Beyond Barbarossa: The Eastern Front of World War 2

Europe at War: Episode 70 of Beyond Barbarossa, the podcast about the Eastern Front of World War II

Beyond Barbarossa is no longer the only podcast focusing on the Eastern Front of World War II. David Sumner, host and producer of the Europe at War podcast, joins to discuss the Battle of the Halbe Pocket. The Europe at War podcast on all platforms: https://pohttps://tr.ee/faCigcYaE5 David Sumner, podcaster Map: The Battle of the Halbe Pocket, April 1945 Photos from David Sumner The Halbe forest, 2025 A defensive hole dug in the floor of the Halbe Forest A bullet shell with the round still inside it, the outer shell which corroded from being in the ground for eight decades. The comb David Sumner found in the Halbe Forest From the Halbe Pocket battle General Theodor Busse General Walther Wenke Arden nazi Ferdinand Shorner