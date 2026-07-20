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204 episodes
- This episode kicks off the Oshkosh Dispatch series as Bobby Doss and Wally Mulhearn preview EAA AirVenture. They reminisce about last year's event including blimp formations and the massive scale of the airshow while discussing aviation lingo like calling it Osh. Wally shares his travel plans flying the Saratoga from Houston to Madison Wisconsin with fuel stops and packed lunches after missing car rentals in Fond du Lac.
Bobby mentions his daughter working with 4Flights and their upcoming announcements at the event. The hosts emphasize the importance of reading NOTAMs following ATC instructions and working within the system for safe travels. They also tease upcoming one minute Oshkosh Shorts videos with quick pilot tips available on social media throughout the week.
Listeners are encouraged to follow all channels for video content even if they cannot attend in person. The episode highlights the excitement of the world's largest aviation gathering and offers practical advice for pilots heading north.
- Bobby Doss and Wally Mulhearn return to the mics after a break to tackle aviation myths in this episode of Behind the Prop. They dive into common misconceptions heard in flight training, around the hangar, and during checkrides, using a true false or it depends format to separate fact from fiction. Topics range from accelerated programs and school environments to DPE interactions and real-world decision making.
The hosts explore whether accelerated training is always faster, how weather impacts learning, and the fine line between confidence and overconfidence on checkrides. They discuss crosswind components, alternate airports, and why some statements like there is always another airport can be misleading. Personal stories from both hosts add depth to the conversation about what really makes a successful pilot.
The episode wraps with a lightning round covering myths like twin engines being safer, taking the written exam first, chair flying, simulators, parachutes, controller attitudes toward students, and where learning actually happens. Bobby and Wally emphasize seeking wisdom over opinions and invite listeners to keep questioning and learning in aviation.
- In this episode of Behind the Prop, Bobby Doss and Wally Mulhearn dive into the full pilot journey, starting with the critical early lessons for student pilots and moving all the way through those pivotal first hundred hours after earning your certificate. They break down common red flags like poor preparation, attitude issues, and lack of consistency that can derail training, while sharing practical tips like using checklists and setting mini milestones to stay on track. The conversation also tackles real-world decision-making around weather, especially during cross-country flights, drawing from personal stories and listener questions about icing, convective activity, and the pressure to get there.
Wally and Bobby emphasize how the digital age has changed how pilots study and prepare, often leading to gaps in knowledge that only show up when things go wrong. They stress the dangers of overconfidence and complacency in those early post-certification hours, recounting close calls with weather that highlight why self-reflection and proper planning are essential. From checkride scenarios to actual flights in marginal conditions, the hosts offer honest insights into what separates safe pilots from those who take unnecessary risks.
Whether you're a brand-new student, a fresh private pilot, or someone planning longer cross-country trips, this episode is packed with actionable advice on building good habits, evaluating forecasts, and knowing when to say no. Listeners will walk away with a clearer understanding of how to navigate the challenges of flight training and beyond, all while staying safe behind the prop. Thanks to listener Brad for inspiring this deep dive into these important topics.
- In this episode of Behind the Prop, hosts Bobby Doss and Wally Mulhearn dive deep into the essential soft skills that set exceptional flight instructors apart from the rest. They explore why teaching ability often outweighs raw flying proficiency when it comes to developing great CFIs, emphasizing the need to hire teachers rather than just pilots. The discussion highlights how emotional intelligence plays a critical role in the cockpit, helping instructors connect with students of all ages and backgrounds while adapting to individual learning styles.
Bobby and Wally share insights on managing student progress, fostering accountability, and maintaining clear communication under pressure. They stress the value of effective debriefs and how these moments build trust and accelerate learning. Real stories from their experiences illustrate the shift from demonstrating skills to creating environments where students can learn through guided practice and even mistakes.
The conversation also covers professionalism and leadership, reminding instructors that they serve as role models who shape the next generation of pilots. Listeners will walk away with practical strategies to improve their teaching approach, from using lesson plans and objectives to balancing knowledge with empathy. Whether you're a new CFI or a seasoned instructor, this episode offers valuable takeaways for elevating flight training.
- Bobby and Wally kick off this episode by posing a tough question to all pilots: could you handle an emergency tonight? They stress that you don't rise to the occasion but fall to the level of your training, sharing examples of how complacency creeps in during checkrides and real flights. The hosts dive into memory items every pilot should know cold, like engine fire during start procedures, glide speeds, and oil pressure emergencies, while advocating for scenario-based training and chair flying to build reflexive habits.
They explore real-world case studies, including a pilot in Australia who executed a calm gear-up landing after hours of troubleshooting and fuel burn-off. Wally recounts a medical emergency on a 737 where staying calm and breathing first made all the difference. The conversation turns to proactive strategies for night flying, such as following freeways, flying higher for more options, and using tools like ForeFlight's emergency glide mode to improve odds during engine failures or electrical issues.
In the lightning round, they challenge listeners with scenarios like engine roughness at night over a city, comms failure into Class C airspace, and night VFR with lowering ceilings. The takeaway is clear: build habits through deliberate practice with instructors or solo, know your airplane's POH inside out, and prepare your brain for the day you hope never comes so you can fly safely and confidently anytime.
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About Behind the Prop
Behind the Prop is the Podcast for anyone involved in aviation from general aviation to professional pilots. Our hosts Bobby Doss is the owner of a flight school in Houston, Texas, and Wally Mulhearn is a pilot for a major airline and is also a designated pilot examiner (DPE) based in Houston, Texas. Weekly they tell stories, share lessons and tips from behind the prop. Together they have over 24,400 hours of flight time (Wally has over 24,000 of those) and collectively they provide very unique perspectives on general aviation, airplanes, and all things aviation.Podcast website
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