Betty in the Sky with a Suitcase!

Sardines On The Plane
Episode 212 This show has stories about air marshals, sardines, leopards, ducks, cows, turtles and stowaways. Contact... [email protected] The music for the show I recorded while on safari in Pilanesberg South Africa My website Patreon Instagram:Bettyinthesky Twitter: Skybetty My Amazon page
4/7/2023
33:36
Suspicious Umbrella
Episode 211 This show has stories about plumbers, drivers, wheelchairs, newspapers, glamping, farts, honeymoons and para gliding. Contact... [email protected] The music for the show... "Airplane" by The Side Street Blues Funny clip by Jimmy Rees My website Patreon Instagram:Bettyinthesky Twitter: Skybetty My Amazon page
3/7/2023
34:40
Whale Kick
Episode 210 This show has stories about pillbox hats, problem passengers, elephant dung, mules and whales. Contact... [email protected] The music for the show... "Flying" by The Catch My website Patreon Instagram:Bettyinthesky Twitter: Skybetty My Amazon page
2/7/2023
36:17
Hair Like a Baby Lion
Episode 209 This show has stories about lions, life vests, doctors, crew rest, hippos, soap and body odor. Contact... [email protected] The music for the show I recorded at The Kena Beach Hotel My website Patreon Instagram:Bettyinthesky Twitter: Skybetty My Amazon page
1/7/2023
38:08
Smokin Dung
Episode 208 This show has stories from my recent trip to Tanzania and Zanzibar. We hear about bush babies, lions, bushman, elephant poop and whale sharks! Contact... [email protected] The music for the show I recorded at The Kena Beach Hotel My website Patreon Instagram:Bettyinthesky Twitter: Skybetty My Amazon page
Travel the world with Flight Attendant Betty!!! This is a airline and travel podcast with funny stories from the airplane and around the world!! I actually have a book coming out...if go to my website www.bettyinthesky.com you can find out more about the book and e-book!