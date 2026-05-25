Our Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office assists our deputies with “eyes in the sky” to conduct aerial searches in the case of missing persons, wanted individuals, or critical incident scenes. These “drones” are an asset to our agency in providing a bird’s eye view of a scene unfolding on the ground.



At the same time, we are developing our Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (C-UAS) and conducting a comprehensive study to ensure we are prepared to safely and effectively address emerging threats while protecting the public and critical infrastructure. Across the United States, drones have been used to smuggle contraband into correctional facilities, conduct surveillance of sensitive locations, disrupt emergency operations, and violate restricted airspace.



For more on the C-UAS Executive Summary: bit.ly/4uS11Nl