Osiris Media
Comedian Cam Herdt loves talking about shows, specifically, the best shows ever. Listen as he invites special guests, musicians and music journalists to reminis...
Available Episodes

1 of 1
  Introducing Best Show Ever with Cam Herdt!
    Comedian Cam Herdt loves talking about shows, specifically, the best shows ever. Listen as he invites special guests, musicians and music journalists to reminisce about their concert-going careers and share untold stories from the history of seeing live music. Whether you're brand new to the concert scene or a grizzled jaded vet, this unfiltered, candid and hilarious podcast is like having the best seat in the house to the best shows of all time. Coming to all podcast platforms September 5th!
    8/15/2023
    1:09

About Best Show Ever with Cam Herdt

Comedian Cam Herdt loves talking about shows, specifically, the best shows ever. Listen as he invites special guests, musicians and music journalists to reminisce about their concert-going careers and share untold stories from the history of seeing live music. Whether you're brand new to the concert scene or a grizzled jaded vet, this unfiltered, candid and hilarious podcast is like having the best seat in the house to the best shows of all time.
