Betty in the Sky with a Suitcase!

Travel the world with Flight Attendant Betty!!! This is a airline and travel podcast with funny stories from the airplane and around the world!!
Travel the world with Flight Attendant Betty!!! This is a airline and travel podcast with funny stories from the airplane and around the world!! I actually ha... More

  • Sardines On The Plane
    Episode 212 This show has stories about air marshals, sardines, leopards, ducks, cows, turtles and stowaways. Contact... [email protected] The music for the show I recorded while on safari in Pilanesberg South Africa  My website Patreon Instagram:Bettyinthesky Twitter: Skybetty My Amazon page
    4/7/2023
    33:36
  • Suspicious Umbrella
    Episode 211 This show has stories about plumbers, drivers, wheelchairs, newspapers, glamping, farts, honeymoons and para gliding. Contact... [email protected] The music for the show... "Airplane" by The Side Street Blues Funny clip by Jimmy Rees My website Patreon Instagram:Bettyinthesky Twitter: Skybetty My Amazon page
    3/7/2023
    34:40
  • Whale Kick
    Episode 210 This show has stories about pillbox hats, problem passengers, elephant dung, mules and whales. Contact... [email protected] The music for the show... "Flying" by The Catch My website Patreon Instagram:Bettyinthesky Twitter: Skybetty My Amazon page
    2/7/2023
    36:17
  • Hair Like a Baby Lion
    Episode 209 This show has stories about lions, life vests, doctors, crew rest, hippos, soap and body odor. Contact... [email protected] The music for the show I recorded at The Kena Beach Hotel My website Patreon Instagram:Bettyinthesky Twitter: Skybetty My Amazon page
    1/7/2023
    38:08
  • Smokin Dung
    Episode 208 This show has stories from my recent trip to Tanzania and Zanzibar.  We hear about bush babies, lions, bushman, elephant poop and whale sharks! Contact... [email protected] The music for the show I recorded at The Kena Beach Hotel My website Patreon Instagram:Bettyinthesky Twitter: Skybetty My Amazon page
    12/7/2022
    50:23

About Betty in the Sky with a Suitcase!

Travel the world with Flight Attendant Betty!!! This is a airline and travel podcast with funny stories from the airplane and around the world!! I actually have a book coming out...if go to my website www.bettyinthesky.com you can find out more about the book and e-book!
