Evan Mawdsley, Thunder in the East: The Nazi-Soviet War, 1941–1945. London: Bloomsbury Academic, 2016.
    --------  
    45:29
  • Europe at War: Episode 70 of Beyond Barbarossa, the podcast about the Eastern Front of World War II
    Beyond Barbarossa is no longer the only podcast focusing on the Eastern Front of World War II. David Sumner, host and producer of the Europe at War podcast, joins to discuss the Battle of the Halbe Pocket.  The Europe at War podcast on all platforms: https://pohttps://tr.ee/faCigcYaE5   David Sumner, podcaster Map: The Battle of the Halbe Pocket, April 1945   Photos from David Sumner   The Halbe forest, 2025     A defensive hole dug in the floor of the Halbe Forest   A bullet shell with the round still inside it, the outer shell which corroded from being in the ground for eight decades.      The comb David Sumner found in the Halbe Forest   From the Halbe Pocket battle   General Theodor Busse     General Walther Wenke      Arden nazi Ferdinand Shorner 
    --------  
    50:42
  • The reality of occupation: Episode 69
    Russian occupation of Ukraine today is not the first time. Here are some readings that can make it real for today’s listeners.  Map: Ukraine under occupation, 1941–1943 Source: Ukraine, A Historical Atlas by Paul Robert Magosci and Geoffrey J. Matthews Sources Lubomyr Luciuk, The Galicia Division: They Fought for Ukraine. The Kashtan Press, 2023. Scott Bury, Under the Nazi Heel. Ottawa, ON: The Written Word Communications Co., 2016.  
    --------  
    32:33

About Beyond Barbarossa: The Eastern Front of World War 2

You know about Stalingrad, the siege of Leningrad, maybe Kursk. But how well do you know the history of the ”Russian front” of the Second World War? Join this detailed description of the largest part of WW2 in Europe, the titanic clash between tyrants Hitler and Stalin.
History

