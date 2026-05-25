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163 episodes
- Project Lifesaver helps bring peace of mind to families and caregivers of individuals living with cognitive conditions such as Autism, Alzheimer’s, Dementia, and Down Syndrome.
Sheriff Baxter sits down with Deputies Priolo and Valvassori to discuss how the program works.
Project Lifesaver is an important tool that, when combined with our K9 and Drone resources, helps deputies quickly and safely locate vulnerable individuals who may wander.
"Behind the Badge with MCSO" Quick Hit Podcast - Monroe County Jail Religious Services Program05/14/2026 | 9 mins.Watch as Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter sits down with two of our faith leaders who contract with the Sheriff's Office to offer spiritual guidance to incarcerated individuals who seek it. While there are several faith-based leaders, Sheriff speaks with Pastor Donald Stevens of the Baptist Ministers Alliance and Rabbi Ohr Zohar with Temple Sinai.
"Behind the Badge with MCSO" Quick Hit Podcast - Reentry Association of Western New York04/20/2026 | 9 mins.As we celebrate National Reentry Week 2026 beginning April 23rd, we want to recognize the Reentry Association of Western New York (RAWNY) and the great work they do to reintroduce incarcerated individuals into our community.
Watch as Sheriff Baxter talks with RAWNY Executive Director Yari Rivera and Jermaine Jennings, a RAWNY success story.
Reentry doesn't have to mean starting over alone. RAWNY connects people returning from incarceration with housing, jobs, healthcare, and community support—so they can build stable, thriving lives.
- Handicap parking spaces are reserved for individuals with disabilities who rely on them for safe and accessible access to businesses, services, and daily activities. Parking in a handicap space without proper authorization can prevent someone from safely exiting and entering their vehicle.
Watch as Sheriff Baxter sits down with Sgt. Mackin to talk about a parking detail Sgt. Mackin spearheaded to enforce handicap parking laws. We believe all individuals in our community should be treated with dignity, and fairness and their rights protected.
"Behind the Badge with MCSO" Podcast - Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) & Counter Unmanned Aircraft System (C-UAS)03/26/2026 | 26 mins.Our Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office assists our deputies with “eyes in the sky” to conduct aerial searches in the case of missing persons, wanted individuals, or critical incident scenes. These “drones” are an asset to our agency in providing a bird’s eye view of a scene unfolding on the ground.
At the same time, we are developing our Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (C-UAS) and conducting a comprehensive study to ensure we are prepared to safely and effectively address emerging threats while protecting the public and critical infrastructure. Across the United States, drones have been used to smuggle contraband into correctional facilities, conduct surveillance of sensitive locations, disrupt emergency operations, and violate restricted airspace.
For more on the C-UAS Executive Summary: bit.ly/4uS11Nl
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A look inside and behind the badge with MCSO. Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter gives a glimpse inside of the MCSO in Rochester, NY.Podcast website
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