U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria
  • From G.I. Joe to Garrison Commander
    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria's Better in Bavaria podcast. In this episode Col. Kevin Poole, talks about why he became a Soldier and being a garrison commander.- Hosted by Linda A. Read and Andreas Kreuzer- Produced by Kayla Overton, Natalie Simmel, and Milena Felkl 
    8/2/2023
    35:39
  • Top 10 things to know about dining in Germany
    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria's Better in Bavaria podcast. In this episode Franz Zeilmann shares his top 10 things to know about dining in Germany. - Hosted by Linda A. Read and Andreas Kreuzer- Produced by Kayla Overton and Natalie Simmel
    4/21/2023
    14:01

About Better in Bavaria

U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria's Better in Bavaria podcast, where we share stories and highlight the people behind them - the Soldiers and Army civilians who support our readiness mission all while making our community a great place to work, live and raise a family.
