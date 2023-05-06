Hi besties - I am so happy to have you here!! We are going to be chatting about all things girlie from health, wellness, relationships, and social media all the... More
Episode #9: The Female Cycle
We are going to take a deep dive into what goes on in our bodies during the female cycle! From what hormones are pumping throughout our bodies to our thoughts, feelings, exercise, sleep, etc., everything all works together as one system and can explain a lot of the reasonings on WHY we feel the way we do at certain times of the month. I also relate some of these things to my own cycle to help you better understand!Please note that I am NOT and doctor or certified in anything I chat about in this episode. This is all based on my own research and learning about my own body and cycle through tracking. I have learned a lot but still have so much more to learn about women's health!
6/5/2023
50:55
Episode #8: Q+A
Our first ever Q+A on the pod!! We cover body dysmorphia, self-care, my business and how I make my income, my goals, and so much more. Thank you to everyone who asked me a question for this episode, you all are the best!
5/29/2023
51:17
Episode #7: Finding Balance in Life
I think many of us hear the word "balance" and think of eating out/drinking/partying which is not what true and genuine balance is. Finding balance in life is so much deeper than what is portrayed on social media. In this episode, I will be giving you some examples of how I have found balance in my own life and the true meaning of balance.Don't forget that finding balance is a constant work in progress!
5/22/2023
42:55
Episode #6: Post Grad Life and Navigating Your Twenties
In honor of graduation season, I am going to share with you the reality of post grad life and what navigating your twenties looks like. Entering the real world is a rude awakening for many and can be difficult to manage especially when people on social media portray a life of satisfaction and happiness with their careers. Ps: Stop comparing yourself to other people's lives online bestie!!!
5/15/2023
51:26
Episode #5: Friendships with Females and My College Transfer Story
Buckle up for this on y'all because we take a deep dive into healthy versus unhealthy friendships with females, and I finally share the reason why I transferred colleges. I have had a wide range of different kinds of friendships and I share with you what knowledge and lessons I have learned from them. I do want to say thank you for creating a safe space for me in this community we've built together to be able to share one of the toughest experiences I have ever gone through - love you bestie!
