Beyond Barbarossa: The Eastern Front of World War 2

The Third Crushing Blow: Odesa and Crimea offensives
In 1944, the Red Army delivers its third crushing blow on the Axis forces in eastern Europe: two major offensives to recapture the rest of Ukraine, and the Crimean peninsula.
Map 1: Northern Black Sea coast and southern Ukraine
The range where the two mighty blows were delivered. Ploesti, Romania is to the far left of the map, just north of Bucharest.
Map 2:
Map by Scott Bury
Map 3: The Red Army’s Crimean offensive, 1944
Image 1: Issa Pliyev, Commander, Cavalry-Mechanized Group
The Red Army, 4th Guards Cavalry Corps advancing across southern Ukraine, 1944
Miklós Horthy, Regent of Hungary, with Adolf Hitler in Budapest, 1938
The Red Army marches into “liberated” Odesa, 1944
Note the women soldiers in the ranks.
