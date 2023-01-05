Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Bobby Doss, Wally Mulhearn
Behind the Prop is the Podcast for anyone involved in aviation from general aviation to professional pilots. Our hosts Bobby Doss is the owner of a flight scho... More
Behind the Prop is the Podcast for anyone involved in aviation from general aviation to professional pilots. Our hosts Bobby Doss is the owner of a flight scho... More

  • E119 - Learning from Mistakes
    5/15/2023
    5/15/2023
    43:47
  • E118 - Common Checkride Errors, Part IIII
    5/1/2023
    5/1/2023
    45:09
  • E117 - Common Checkride Errors, Part III
    4/17/2023
    4/17/2023
    45:27
  • E116 - LIVE at EKU!
    4/3/2023
    4/3/2023
    1:41:19
  • E115 - Common Checkride Errors, Part II
    3/20/2023
    3/20/2023
    46:21

About Behind the Prop

Behind the Prop is the Podcast for anyone involved in aviation from general aviation to professional pilots. Our hosts Bobby Doss is the owner of a flight school in Houston, Texas, and Wally Mulhearn is a pilot for a major airline and is also a designated pilot examiner (DPE) based in Houston, Texas. Weekly they tell stories, share lessons and tips from behind the prop. Together they have over 24,400 hours of flight time (Wally has over 24,000 of those) and collectively they provide very unique perspectives on general aviation, airplanes, and all things aviation.
