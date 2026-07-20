In this episode of Behind the Prop, Bobby Doss and Wally Mulhearn dive into the full pilot journey, starting with the critical early lessons for student pilots and moving all the way through those pivotal first hundred hours after earning your certificate. They break down common red flags like poor preparation, attitude issues, and lack of consistency that can derail training, while sharing practical tips like using checklists and setting mini milestones to stay on track. The conversation also tackles real-world decision-making around weather, especially during cross-country flights, drawing from personal stories and listener questions about icing, convective activity, and the pressure to get there.



Wally and Bobby emphasize how the digital age has changed how pilots study and prepare, often leading to gaps in knowledge that only show up when things go wrong. They stress the dangers of overconfidence and complacency in those early post-certification hours, recounting close calls with weather that highlight why self-reflection and proper planning are essential. From checkride scenarios to actual flights in marginal conditions, the hosts offer honest insights into what separates safe pilots from those who take unnecessary risks.



Whether you're a brand-new student, a fresh private pilot, or someone planning longer cross-country trips, this episode is packed with actionable advice on building good habits, evaluating forecasts, and knowing when to say no. Listeners will walk away with a clearer understanding of how to navigate the challenges of flight training and beyond, all while staying safe behind the prop. Thanks to listener Brad for inspiring this deep dive into these important topics.